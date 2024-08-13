JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Ecovyst just released their Q2 2024 results, and the market did not treat them kindly. Since the release, their share price is now down ~28%, declining from ~$9.5/share thereabouts to mid-$6/share today. Of course, this isn’t totally without justification - Ecovyst is displaying more softness than previously anticipated, but it’s also seemingly the case that their share price was swept up by the sell-off wave as of late. In other words, while I am bringing down my fair value a little bit to reflect the updated demand environment, I think the sell-off was more than justifiable, leaving room for decent returns on a go-forward basis.

Ecoservices: Puts & Takes

Q2 2024 Ecoservices sales came in at ~$154M, down ~2.7% from ~$158M in sales posted last year, although nearly 9% higher than the ~$142M posted in Q1. As a reminder, there are essentially 3 customers here: they have their regen customers where they’re selling sulfuric acid used in the alkylation process; there’s the adjacent customer base consisting of miners, nylon intermediate producers, and other industrial customers where they’re selling virgin sulfuric acid; and then there’s the Chem32 business where they’re selling ex-situ catalysts which are then used by refiners in renewable fuels production.

Unpacking sales, first, they called out a $3M sulfur price headwind, so that essentially means that on a comparable basis, sales essentially trended from ~$155M last year to ~$154M today, or a marginal decline, on a comparable sulfur price basis. For those who may not understand the implication, the cost of sulfur, since it’s sourced from their customer, is passed through on a dollar-for-dollar basis - e.g., if sulfur costs decline $0.50/ton, only $0.50 will be included in their price.

This then improves the year-over-year comparison to almost flat growth. Looking at this further from the pricing side of the equation, real prices have come down on a net basis. The primary contributor to this as illustrated in their deck showing a ~10% headwind, is that some of their input costs declined, for which they’re contractually required to pass along these savings. However, I don’t think it’s on a dollar-for-dollar basis since this variable had an impact on EBITDA dollars. Still though, on a sales basis, considering that I’m not aware of any material price degradation elsewhere, if we ascribe $13M of the $13.8M pricing headwind (excluding sulfur) to Ecoservices, those $155M in sales would be equivalent to $142M assuming unchanged volumes.

Could there have been some underlying offsetting real pricing growth? I think so. Obviously, it wasn’t any material relative to the headwinds they saw from this variable. However, contract renewals/renegotiations happen continuously as do price increases, so it’s not an unreasonable assumption. And nothing competitively would suggest they wouldn’t continue from their historical trend. Plus, they more or less admit to this by referencing their “strong base pricing” when discussing the year-over-year growth.

But in other words, volumes grew materially to offset this net pricing headwind versus last year, even if the magnitude of such headwind was maybe half of that $13M. That is, assuming flat volumes would translate to, let’s just say, $145M in sales, that still means they picked up another $10M thereabouts in additional volume to get to the $154M mark in sales. Indeed, they note in the 8-K that both their regen and virgin acid business saw higher sales volumes. On a consolidated basis, volumes contributed to a $15M+ tailwind versus last year, and I think it’s safe to assume a good chunk of that is Ecoservices driven.

Similar to my Q1 analysis, however, I don’t think the comparison of these two periods is a terribly helpful illustration of normalized trends. First, similar to Q1 2023, Q2 2023 experienced some more “one-time” headwinds. The first was an outage at their Dominguez, California facility attributable to equipment failure (gas blower breaking), which actually impacted Q3, so next quarter won’t be a perfect comp either. It’s not easy parsing out the impact, but they tell us that of the $25M EBITDA reduction in their full-year 2023 guide, about ⅓ was attributable to the outage, or ~$8M. Some of this is increased costs to repair the broken equipment, but some of it was lost sales. Assuming $3M is attributable to lost EBITDA and ascribing a 30% margin, that implies ~$10M of lost sales.

The implication then, if this is remotely right, is that we then go back to the $145M sales estimate from earlier which puts both periods on a comparable price basis, and then add ~$10M, that would then put us back at $155M. What this means is that if Q2 2023 sold a more normalized level of volume at a comparable price to Q2 2024, volumes would probably look more flat versus the $15M+ they are business is showing as a whole.

However, there are more adjustments to be made. What was also happening in Q2 2023 and then into latter 2023 was that there was destocking on the virgin acid side of the business. Responding to a weakening demand environment, some nylon intermediate producers began destocking, naturally leading to lower demand below what’s normalized. This trend has seemingly stabilized, but this needs to be adjusted for. I.e., If we assume that Q2 2023 did not experience destocking, volumes would have been higher. How much higher, I’m not sure, but it could have had a 100-200 bps impact on sales. Or, said differently, once we add this adjustment to Q2 2023 on top of the Dominguez issue, volumes on a normalized basis appear to actually be lower.

I don’t see this at all to be an unreasonable conclusion - the commentary above suggests there indeed has been softening in the interim, and specifically on the virgin acid side. Their regen business appears to be stable with volumes higher year-over-year, which is a decent data point considering that the aforementioned Q2 2023 adjustments primarily pertain to virgin acid, not regen.

The first item was the spot market losses beginning in latter 2023. I talked about this in the past writeup, but these are straight up share losses. Perhaps there’s some market-related softness too, but what management began relaying to investors and what seems to be a credible hypothesis is that some of the virgin acid producers serving adjacent markets were seeing reduced demand. As a consequence, more supply was available elsewhere - i.e., the spot market - resulting in natural share losses from “new entrants”.

They were, however, seeing softness in their contracted customers as well, part of which was related to destocking as noted earlier, but I don’t tend to contextualize this as share related. I think the most likely explanation is that there were indeed simply end-market demand declines attributable to macro conditions, hence the destocking in the first place. This is a well documented trend more broadly as is the destocking.

I don’t suspect the year-over-year trend reflects a structural shift towards other competitors/share loss, an angle discussed in my last writeup. Technically, yes, the spot sales do reflect share loss, which is frankly unavoidable to some extent when new supply enters any market. But I tend to contextualize the headwind as limited in the sense that supply won’t increase ad infinitum - that is, unless one thought that more capacity would come online directed to this market and/or other end-markets would continue to soften. The former is what is unlikely, although the latter might continue further. But to the latter point, I’d then go back and point at Q2’s results, which don’t necessarily indicate material quarter-to-quarter softening, if at all.

To this end, because they don’t break it out, we don’t know how sulfur prices changed on a sequential basis, but with sales having trended relatively stable over the past 12 months thereabouts and seeing that sulfur price reductions were a $5M headwind in Q1 and then a $3M headwind in Q2, we can probably infer that the sequential trend in sulfur prices were relatively stable. I.e., Sequential sales were unaffected by sulfur prices. Real pricing though was likely a headwind sequentially as we know that the contractual pass throughs hit in Q2, which implicitly means we’re looking at high-single-digit volume growth thereabouts to offset that headwind, which wouldn’t suggest material softening from the aforementioned headwinds.

Now, the large part of this trend is seasonality, although if we look at it on a year-over-year basis to adjust for this, one might suspect that demand actually worsened materially. That is, in Q1, they posted a 6.5% year-over-year sales growth rate when adjusted for sulfur prices, which compares to the ~0.6% decline here in Q2. I.e., If 2023 experienced normal seasonality, we could infer that current demand fell materially. However, we pointed out that Q1 2023 was abnormally low, thus boosting the year-over-year growth rate in Q1. I instead wrote last time that the Q1 growth rate should’ve been more like a mid-single-digit decline once adjusted for sulfur prices, implying that on a normalized basis, the sequential trend in year-over-year growth rates improved.

Looking instead at 2019 to gauge a more normalized period, Refining Services sales in Q1 were ~$106M, which then grew to ~$117M in Q2, or by ~10%. So, based on that, we can infer that yes, much of today’s sequential sales growth was indeed seasonally driven. And consistent with this, management has talked about how it’s the summertime driving increases that drive seasonally higher Ecoservices demand in the summer-tied quarters, which is perfectly reasonable.

With that 10% in mind then, today’s sales growth of nearly 9% isn’t all that bad, which again, I contextualize as mostly volume growth. I.e., On an adjusted basis, it’s seemingly the case that demand is maybe more flattish or stable - neither materially increasing nor materially decreasing. The counter to this, however, is that this is just a blended figure - it could be the case that perhaps regen demand slightly outperformed typical seasonality, and it’s just blending to a net result that looks like they’re matching typical seasonality. But because they don’t really provide much quarter-to-quarter data here, it’s just hard to really know.

So, my take is that the softness they’ve incurred over the past 12 months - adjusted for the unnormalized comp - has more to do with market factors and temporal share losses. Could this continue? Sure. I’d counter this though by pointing to the sequential results which don’t suggest material degradation. Although, one could counter that by pointing to management’s cautious outlook - i.e., while they do expect growth in H2, they don’t necessarily expect demand to be stable on the virgin acid side. Hurricane Beryl is expected to have a modest impact on Q3’s results, so I’m not terribly concerned with this variable. However, they are now being more open about the softness they’re seeing on the renewable fuels side, which their Chem32 business is ultimately tied to.

Putting it together, normal seasonality suggests that today’s $154M in sales is probably ~$650M annually. If we assume a more prudent outlook by baking in management’s sentiment for H2 which suggests some declines, perhaps we could layer on top a 3% decline, which then gets me to ~$630M in sales. Either way, I think it’s a reasonable assumption that while today’s growth is really more reflective of declines on a normalized basis, I don’t think these are structural - i.e., over time, I expect this business to produce flat to growing sales notwithstanding their gasoline exposure.

Moving down to segment EBITDA, they posted ~$50M here, which was about a 32% margin and down a little over 17% from the ~$60M in EBITDA they posted in last year’s Q2. Q2 EBITDA was, however, about 20% higher than the $41.5M posted in Q1, so they grew quite a bit sequentially.

Year-over-year, a ~17% decline in EBITDA is a concerning trend when sales are only down 3%. Again, the sulfur price changes don’t have any impact here as these are passed through on a dollar-for-dollar basis (it does affect margins, however). The other price reductions, however, attributed to lower input costs that they passed through, did seemingly have an impact. I’m assuming these costs operate on a cost-plus basis because when they discussed lower EBITDA dollars, they attributed this partly to “unfavorable net pricing associated with pass-through of lower variable costs…”

While it would maintain percentage margin in theory, this would nonetheless have a negative impact on EBITDA dollars - holding the rest of their cost profile constant, if they’re hypothetically making 10% margin on $X in costs, and those costs decline to 0.5x $X, the EBITDA dollars earned over those costs would fall by the same amount. And this would furthermore have an impact on their margins too. Because these are essentially variable costs they’re pricing above, if they’re earnings fewer gross profit dollars, those are then being spread over unchanged fixed costs, thus resulting in less dollar leverage, which would partly explain the sales/EBITDA change dichotomy.

Along similar lines, the reduction in spot sales versus last year was also a headwind. These are higher-ASP and higher-margin sales for Ecovyst. So, while reported volumes may be higher - which does add EBITDA dollars, of course - there is a partially offsetting headwind here from the mix shift away from spot sales.

Another notable contributor has been an increase in various operating expenses, hence attributing the rest of the EBITDA decline to “higher planned turnaround and maintenance costs.” I discussed this in my last writeup, but they’ve now undergone 4 turnarounds in the first half of 2024, completing 2 turnarounds in Q1 and then another 2 in Q2. This is in addition to higher “reliability” and “networking” costs they’ve incurred (admittedly, I’m not entirely sure what these refer to).

But to help gauge the magnitude here, they present a few facts when they can piece together. In Q4 2023, they were guiding for a “$10-15M” headwind from “higher maintenance and turnaround costs associated with enhancing our operational reliability to help ensure long-term volume increases” - so, basically, the costs we’re referring to. Furthermore, this included 4 turnarounds, so we know we’re in the ballpark today. Assuming then that maybe those costs were split something like half and half between Q1 and Q2, Q2’s cost profile could have something like ~$7M-ish in non-recurring costs. Maybe it’s $5M, maybe it’s $9M - I’m not totally sure - but I think we can safely assume it’s somewhere around there.

Looking ahead, then, there are two angles here. First, with respect to the costs just noted, I don’t see why one couldn’t reasonably assume that their cost profile could improve by, call it, ~$4M on a quarterly basis. Management expressed that the turnarounds are behind them at this point and shouldn’t incur any in the back half. However, there is the angle that while they may not be happening in H2, they are recurring to a degree when you average them out over time. I would agree with that assumption, however it’s clear that 4 turnarounds are abnormally high, so modeling a cost profile predicated on that isn’t normalized.

It was hard to get a read on what exactly contributed to the outsized sequential growth in EBITDA, which was well in excess of sales growth. Perhaps there’s been a slowdown in investment in the aforementioned “reliability” costs considering that both periods had 2 turnarounds, so costs on that front shouldn’t have changed much. As noted earlier, the pricing headwinds attributable to lower input costs were still present in Q2, so I’m not under the impression that real pricing materially grew. I’m thinking it had more to do with their costs, although I’m not sure where.

Either way, looking ahead, when I think about today’s ~$50M in EBITDA on ~$154M in sales, it appears that a more normalized EBITDA would look like $54M thereabouts when some of these turnaround costs roll off. Considering that the input driven price reductions are now in a stable spot with a continuation of real price increases, I think it’s fine to model stability going forward. To this end then, since I’m modeling sales of ~$630M or ~$157M quarterly, assuming 20%+ incremental EBITDA margins which is sufficiently conservative, $220M thereabouts of EBITDA on $630M in sales is reasonable to me.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts: Better Days Ahead

Advanced Materials & Catalyst - which I’ll shorten to “AMC” - sales came in at ~$58M when you include the $29M of silica catalyst sales (inclusive of niche catalysts) and ~$29M of Zeolyst JV sales, down from $71M in the prior year. For their silica catalyst, this is about $3M higher, or ~11%, than the $26M they posted last year. For Zeolyst, however, this represents a ~$16M decline, or ~35%, compared to last year. So, clearly, we’re dealing with two different stories today.

Starting with the silica (polyethylene) side of the business - which again, includes their niche catalysts sold into metal methacrylate production, or “MMA” - this isn’t all that bad of a result. From a pricing angle, it’s unlikely that there was anything materially impactful. There hasn’t been any mention of pricing in either Q1 or Q2 as being a contributor one way or another to their results, but they did note in Q4 2023 that pricing was a positive contributor following price increases throughout 2023. So, without any mention of pricing in the previous two quarters plus the broader deflationary environment over the past 6-12 months - which is negatively impacting Ecoservices’s pricing - I don’t contextualize price as being a material impact since last year.

Thus, my sense is that of that ~$3M sales growth versus last year, most of that is probably reflective of increased volumes. To this end, one angle they confirmed is that their niche custom catalysts volumes were indeed higher. Obviously, this is an incrementally positive data point regarding demand. However, I wouldn’t read into its trend too much. As a reminder, customers here are buying catalysts on a non-recurring basis - they buy a bunch of catalysts to use in their production process, then refill those “units” every 3-5 years when such “change-outs” happen.

Thus, the timing of when those change outs happen can create higher highs and lower lows - just depends on when they decide to swap out catalysts. To this end, just as this was beneficial in Q2, it was a headwind in Q1 when niche catalyst sales were lower year-over-year. So, it’s probably more appropriate to think about demand on a rolling 6-month basis for which through this contextualization, sales would probably look more flat/stable than materially positive or negative.

On the silica side of the segment where they’re selling catalysts into polyethylene producers - which is linearly tied to production and not susceptible to the same change-out timing - I actually think Q2 was a positive quarter. When I try to think about the puts and takes versus last year with sales up ~$3M, because I think price was probably immaterial and niche catalysts are only ~20% of sales here, that probably means that their silica sales were down low-single-digits thereabouts on a volume basis.

Behind this trend isn’t a complicated story - a la other industries like some of the end-markets on the virgin acid side of the business, macro pressures have reduced end-market demand for their end-producers. As a result, some of their customers underwent a destocking period beginning in late 2023 - which has been negatively affecting sales here obviously - indicative of the softening end-market demand. Destocking was still impacting them in Q1 for their support catalysts - their finished catalysts grew - but considering there wasn’t any mention of destocking in Q2 following “limited” amounts in Q1, and sales aren’t materially different year-over-year, I tend to contextualize recent silica demand as largely stable at this point. And this would be consistent too with their expectation for there to be continued growth throughout 2024, although with a little more caution than previously expected.

The bigger story, however, with this segment surrounds their Zeolyst JV. Admittedly, results are not coming in consistent with my expectation for “stable-to-growing sales,” as I wrote in Q1. Sales were down $16M versus last year, which amounts to a 35% decline. Although, in Q1, Zeolyst sales increased ~6% to $23.5M, so I guess in some respects, the $29M they posted here in Q2 isn’t that negative. Indeed, similar to their niche catalyst sales, their catalyst sales here too adhere to a 3-5 year change out schedule, ultimately creating period-to-period lumpiness in demand. And to this end, last year’s sales of ~$45M were abnormally boosted by a collection of turnarounds, hence management now admitting to 2023 being an abnormally high year for Zeolyst sales - similar to 2019 - with an expectation for 2024 to be lower (as is happening).

That’s not the entire story, however, and on the Q2 call, management began giving more color on the backdrop. To summarize, end-production of renewable diesel has been declining lately after (very) strong production growth per annum since 2019. This Reuters article does a good job explaining the environment, citing how many producers were adding capacity in anticipation of an EPA mandate for certain production levels. That hasn’t happened and now they’re dialing back production as RIN values have decreased, in turn subsidizing a smaller portion of the costs - i.e., making production more costly.

How much this ends up affecting them beyond today, I don’t think anyone knows. I will point out, however, that there’s still a minimum level of renewable fuels production mandated by the EPA, so it’s not like refiners can completely shut down this production - they’re just dialing it back from the highs of where they were. And after all, they’re still generating mid-to-upper-$20M in sales per annum, it didn’t rapidly decline from Q1, and there are still sales tied to aviation fuel which may ultimately replace the reduced capacity by refiners - i.e., renewable diesel isn’t all that they’re tied to.

So, when I think about the $29M in sales Zeolyst posted in Q2, I don’t necessarily think there’s going to be some collapse to mid-teens levels in any way. Combined to smooth out change out timing, first half sales were ~$53M, and this has more or less been burdened by recent pressures. And indeed, they’re guiding for ~$120M of sales for the year for Zeolyst, or ~$67M in the back half. So, it doesn’t appear to me, nor should it, that sales are rapidly deteriorating despite the recent market context, although yes, there is potential for further softening.

As for their Silica business, they’re experiencing more stable demand, as I wrote earlier. There are some timing-related dynamics that affect quarterly demand, so perhaps $29M isn’t a perfect quarterly figure, but by and large since polyethylene sales are the predominant piece of revenue, I think we can infer an annualized sales figure of ~$115M as fair. The destocking is seemingly behind them, so we’re looking at a more normalized sales base today. That then would put total sales here at ~$235M on an annual basis.

Moving down to segment EBITDA, this came in at ~$15M for the quarter, which includes EBITDA from their 50% share of the Zeolyst joint venture. Compared to last year, this is a ~$11M decline, with margins declining from 36% to just over 25%. And sequentially, while EBITDA dollars are higher - about 32% - margins are down from ~26% in Q1.

The reason for such decline over the past 12 months doesn’t have much to do with pricing. We talked about it earlier, but they’ve actually probably pushed through more prices than costs have increased over this period, particularly up until the end of the 2023/start of 2024 (which is probably when many contracts are renegotiated).

The bulk of the decline is a simple reflection of lower sales volumes versus last year, which again were ~$13M less in Q2 2024 than Q2 2023. Obviously, from a contribution profit perspective, this results in fewer EBITDA dollars, but there’s a good deal of fixed costs here that they’re incurring. Labor utilization is a notable one that comes to mind as are customer support and salespeople and centralized costs, although their centralized corporate costs are going to be broken out separately. So, understandably, there’s some operating deleverage they’re going to incur that’s going to drive a delta between sales growth and EBITDA growth.

Another angle here contributing to the margin - disproportional EBITDA decline - is mix. Their Zeolyst JV carries higher margins than their silica business, so the reduction in Zeolyst sales as a percentage of total segment sales is going to then naturally result in margin degradation. There is, I suppose, some offsetting tailwind from the increase in niche catalyst sales relative to their silica sales, for which the former has slightly higher margins, it appears, but they make it sound like it’s minimal. However, the relative outperformance wasn’t all that much, so any contribution here would be immaterial anyways.

Putting it all together then, if it’s the case that silica sales (including niche catalysts) track to ~$115M annually, which amounts to a quarterly run rate of just under $29M or right around their Q2 sales, we can probably think about margins for this part of the business being fairy normalized today. And this would more or less be the case for the Zeolyst side too - I’m modeling $120M in sales for the year, or ~$30M quarterly which is marginally higher than the $29M posted here in Q2 as well, so unless one an argument that either price or their cost profile is not normalized, today’s EBITDA and margin profile looks reasonable. I.e., On $235M of sales, ~$60M in EBITDA is a good number (~25.5% margins).

When I summarize my two modeling inputs for each segment, too, I don’t infer that I’m modeling anything overly unreasonable. Cross-referencing these figures with their guide, they’re expecting ~$235-240M in EBITDA, so the combined segment EBITDA of $280M is right in line with their guide once we back out about $50M in unallocated corporate expenses.

Valuation: Attractive

It was good to see them repurchase some shares, but the magnitude wasn’t hugely material with only ~$5M spent with another $7M (NET) used to reduce debt. The majority of their capital today is being allocated to capex for which beyond typical maintenance capex, the rest of their spend is being directed towards their capacity investment, which incidentally comes at an interesting time given the demand backdrop. As a reminder, they’re spending probably somewhere around $10M in annual capex building out additional manufacturing capacity at their Kansas facility to support their silica catalyst business.

Shareholders are probably incrementally more concerned, and I suspect there’s some near-term concern internally that demand will be lower than needed to justify this investment immediately. They previously noted that the capacity is “spoken for” per their customers’ capacity expansions themselves, but my concern is that given the environment, operators have likely pushed these investments down the line and/or won’t entirely use that extra capacity. That said, that’s really all this is - i.e., a push to the right. Silica catalyst demand should grow over time with population, at least per my expectations, so unless one thought that their customers would be share losers, and they wouldn’t win that share elsewhere, I’m not that concerned myself, particularly given that demand is decently stable today.

Adding it all up, at today’s price of $6.6/share with 116.4M basic S/O, they’re trading at a ~$768M market cap. Net of ~$83M of cash and ~$892M of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$1.577B.

Putting together the economics I laid out in the earlier analysis, they’d be doing $230M in fully burdened EBITDA on an annual basis - i.e., after unallocated corporate expenses - on something like $895M in total sales. Minus D&A in the range of $89M for Ecovyst, $13M of D&A attributable to the JV, SBC in the ~$16M range, $52M in interest, and taxes at 25%, I get to a net income figure of ~$45M. Add back $102M of D&A and subtract out what, I think, is more normalized capex of $60M to exclude the non-recurring capacity expansion investments - and doesn’t include that of the JV, so adding another $5M for their 50% - and I end up with a FCF estimate of ~$82M.

When I think about this then, this business is priced to decline - assuming $82M is the right estimate for normalized economics, today’s market cap would be trading at 9.4x that figure, implying a long-term decline of low-single-digit. Maybe this ends up being right. One thing I’m learning is that Ecovyst is a business with a number of external influences for which today's renewable fuels headwind is an example. But when I think about the situation more broadly, I don’t see them as a structural decliner - their competitive position appears intact; it’s largely been a market thing.

With that in mind, if some of the external variables average out, and they can maintain their share, today’s price appears too low. It’s certainly possible that renewable fuels' production worsens beyond other macro pressures, but when I think about pricing trends and their GDP-like exposure for about half of EBITDA, this is a business that should be valued at least flat growth - i.e., 10-12x. Thus, for today’s price to be consistent with that assumption, the market is essentially saying that normalized economics are much lower.

To this end then though, if normalized EBITDA is close to $230M, I tend to conclude that a market cap closer to ~$900M makes more sense, and that’s on a present value basis. That would in turn imply a share price of ~$7.8, nearly 20% above today’s price of $6.6/share. Where this would obviously fail, however, is if normalized EBITDA comes in materially lower.

Conclusion

I think there’s a lot to like about Ecovyst, but there’s also a number of things to dislike. I personally like their competitive positioning, which gives me comfort over time. However, the nature of the end-markets is such that there will continuously be external influences, so it’s necessary to buy at a price that accounts for this variance. I tend to think, however, that today’s price offers that.