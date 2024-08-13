onurdongel

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported some sizable gains in income for the second quarter of 2024. Evidently, the results and the common unit price were good enough for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to register to sell some units (click on August 12 announcement). Normally, when the main controlling entity wants to sell, that is a bearish signal because an insider is indicating to the public that the insider is getting a good price for the stock. However, Occidental has long wanted to liquidate at least some of its holdings in Western Midstream. Even though that is now happening, Occidental will still be running the midstream for the foreseeable future. That means the turnaround is likely to continue.

Earnings Summary

The last article reported a more than 50% increase in the distribution. At the time, there was some worry about the tightness of the distribution to the remaining free cash flow. But that has diminished with the latest earnings report.

Western Midstream Partners Second Quarter Financial Summary 2024 (Western Midstream Partners Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

As shown above, (click on the second quarter slides) the second quarter results climbed quite a bit higher than the first quarter results. Needless to say, the comparison to the previous fiscal year was pretty good as well.

The partnership is now an investment grade partnership, which makes this investment idea one of the higher quality ideas in the midstream part of the industry.

Leverage risk has been lowered considerably, and the partnership now works closely with Occidental Petroleum (which is one of the more highly regarded operators in the industry).

While improvements have become apparent from the sizable distribution increase, there is likely more to this story going forward. Occidental is a hard driving, detail-oriented outfit. There is every chance that this will become a growth and income play as the future unfolds.

Guidance

The guidance for the fiscal year shows growth in the teens.

Western Midstream Fiscal Year Guidance Summary (Western Midstream Partners Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This is likely to establish a future growth rate pattern of volume growth in the low double digits for some time to come. There will likely be an opportunistic acquisition along the way.

Occidental is gradually establishing a very different future from when Anadarko ran this midstream in the past.

History

Back on August 8, 2019, there was an announcement on the website under news about Occidental taking over management of the midstream after it closed on the acquisition of Anadarko.

Western Midstream Common Unit Price History And Key Valuation Measure (Seeking Alpha Website August 12, 2024)

Back when Occidental gained control of the midstream, the common unit price was in the $20's range. As shown above, it went far lower due to the covid challenges before the price recovery began. But now, Occidental has a roughly 50% gain in value of the public units held.

As of December 31, 2023, Occidental held (i) 185,181,578 of our common units, representing a 47.7% limited partner interest in us, (ii) through its ownership of the general partner, 9,060,641 general partner units, representing a 2.3% general partner interest in us, and (iii) a 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating through its ownership of WGRAH, which is reflected as a noncontrolling interest within our consolidated financial statements. As of December 31, 2023, Occidental held 48.8% of our outstanding common units "

This comes from the annual report of the midstream company for fiscal year 2023. The latest announcement to sell some common units that Occidental owns is hardly going to change the control situation shown above. Even after the sale, Occidental will still own a substantial number of common units and will still have a substantial interest in seeing the value of those units climb.

An announcement on the Seeking Alpha website shows a sale that will likely be around 20 million shares. But the market will likely absorb the additional shares after a few months, while Occidental will likely retain roughly 160 million shares. Even for Occidental, that is a significant amount that will have management's attention.

A side issue is that this was purchased along with Anadarko. Those common units shown above are worth roughly $6.5 billion or very roughly one-third of the original purchase price, which is a sizable jump from when the acquisition closed. Clearly, Occidental is not only doing well for the common unit holders, but it is also able to show the benefits of the purchase of Anadarko.

That does not include any distributions paid. Occidental has a cost basis when the Anadarko acquisition closed. That likely means that Occidental now has a distribution yield in excess of 10% annually on its cost basis of the units. This is a real bonanza for Occidental shareholders.

More Capital Appreciation Ahead

The whole midstream industry remains depressed in value despite the fact that the industry no longer raises capital for each project.

Western Midstream Partners Midstream Valuation History (Western Midstream Partners Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2024)

The midstream industry actually had a higher valuation when the industry was raising capital (by selling common units) for each major project, and had higher leverage back then.

Since the capital and debt markets have "cracked down" on past practices and insisted upon lower debt and self-financing of future projects, the reward has been a lower valuation.

But the current "doghouse valuation" of the industry is unlikely to last because, overall, the industry is much stronger than it was before and actually will likely grow faster without the periodic dilution that common unit holders came to expect in the past. Sooner or later, the market should respect the considerable financial improvement of the industry. Even the distribution coverage has improved.

Summary

Western Midstream is now far better run under Occidental, with a much brighter history. Yet, the market values the achievement of investment grade rating of the debt and lower debt levels less than the situation before Occidental took over.

In the meantime, Occidental appears to be heading Western Midstream towards a growth and income strategy. This by itself is likely to assure investors a total return in the teens, even if the valuation remains at the low end of the historical range.

Not only that, but at the current price, the distribution alone represents what many investors report as a total return over time. The company does issue a K-1. Therefore, investors are advised to consult their favorite tax expert on all the "ins and outs" of a K-1 situation before they invest. For those that understand the tax implications and accept them, this is a strong buy consideration.

Additional returns are likely if the market returns the industry to valuation levels of the past. Western Midstream can grow considerably faster than Occidental Petroleum because it does not service anything close to all of Occidental's operations. That situation is likely to persist for years to come. Additional growth is possible should the partnership decide to diversify away from Occidental at some point.

Risks

The midstream part of the industry is generally relegated to the safest part of the industry. Income is usually protected by long-term take or pay contracts. Therefore, earnings do not follow the upstream cycle, even though the common unit price often does. There are safety risks if the safety program falls apart. But Occidental has a very high safety priority and a very effective safety program. This is a welcome departure from some of the things happening with Anadarko.

With a captive midstream like this one, the risk is usually the status of the parent company. Occidental is in good shape and investment grade itself. Therefore, a take-under is much less of a risk than it is when the parent company is financially stressed.

The loss of key personnel could have a material effect on the company's future outlook.