S&P 500 Recovers After Getting Rattled By Japan's Carry Trade Noise Event

Summary

  • The S&P 500 got rattled on Monday, August 5, 2024, losing a full three percent of its value in a single day. Yet, the S&P 500 had almost fully recovered all that it had lost by the end of the week.
  • Markets went on to recover after the Bank of Japan quickly backed off its plans to continue hiking rates to fight inflation developing in Japan.
  • Stock prices recovered enough to continue falling within the range associated with investors focusing on the distant future quarter of Q2 2025.

Originally published on August 12, 2024

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) got rattled on Monday, August 5, 2024, losing a full three percent of its value in a single day.

That's not a typical day for the index. Before

