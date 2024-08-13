serts

Introduction

While the company name Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LOTBY) may not necessarily ring a bell, its flagship product, the Biscoff cookie, already is well-integrated in North America. As discussed in my previous article, the Belgian company started out with the speculoos cookie but has since expanded its range of products to other Biscoff-type products like ice cream and speculoos spread. Personally, I always have speculoos spread in my pantry, while I use the 'nakd bars' as a useful snack whenever I'm on a hike. But that doesn't mean the company is trading at an attractive valuation.

Yahoo Finance

Lotus Bakeries has its main listing in Belgium, where it is listed with LOTB as its ticker symbol on Euronext Brussels. The stock is currently trading at 10,900 EUR per share (up 19% since my previous article), and as there are just over 800,000 shares outstanding, the current market capitalization is approximately 8.8B EUR.

The plants are still running at full capacity

The total revenue generated in the first half of this year increased by almost 20% to just under 600M EUR. The operating expenses increased at a similar pace, and that allowed Lotus Bakeries to report a total EBITDA of around 115M EUR and an EBIT of 97.5M EUR (compared to 94.5M EUR and 78.4M EUR respectively).

Lotus Investor Relations

As the income statement above shows, the reported EBIT was approximately 95M EUR after also including approximately 2.5M EUR of non-recurring items.

And as Lotus Bakeries has a very strong balance sheet, the net finance expenses are actually pretty negligible, at just 702,000 EUR. This resulted in a pre-tax profit of 94.2M EUR and a net profit of 72.1M EUR. Based on the current share count of almost 812,000 shares as a weighted average throughout the first semester, the EPS was 88.83 EUR per share, for an average annualized EPS of almost 180 EUR per share.

This indeed means the company is trading at in excess of 50 times its earnings, and I wanted to check Lotus' cash flow statement to see if those numbers would perhaps offer an explanation as to why the earnings multiple is this high.

Lotus Investor Relations

The total reported operating cash flow was 67.5M EUR. Although that already is a good result, keep in mind this includes a 25M EUR investment in the working capital position, but it excludes 1.6M EUR in interest payments and 3.3M EUR in lease payments. On the other hand, we should also include the 1.7M EUR in received interest payments, resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of 89M EUR.

Lotus Investor Relations

We know the total capex was 46.5M EUR, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of approximately 4.5M EUR. Also, keep in mind this includes the investment in a new plant in South Africa and Thailand, as the total capex plus liabilities of almost 50M EUR are a multiple of the less than 18M EUR in depreciation and amortization expenses incurred in the first half of the year.

Investment thesis

The stock is currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of almost 60 times earnings for this year, dropping to a multiple in the low-50s for 2025 and high 40s in 2026 as per the analyst consensus estimates.

And that's worrisome, at least to me. After all, Lotus Bakeries' main product is a cookie. Nothing revolutionary or tech-related, but a cookie. A tasty cookie, but I just don't understand how a cookie producer is trading at an earnings multiple that exceeds 50, while the EV/EBITDA multiple is close to 40. Those multiples are usually reserved for companies that have developed a unique technology or have a unique business model, but whenever I look at Lotus Bakeries, I'm thinking 'it's just cookies'.

Although the revenue continues to grow at a double-digit percentage and will likely continue to do so, the company would need another 10 years of consistent growth to justify the current valuation. And that's a bet I'm simply not willing to take. In my previous article, I ended up with a 'hold' rating, but after the recent share price appreciation, I am moving to a sell. There isn't a single metric that could justify the current valuation for this cookie producer. I'm a big fan of some of its products, and I have multiple 'nakd' bars in my backpack as an emergency snack, but I just can't justify the current valuation of the company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.