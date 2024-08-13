Debunking 2 Common Myths About BDC Dividend Investing

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Business Development Companies carry a mix of financial characteristics that support high dividend income investing strategies. For example, most of the BDCs out there provide double digit dividends, where it would be difficult to find one, which yields something materially below the 10% mark. Another element that makes BDCs so attractive for dividend investors is that there is an inherent growth component, which allows to enjoy growing distributions and extract the benefit of a potential price appreciation. This is a notable distinguishment from the fixed income instruments.

However, it should be also noted that BDCs imply relatively high risk. In other words, there is a reason why the yields are so juicy. The key drivers of this stem from the underlying business model, which is focused on investing in companies that on average struggle to access cheap capital, and in the process of doing so, assume significant amount of external leverage just to fund new loan investments into these relatively high risk plays.

In this context, the emerging data points on the economic front such as soaring corporate bankruptcies, decreasing interest rates (theoretically, bad for BDCs, but on this latter a bit) and rising unemployment all make a case for "risk off" mode. Namely, the theory would say that during times of economic distress, investors should redirect their capital towards higher quality and more defensive names.

In my opinion, this is true and is very relevant for the BDCs in general, but it would be wrong to throw some babies out with the bathwater. What I mean by this is that provided that investors are extra selective and pay careful attention to fundamentals, it should not be an issue to continue having a strong bias in the portfolio towards BDC factor.

Let me now elaborate on some myths or rather popular statements that are used to describe the entire BDC universe without paying too much of an attention to the details.

Myth #1 - BDCs are overly speculative vehicles

The first misconception is that BDCs are just too speculative for building a notable exposure in portfolio towards this specific segment. Again, I agree that fundamentally the general characteristics are there to make such a statement, but it would be just wrong to attribute this dynamic to all BDCs out there.

In my view, there are a couple of critical conditions that have to be collectively in place that would significantly de-risk the investment and, most importantly, for dividend-seeking investors the yield would be rendered sustainable. There are 5 key conditions:

Dividend coverage - for investors, who chase high but predictable dividend streams, it is better to focus on and assess the sustainability of BDC base dividends as they are inherently more stable as the supplemental ones, which have become rather common nowadays. The logic here is simple, the higher dividend coverage, the better. The current dividend coverage by average BDC is at 117%, which seems low, offering little margin of safety. To bring in defense, I would opt for a dividend coverage ratio that starts from ~130% since it provides a higher cushion for dividend protection in case the things on go south. External leverage - a typical ratio that is used for measuring the level of financial risk sitting in BDCs is debt to equity ratio as it allows to capture a picture on how much a BDC has relied on external financing to invest in new loans. BDCs that carry relatively low leverage profiles (typically at or below debt to equity of 1.0x) are better protected from the unpleasant effects of rising non-accruals. For example, in case the leverage is massive and a notable position of non-accruals emerge, these effects will be more magnified for highly leveraged BDC, thus introducing a risk of a potential dividend cut just to cover the losses via internally generated liquidity. Asset exposure - my thinking here is relatively simple. Since going long BDCs already imply some risk, it just does not make sense to assume additional risk, especially given that the conservative BDCs are in a position to offer juicy yields. For this reason, investors could seriously consider favoring more BDCs that have almost pure play exposure to the highest ranking asset class in which BDCs can invest - i.e., senior secured first lien loans. This is important not only from the earnings predictability standpoint, but also from earnings quality perspective as in the situations, where first lien dominates, most of the income tends to come from interest payments, which are direct cash equivalents (and not inherently volatile dividend income, PIK, which is common for second lien, etc.). Portfolio company exposure - in the BDC sector there are three broad strategies: CLO focused, VC investment type focused, and conventional / traditional business focused. To avoid taking unnecessary risk to chase those extra couple of basis points in yield, it is worth staying in the straightforward business segment, where the underlying BDC portfolio investment companies are already cash-flowing, diversified, operating in mature sectors and have decent credit statistics such as LTV around 40% and interest coverage close to or above 2x. Portfolio growth - one of the key elements that drive growth for BDCs and can combat headwinds from, for example, spread compression or rising non-accruals is portfolio expansion. The logic here stems from the process of how BDCs generate value - i.e., borrowing cheap, investing (or lending) expensive, and, important, at a significant scale. The scale factor allows to compensate lower spreads, which could arise from structural forces that are out of BDCs control. However, having consistently stable deal flow enables to not only increase the net investment income generation over time, but also add an extra cushion for shielding the existing income levels that have been already achieved (which is once again important for investors, who want to avoid dividend cut at all costs).

Provided that the aforementioned elements are fulfilled, I do not see a reason why anyone should treat such a BDC position speculative.

Myth #2 - BDCs will suffer from falling interest rates

This statement of how decreasing interest rates are set to impair the return prospects for BDCs is extremely popular. In most of my BDC related articles, there is at least one comment around this specific theme (or risk).

In principle, I would agree that reduced SOFR introduces some pressure for BDCs to grow or maintain the current net investment income levels. For instance, it could be a real headache for BDCs that have assumed fixed rate external debt and funded the investments on a floating rate basis.

However, in most circumstances, this will not translate to a notable earnings drag or force BDCs to revisit their dividends.

To explain this, I will insert a relevant quote from Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) CEO - Eric Lloyd - who in the recent earnings call tackled this issue nicely; and then I will dissect the essence in three main parts:

While we have done well in this stable economic and interest rate environment, the market activity of the past week suggests change maybe a foot in the lending ecosystem. These changes may include a decrease in interest rates, which we think will have an overall positive impact on our business as it further improves credit metrics in the existing portfolio and sparks a sentiment shift among sponsors and may spur a further deal activity, which in turn may drive higher spreads and additional transaction fees.

Credit metrics - once the interest rates decline, we have to keep in mind that the actual companies will have it easier to service their liabilities, especially those that have tapped into the BDC financing (where most loans are floating). The relaxed pressure on the company level cash flows should per definition decrease the probability of non-accruals, which tend to have really negative effect on BDCs given the magnifying effects of the leverage. Portfolio growth - lower interest rates should also lead to an increased deal activity, which is the ultimate avenue of BDC growth. Last couple of quarters, BDCs have in general faced headwinds on this front because most buyers and sellers have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for interest rate clarity. One point of clarity that was necessary to achieve is that the Fed has stopped hiking base rates. This injected some activity in the M&A system. Now, the next wave of activity should come from the downwards movement in the risk free rate, which will render leverage cheaper and the overall deal execution less risky from the corporate perspective. For BDCs, however, this will help drive higher investment activity, thus making it easier to grow the portfolio and generate incremental income from spread capture. Spreads - this element is more subjective and difficult to predict, but we could theoretically make a case that the spreads will widen from the pure fact of improved supply and demand dynamics, where rising demand for BDC financing creates a natural spread increase.

The bottom line

The worsening economy and a trajectory of falling interest rates do not bode well for BDCs in general. However, this should not automatically lead to a conclusion that all BDCs will struggle. Provided that investors apply selectivity on specific fundamental levers, it still is possible to access stable and predictable income streams. Plus, we all have to be careful by automatically assuming that lower interest rates will cause BDCs to register declining results going forward. While it will add some headwinds, especially on those BDCs that have fixed rate leverage, there are multiple aspects that could likely offset this negative.

Below are three BDC examples, which, in my opinion, embody most of the necessary fundamentals for being classified as a de-risked vehicles with truly sustainable dividends: