3 Things - Short-Termism, Housing, FOMO

Summary

  • After closing down 2.5% on Monday following the panicky response to the previous Friday’s job report, the market ended the week…flat.
  • People often treat the stock market like it’s an instrument that you can trade over a day, week or even a year. This is something I fundamentally disagree with, and the irrationality of it all comes out in weeks like this.
  • I made a rather big prediction on X this week when I said that residential real estate might be one of the worst performing asset classes over the coming 10 years.
  • We typically think of fear as the panic that sets in during bear markets, but the other type of fear is perhaps just as important – the fear of missing out.

Close up silver cubes with sayings on them

Adam Gault

Here are some things I think I am thinking about this weekend:

1) The Panicky Emotions of Short-Termism

What a wild week for the market. After closing down 2.5% on Monday following the panicky response to the previous Friday’s

This article was written by

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

