Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) stock continues to be awarded a Buy rating, despite its Q2 2024 results miss. RYN's full-year FY 2024 EBITDA is expected to still fall within its prior guidance range with a potential pick-up in timber harvest volume for the second half. Furthermore, Rayonier's EV/EBITDA multiple might expand going forward, assuming that the company manages to divest its assets at healthy valuations in the future.

My earlier May 22, 2024 update touched on the progress of RYN's plans to achieve "$1 billion worth of asset divestitures between early-2024 and mid-2025." Rayonier's latest quarterly results and its outlook for the full year are the subject of this write-up.

Second Quarter Results Were A Miss

RYN published its Q2 2024 10-Q filing late last week on August 8, and the company's financial performance for the most recent quarter failed to meet the market's expectations.

The company's top line, normalized EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted EPS decreased by -16.9%, -19.5%, and -60.0%, respectively on YoY terms in Q2 2024. Rayonier's revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and normalized EPS for the latest quarter turned out to be -20.7%, -32.3%, and -85.4% lower than their respective consensus financial estimates based on S&P Capital IQ data.

Rayonier's Q2 2024 earnings call commentary indicates that its results were badly affected by "lower harvest volumes in our timber segments (my emphasis), reflecting generally softer demand" driven by "softness in housing and repair and remodel markets", and "the deferral of some harvest activity." Specifically, normalized EBITDA for RYN's Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, and New Zealand Timber segments declined by -22.2% YoY, -14.5% YoY, and -7.2% YoY to $33.9 million, $5.9 million, and $7.7 million, respectively for the second quarter of this year.

In summary, RYN's second quarter results were poor as compared to how the company performed a year ago, and its key financial metrics came in below the sell side's consensus estimates.

In the subsequent two sections of the current article, I explain why investors should look past the company's Q2 2024 results miss.

Full-Year EBITDA Is Still Anticipated To Be Within Earlier Expectations

Rayonier still thinks that it can register a FY 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA that is within its previous financial guidance, even though its Q2 results were poor.

Previously, RYN guided for a normalized EBITDA of between $290 million and $325 million for the full year. The company sees itself reporting a FY 2024 EBITDA in the same range, albeit at the "lower end" of its prior expectations as indicated in its results release.

In the preceding section, I mentioned that "the deferral of some harvest activity" was one of the reasons for Rayonier's Q2 results miss. At its second quarter earnings briefing, RYN stressed that it "elected to strategically defer some harvests in more challenged markets to preserve value" in 1H 2024, and shared that it is likely to "recoup much of this (deferred) volume over the balance of the year."

The company's actual 1H 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $111.9 million, while its management commentary points to a full-year normalized EBITDA of $290 million. As such, RYN's EBITDA could possibly rebound by +59% HoH in the second half of the year. This is consistent with the company's expectations of registering higher timber volume for 2H 2024 that compensates for the deferred harvests in the first half.

As a reference, RYN reported a normalized EBITDA of $296.5 million in fiscal 2023. Assuming that Rayonier can achieve an EBITDA of at least $290 million this year, this will represent a slight -2% decline. In my opinion, this would be a commendable performance for RYN, considering depressed timber demand amidst a weak housing market environment.

Potential Short-Term Catalyst Pertaining To Asset Sales

At the beginning of this article, I drew attention to Rayonier's targeted "$1 billion worth of asset divestitures between early-2024 and mid-2025."

Notably, RYN stressed at the company's Q2 results briefing that it anticipates "sharing more details (regarding its asset monetization progress) on or before our next earnings call" in late-October. At its second quarter analyst call, Rayonier also revealed that it currently has "several large transactions that are in various stages of evaluation or negotiation."

With my prior December 12, 2023 article, I noted that Rayonier stock has the potential to re-rate in a favorable manner, if "RYN can complete asset sales amounting to $1 billion" at levels superior to the "implied valuation of RYN's assets based on its market capitalization."

Rayonier is now valued by the market at 15 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA. On the other hand, the implied 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples for unlisted timber assets in New Zealand and the US South are at the mid-to-high 30s levels as per market research referenced in the company's corporate presentation slides.

In other words, the potential successful monetization of RYN's existing assets at an implied EV/EBITDA multiple higher than 15 times in the future will most probably drive a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations.

Variant View

Investors should watch two key bear-case scenarios for RYN.

A scenario is that Rayonier's 2H 2024 and full-year financial performance disappoints the market due to weaker-than-expected timber demand and lower-than-expected timber harvest volume.

The other scenario sees RYN monetizing assets at depressed valuations, which will limit the stock's re-rating potential.

Conclusion

Rayonier's shares are deserving of a higher valuation multiple and a Buy rating. The company's financial outlook is decent notwithstanding tough market conditions, considering expectations of a slight decrease in EBITDA for full-year FY 2024. Also, RYN's current EV/EBITDA metric is lower than for comparable private market timber assets.