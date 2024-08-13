S&P 500 Recovers After Getting Rattled By Japan's Carry Trade Noise Event

G0d4ather

Originally published on August 12, 2024

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) got rattled on Monday, August 5, 2024, losing a full three percent of its value in a single day.

That's not a typical day for the index. Before August 5, 2024, there have been just 140 declines greater than 2.94% from previous trading day's closing value recorded since January 3, 1950. Now there are 141.

And yet, after all that sound and fury to start the week, the S&P 500 had almost fully recovered all that it had lost by the end of the week, as if the index had simply gone mostly sideways during the trading week that was. The index ended the trading week at a level of 5,344.16, just 2.4 points less than where it closed the previous week.

The big story of the week came out of Japan, when the combination of the BOJ's surprise rate hike combined with bad jobs data in the U.S. to start unwinding the "carry trade" based on the difference between Japan's low interest rates and higher rates everywhere else.

Markets went on to recover after the Bank of Japan quickly backed off its plans to continue hiking rates to fight inflation developing in Japan. Although it took the rest of the week, as shown in the latest update of the alternative futures chart.

Although the trajectory of the S&P 500 briefly deviated from it in what we'll call the Japan carry trade noise event, an event others describe as a "big ol' nothingburger", the chart indicates stock prices recovered enough to continue falling within the range associated with investors focusing on the distant future quarter of Q2 2025.

Investors absorbed quite a bit more information than that during the trading week ending Friday, August 9, 2024. Here are the week's marking-moving headlines:

Monday, August 5, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Federal Reserve will continue holding the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until September 18 (Q3 2024). On that date, however, the FedWatch tool is now giving a little over 50% chance of a quarter-point rate cut and a little under 50% chance of a half-point rate cut, which is consistent with the expectation the U.S. economy may be in for a harder landing than previously anticipated. After September 2024, the FedWatch Tool projects quarter-point rate cuts at roughly six-week intervals well into 2025.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast for Q3 2024's real GDP growth rate rebounded to +2.9% from the +2.5% figure it recorded a week earlier.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.