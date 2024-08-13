Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

In my last coverage of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT), I had rated the stock a 'Neutral/Hold' to reflect my view of performance in-line with the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX). Since then, the stock has lagged the S&P 500 by 19.02%.

Performance Since Author's Last Update on GCT (Seeking Alpha, Author's Last Article on GCT)

Of course, I could have captured this active return with a 'Sell' view. However, despite my belief that organic sales growth was actually ticking at half the headline revenues growth, on an absolute basis, the company was still showing impressive growth at close to 50% YoY.

Thesis

GigaCloud Technology released its Q2 FY24 results last week. Upon review, I have a mixed and conflicted view on the stock:

Operating performance is supposedly strong Forensic tests signal potential red flags

Operating performance is supposedly strong

The bullish argument for GCT is focused on the high growth of the business. On a headline basis, the company is ticking at nearly 100% YoY revenues:

Revenues (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

On an organic basis, using my assumption of 30% revenue contribution from Noble House (explained in-depth in my previous note on GCT), this amounts to a still impressive growth of 56% YoY. The company is clearly an outlier since, as Founder and CEO Lei Wu noted in the Q2 FY24 earnings call, this is despite negative growth in the overall industry:

Additionally, despite the industry wide challenge, including 7% year-over-year decline in retail furniture sale furniture sales in the first half of the 2024 in the United States - CEO Lei Wu in the Q2 FY24 earnings call, Author's bolded highlight

Management's guidance for the next quarter implies a QoQ decline due to seasonality in Noble House's outdoor furniture sales. However, this would still lead to a respectable growth of 54% YoY or 18% YoY in my estimate of organic growth.

I believe for GCT's platform kind of business, the number of buyers is one of the strongest leading signs of future, sustainable growth in revenues. And Q2 FY24 was a blowout quarter for GCT as the outdoor furniture season brought in a wave of new buyers, lifting the buyer count from 5,493 in Q1 FY24 to 7,257:

Active Buyers (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Even if there are no incremental buyers, it is reasonable to expect revenue growth from the existing base as new buyers' spends ramp up after initially lower trading volumes.

Margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

On the margins front, GCT has seen a bit of a moderation in both gross margins and EBIT margins (I do not pay much attention to the company's adjusted figures as that excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, which, I think, are a real economic cost to a business).

Management attributes the gross margin moderation of 190bps QoQ to higher delivery costs owing to higher freight rates in late April and May. However, the outlook looks better as these logistics costs have moderated in July 2024.

At the EBIT level, the QoQ erosion in margins is 490bps. Below the gross profit line, most of this is driven by higher SG&A costs, which dragged operating margins by 280bps QoQ. Management attributed this to higher staffing and commission costs. I interpret higher staffing in particular as a good sign, since it probably indicates growing business scale to support higher sales.

On the whole, GCT's everything looks great... supposedly. I am cautious because:

Forensic tests signal potential red flags

The Beneish M-score is a forensic test for financial statement manipulation. It has been used to detect potential manipulation in companies such as Enron early on. The following table shows the key inputs for GCT using LTM data as of Q2 FY24:

Beneish M-Score Inputs (Kelley School of Business, Author's Inputs from Company Filings)

The output M-Score is -0.566, which places the company in the "Likely Manipulator" range. In particular, the likelihood of manipulation stands at 28.6%; which I deem to be sufficiently high to recognize a potential red flag.

Beneish M-Score Outputs (Kelley School of Business, Author's Inputs from Company Filings)

This result, combined with what, I believe, is a lack of transparency in key reporting and the CFO's recent resignation, makes me highly cautious of GigaCloud Technology even if its operational performance is very healthy.

Valuation hardly matters if there are doubts on governance

It is hard to value a company if the inputs to that valuation model may not be credible. In this case, the M-score says there is a 28.6% chance that there is manipulation in the financial reporting, which would skew all valuation models' output using that data.

GCT currently trades at a 1-yr fwd PE of 6.8x; a healthy 25% discount to its longer-term median PE level. However, for the reasons stated above, this is mostly irrelevant in the face of concerns on financial reporting integrity.

GCT 1-yr fwd PE and MCAP (USD mn) (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Technical Analysis

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

Relative Read of GCT vs SPX 500

GCT vs SPX 500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On a relative technical analysis basis vs the S&P 500, GCT has broken through the previous weekly support I had highlighted earlier. Now, the stock is near the next major weekly support area. I believe, even if there is a bullish reaction from this level, we are likely to see some ranging action first before sustained moves up. On the whole, if one gives the company the benefit of the doubt in the forensic and governance factors and adopts a bullish slant, the technicals point toward performance in-line with the S&P 500 going ahead.

Key Risk - An Error of Omission

The only thing that prevents me from being a bull on GCT is a poor reading on the forensic Beneish M-Score, which suggests a 28.6% chance of manipulation in the financial statements reporting. This is merely a statistical model. GCT may be a valid exceptional case that yields a false positive reading for manipulation. Hence, I believe the key risk to my view in not investing in the stock would be an error of omission in case GCT is indeed a false positive.

Takeaway

I understand the bullish perspectives on GigaCloud Technology as it is reporting some tremendous growth rates (>50% YoY), handily outperforming the industry, which is seeing sales contraction. Trading at a mere 6.8x 1-yr fwd PE, the company looks like a compelling buy, scoring well across all metrics from the consensus of fellow Seeking Alpha analysts, Wall St and also Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades + Quant Rating System:

Ratings and Factor Grades for GigaCloud Technology (Seeking Alpha)

However, despite all this, I am hesitant to pull the 'Buy' trigger as the company flashes red flags on a key forensic metric; the statistical Beneish M-Score model suggests there is a 28.6% chance of manipulation in the financial statements. In my last coverage of GCT, I already expressed my dismay at some lack of proactive and transparent reporting of key metrics such as the organic vs inorganic growth split. The poor M-Score reading and the fact that the CFO - the key person responsible for financial reporting - has resigned from the company makes me especially cautious of the stock.

I would argue that once governance and integrity of the financial statements is under doubt, the valuation arguments do not matter as such analysis principally relies upon the veracity of the company's reported financials. On a relative technical analysis basis vs the S&P 500, I believe even if there is a bullish reaction near the current weekly support levels, it would be preceded by some ranging action first, wherein the stock would perform in-line with the S&P 500.

To be clear; I want to emphasize that I am not claiming that GCT is manipulating its financial statements. I am simply noting that a reputable statistical model suggests a 28.6% likelihood of manipulation. Of course, GCT may very well be a false positive reading in this forensic red flag check. If that is true, then I would be wrong to not be bullish on the stock. However, that is a risk of omission I am willing to accept. As I currently lack clarity either way on the governance of GCT, I am taking the middle-line and rating the stock a 'Neutral/Hold'.

