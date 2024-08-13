Henrik Sorensen

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is a well-managed technology-oriented business development company that once again released record results for its second quarter.

Last week’s market chaos, which erupted after a less-than-impressive labor market report for the month of July, created selling pressure on Hercules Capital as well as on the entire BDC market.

I think that Hercules Capital, taking into account its strong investment originations and very healthy dividend pay-out ratio, is a ‘Buy’ on the correction.

Though the business development company is still quite expensive, selling for a 63% premium to net asset value, I think Hercules Capital is a deep-value BDC buy right now.

My Rating History

My last stock classification for Hercules Capital was Buy. Hercules Capital just completed another record quarter in terms of total gross fundings and total investment income, and the base dividend of $0.40 per share per quarter was still well-covered by distributable earnings.

I think that Hercules Capital represents solid investment value and provides passive income investors with a high degree of dividend stability.

Portfolio Review And New Investments

Hercules Capital originated $454.4 million in new debt fundings in the second quarter that were supplemented by $7.1 million in new investments in Equity and Warrants.

Total gross fundings hit a record of $461.5 million, reflecting 29% YoY growth, in the second quarter, which is a trend we have also seen for other business development companies, such as Ares Capital (ARCC).

Total Investment Portfolio (Hercules Capital, Inc.)

Hercules Capital’s total investment income also reached an all-time record due to strong origination activity that the BDC also enjoyed in the first quarter. The business development company earned $125.0 million in total investment income in 2Q24, up 8% YoY, thanks to an 8% increase in the BDC’s interest income.

With interest rates poised to decline in the near-term, there is a considerable chance for BDCs like Hercules Capital to see even growing demand for new loan originations moving forward.

Income Statement (Hercules Capital, Inc.)

As great as Hercules Capital’s gross originations and total investment income results were, the BDC did suffer a decline in its credit quality. The non-accrual ratio, which indicates how well borrowers are performing against expectations, rose to 0.9% QoQ, up 0.8 percentage points. The BDC had two investments on non-accrual in the second quarter, reflecting a fair value of $32.1 million.

Total Investments (Hercules Capital, Inc.)

Hercules Capital’s Pay-Out Ratio

Record results for Hercules Capital in the second quarter resulted in the business development company earning $0.51 per share in net investment income, while the BDC continued to pay a stable base dividend of $0.40 per share. The standard dividend was supplemented by an 8 cent supplemental dividend, which was announced at the start of the year.

The 2Q24 dividend pay-out ratio, based on the base dividend, was 78% in 2Q24 and remained fairly stable in the last four quarters. The base dividend as such has consistently been well-covered by net investment income, and I consider Hercules Capital’s 9% yield (10% including run-rate 2Q24 supplemental dividends) to be really great value from a dividend stability angle.

Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

63% Premium To Net Asset Value

Hercules Capital stands out from the BDC crowd primarily because of its long history of portfolio and net investment income growth, which in turn has led to a premium valuation. Hercules Capital’s stock is the most expensive BDC that passive income investors can buy in the industry, as they are required to pay a whopping 63% premium to net asset value.

Though this is a lot, passive income investors can also be reasonably sure that the dividend will continue to get paid. This is particularly important to realize considering that TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) just slashed its dividend by 25% due to insufficient net investment income and a sliding net asset value.

As a consequence, TPVG has experienced substantial selling pressure last week and now sells for a 20% discount to net asset value and TriplePoint Venture Growth is particularly vulnerable if the BDC were to institute a second dividend cut in short order.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), another technology-oriented BDC, is selling for an 18% premium to net asset value and also offers decent dividend pay-out metrics.

Data by YCharts

What Might Change The Investment Thesis

Last week’s market chaos as created quite a few bargains, not only in the BDC industry, but in the stock market as a whole.

One stock that I have been buying was HTGC, with my buying decision primarily driven by a desire to invest in higher-quality business development companies at a time when the market may turn out to get choppier. Hercules Capital’s dividend, based on its pay-out metrics, should not be at risk in the short-term, in my opinion.

My Conclusion

Hercules Capital had record total gross fundings and total investment income in the second quarter. The business development company covered its dividend well with net investment income and had a 1.6 percentage point lower dividend pay-out ratio in 2Q24 than in the prior quarter.

Though investment activity and actual net investment income results look as solid as ever, the BDC did experience a decline in credit quality, which investors might want to keep an eye on moving forward.

Though Hercules Capital’s stock is still the most expensive BDC from a net asset value multiple angle in the sector, the business development company can give passive income investors peace of mind, in addition to a well-covered dividend.

The market correction earlier last week is an opportunity for passive income investors to gobble up a well-covered 9% yield. Buy.