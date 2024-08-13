California Aqueduct with Storm Sky trekandshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Having increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is likely to offer stable dividend growth in the future as well. The company, which is currently moderately discounted, provides a relatively favorable place to buy. Although CWT's main business area remains California, the company is gradually expanding to other US states as well. This fact reduces regional risk and increases growth opportunities.

Business Overview

California Water Service is the third-largest water utility company in the United States. Its history goes back to 1926, when 5 separate water systems in California were merged into one company. In 1997, a new holding company, California Water Service Group, was created on the basis of California Water Service. Since then, the company has expanded rapidly into Southern California and other states as well. Today, CWT consists of 7 subsidiaries, which are: California Water Service Company, New Mexico Water, Washington Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, Texas Water, CWS Utility Services and HWS Utility Services.

In addition to California, water and wastewater service is also offered in New Mexico, Texas, Washington state and Hawaii. At the end of 2023, the company had a total of 556,400 Customer connections. Of these, 497,700 customer connections, or 89%, are located in California.

The company has a somewhat unconventional service agreement with the cities of Hawthorne and Commerce. Namely, it provides water service to these cities based on a leasing agreement, while the water systems belong to the cities. However, Hawthorne and Commerce's combined 7,600 customer connections represent only a marginal portion of the total number of customers.

Although CWT consists of 7 subsidiaries, as a whole it forms only one business segment. Its main subsidiary, California Water Service Company, provides approximately 90% of the company's revenue.

The Issue Of PFAS Also Affects CWT

The problem of PFAS, or the eternal chemical, which has come to the fore in recent years, has also imposed additional costs on water service companies, including CWT. Under the new regulation, water utilities are required to conduct primary monitoring for PFAS within three years and to reduce levels of the "perpetual chemical" in drinking water within five years. According to various estimates, fulfilling the requirements of this regulation will cost 1.5-4.5 billion dollars per year.

Although the Biden administration has allocated a total of $22 billion to date to improve drinking water quality and help communities affected by PFAS, some of the costs associated with this new regulation will likely be borne by water utilities. CWT estimates that the company will need approximately $226 million in capital investment over 3 years to meet the new PFAS requirements. This amount is well above CWT's current annual net profit of $175 million. Only time will tell how much of the necessary spending will come from state aid and from companies that cause PFAS pollution. It is likely that we may see a number of new lawsuits against companies involved in PFAS contamination in the coming years.

CWT has stated that it is well positioned to handle all PFAS-related actions. For example, this year, the company plans to spend 12-20 million dollars on PFAS treatment. The fact that PFAS-related claims may be filed against water utilities in the future has created some uncertainty among investors. Commenting on the issue, CWT representative Marty Kropelnicki said that at least within the state of California, the company is protected by the Hartwell decision. Based on this decision, water companies are protected from potential lawsuits if they comply with the new PFAS regulations.

While the PFAS problems have hit some big companies like 3M (MMM) very badly, there are also companies that are reaping big profits from PFAS treatments. One such company is Arq (ARQ), which produces granular activated carbon. It is used to make PFAS treatments. The demand for granular activated carbon has grown 3-4 times in the municipal water market alone.

Revenue And Profit For The Last Decade

CWT is primarily a dividend growth stock. In the longer term, the growth of dividends depends primarily on the growth of the company's profit. Next, let's take a look at CWT's sales and profits over the past decade.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Revenue 597 588 609 676 698 715 794 791 846 795 935 Click to enlarge

CWT's revenue 2014-2024 in millions of USD. Source: roic.ai

The average annual growth of revenues in the last decade has been 4.59%. At the same time, it can also be noticed that in 2015, 2021 and 2023 there has been a short-term decrease in revenues, which is probably caused by delayed water tariff decisions.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Net Income 57 45 49 73 66 63 97 101 96 52 144 Click to enlarge

CWT net profit 2014-2024 in millions of USD. Source: roic.ai

The company's net profit CAGR for the last decade is 9.71%. This is almost 2 times higher than the sales growth of the same period. It is true that the TTM data does not give us a completely objective overview, since the profit obtained with a delay is also included here. Thus, it would be more realistic to base the period 2014-2022 on the CAGR of the net profit, which is 6.73%. This indicator also significantly exceeds the average sales growth in the considered period. It could be concluded from this that the company has been managed cost-effectively throughout the decade. There has also been a steady increase in revenues and profits, which allows for an increase in dividends.

Q2 Results

On August 1, the company published the results of the 2nd quarter. EPS was $0.70, beating estimates by $0.31 or 79%. Revenues were $244.3 million, also beating estimates by 22%. Although these figures are impressive, in reality it was mainly a question of the increase in the price of water tariffs, calculated in retrospect. Or, as company representative James Lynch mentioned, $64 million of the $110.5 million net profit at the beginning of the year is non-recurring and essentially belongs to the 2023 calculation retrospectively.

2024 YTD operating expenses were $389 million. Compared to the previous year's operating expenses of $326.7 million, the increase was 19.1%. Of the $62.3 million increase in operating costs, the direct increase in water production costs was $16 million.

According to CWT's plan, the company's capital expenditure should be 3x its depreciation expense.

In my opinion, investors should be somewhat concerned that the costs of the proposed PFAS treatment are quite uncertain. For example, projected PFAS treatment costs for the next few years had increased from $215 million to $226 million. Currently, the company considers it necessary to conduct PFAS treatment for 101 wells.

The chart below presents the development and forecast of CWT's regulated interest rates.

CWT Regulated Interest Rate Growth 2018-2027 (Earnings Presentation Q2 2024)

In the period 2018-2024, the average annual growth of CWT's regulated water tariffs has been 11.32%. For the next three years, the company has requested approximately the same growth rate from the regulator. Time will tell if this request will be fulfilled.

Dividends

CWT's average dividend growth rate of 5.40% over the past decade is slightly lower than the company's earnings growth rate over the same period. This, in my opinion, indicates a balanced and sustainable profit distribution policy, with enough funds remaining for company expansion. The following table provides an overview of CWT's dividend history over the past 10 years.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Dividends 0.65 0.67 0.69 0.72 0.75 0.79 0.85 92 1.00 1.04 1.10 Click to enlarge

CWT dividends 2014-2024 source: seekingalpha.com

The company's 10-year average dividend growth rate is slightly higher than the sector average of 5.19%.

CWT's dividends are currently safe as the payout ratio is only 43.20%. For comparison, it should be noted that the company's 5-year average dividend payout ratio is 67.60% and the current average of the sector is 62.84%. I think that CWT is capable of increasing dividends by an average of 5-6% per year over the next decade as well. The expected dividend growth rate is not high, but it should exceed the usual 2-3% inflation rate. In addition, such dividend growth expectation also corresponds to the company's sustainable growth rate, which is currently 4.94%.

I calculated the sustainable growth rate based on the current dividend payout rate of 43.20% and the average ROE of 8.70% over the last 11 years. 8.70 X (1-0.432)= 4.94

Comparison With Competitors

Compared to competing companies, CWT is mostly average in its metrics. True, sometimes it is also among the weakest in the group.

The following table provides an overview of the 5-year average revenue growth of CWT and its main competitors.

Company CWT AWR SJW AWK ARTNA YORW Revenue 5 years CAGR 6.26% 5.11% 11.66% 4.28% 4.52% 8.54% Click to enlarge

5-year revenue CAGR of water service companies. Source: seekingalpha.com

Quite typically, CWT is among the group averages in terms of its performance here. SJW and YORW are ahead of CWT in the comparison group, but AWR, AWK and ARTNA are slightly behind him.

We can see an approximately similar picture with the total return of the shares of the comparison group. I used 2008 as the starting point for the total return chart because the AWK data for the company with the shortest history in the dataset starts from that year.

Total return of water service companies in the period 2008-2024 (includes dividends). (seekingalpha.com)

I present the data on the chart in a table for clarity.

Company CWT AWR SJW AWK ARTNA YORW Total Return 304.33% 500.25% 186.40% 812.15% 240.88% 252.94% Click to enlarge

Total return of water service companies, 2008-2024. Source: seekingalpha.com

Over this 16-year period, CWT ranks 3rd out of 6 companies in terms of total return. Its average annual return during this period has been 9.12%. At the same time, the leaders of the comparison group, AWR and AWK, have had an average annual return of 11.85% and 14.81%, respectively.

However, there are also metrics where CWT is rather among the weakest in the comparison group. The following chart provides an overview of the return on equity of water services companies over the past decade.

ROE of water service companies in the period 2014-2024 (seekingalpha.com)

Although CWT's return on equity currently ranks 2nd among companies in the comparison group, this metric has been rather lower than the group average throughout the observed period.

Financial Health

CWT currently has $1.5 billion in equity and $1.3 billion in total debt. The following chart provides an overview of the company's debt/equity ratio over the past decade.

CWT Debt/Equity History 2014-2024 (simplywall.st)

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Debt 511 550 637 746 845 972 Equity 596 623 637 662 686 723 Debt/Equity ratio 85.8% 88.3% 100% 112.7% 123.1% 134.4% Click to enlarge

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Debt 1182 1210 1130 1184 1297 Equity 782 1002 1207 1394 1548 Debt/Equity ratio 151.2% 120.7% 93.6% 84.9% 83.8% Click to enlarge

CWT's debt/equity 2014-2024. Data in millions of USD. Source: simplywall.st

Since 2022, CWT's debt/equity ratio has started to improve. Currently, it is 83.8%. In a period of high interest rates, the company's management has apparently become more cautious about borrowing. During the 2017-2021 period, the company's debt constantly exceeded its equity. In 2020, the debt/equity ratio was as high as 151.2%.

Currently, CWT's debt/equity ratio is one of the lowest among companies in the peer group. Data on 6 comparison group companies are presented in the table below.

Company CWT AWR SJW AWK ARTNA YORW Debt/Equity ratio 83.87% 115.09% 139.35% 130.17% 78.07% 84.96% Click to enlarge

Debt/equity ratio of water service companies in the 2nd quarter of 2024. Source: seekingalpha.com

The company's interest coverage rate is currently 4.15. If the non-recurring amount of 64 million dollars mentioned above is taken into account, the interest coverage rate would be 3.03. The calculation is as follows: EBIT (TTM) $236.9 million - $64 million / interest expense $57.1 million = 3.028. Such interest coverage rate is sufficient and sustainable.

Based on the previous data, in my opinion, the financial health of CWT is satisfactory.

Valuation

Let's first evaluate the company's valuation based on relative metrics. Since the number of CWT shares has increased from 48 million to 58.83 million in the last decade, the classic P/E ratio could give a slightly distorted result. Instead, let's look at the EV/EBITDA metric.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EV/EBITDA 9.86 10.57 12.85 13.11 14.46 16.73 Click to enlarge

2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM 15.45 20.19 18.18 22.62 12.44 Click to enlarge

CWT's EV/EBITDA 2014-2024 Source: roic.ai

The company's average EV/EBITDA ratio for the last 11 years is 15.13. The current corresponding ratio of 12.44 is 17.77% below it.

Let's compare P/B metrics next.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P/B 1.60 1.48 2.29 2.37 2.47 3.09 Click to enlarge

2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM 2.80 2.70 2.41 2.09 2.07 Click to enlarge

CWT's P/B 2014-2024 Source: macrotrends.net

The average P/B ratio for the period under review is 2.30. The current P/B ratio 2.07 is 10% below that.

So, based on the current P/B and EV/EBITDA metrics, it could be said that CWT stock is currently undervalued. Thus, this stock could have an upside of 11%-21% percent to reach a fair price.

I would give up determining the valuation based on the DCF method at this point, since the company's free cash flow has been continuously negative since 2015.

Risks

It seems that regulations related to PFAS contamination are still quite vague at this point. In this regard, water service companies have the obligation to ensure water quality, but it is quite unclear how the costs related to ensuring water quality will be compensated. In addition, said costs are apparently constantly changing. For example, while at the beginning of this year, CWT estimated the cost of PFAS treatment in the next 3 years to be $215 million, by now this amount has increased to $226 million. A situation may arise where some of these costs are assigned to the water service company for some reason, even though the latter is not to blame for the pollution.

Another risk factor I see is that CWT is still primarily a one-state water utility. Water tariff decisions requested from the regulator there may be delayed and cause problems in the normal operation of the company. Something like this could be seen with CWT last year.

In Conclusion

California Water Service is a company with average profitability and growth rate compared to its competitors. What makes the company valuable for investors is its stable profitability and year-on-year growing dividends. Since CWT is currently trading at a minimum of approximately 11% below its fair value (plus a 2.12% dividend yield), I give the stock a Buy rating with a target price of $58.63.