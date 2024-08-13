Linamar Q2: Fundamentally Undervalued And Ready For A Re-Rating In Valuation

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
616 Followers

Summary

  • Linamar reported Q2'24 results in line with consensus, with a sequential improvement in the Mobility segment margins.
  • The industrial segment saw soft demand, but the outlook for 2025 is positive with potential margin expansion.
  • Financially, Linamar has leverage of 1.2x, with potential for debt reduction and strong free cash flow allocation.
  • At 6.3x forward earnings, the company trades at a discount to peers and trades at a historical trough valuation, providing compelling value at current levels.

Car worker fitting parts on production line in car factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Auto manufacturers have been beat up pretty bad lately, with shares of most companies in the space trading at 52-week lows. With growth concerns, and a slowdown in manufacturing as consumers put that new car purchase on

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
616 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LNR:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNR:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIMAF
--
LNR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News