jetcityimage

I guess you could say I miss Chrysler. That's saying a lot, considering all of the issues the car company now known as part of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) had over the decades, reaching the point where it was the auto industry's favorite punch line. In its current form, selling at a P/E lower than nearly any stock I know of, it is still not cheap enough for me. That's because of a variety of quantitative and technical factors I describe below.

As with any dividend stock I look at, I view STLA through the lens of my YARP™ (Yield At a Reasonable Price) methodology. As a quick review, YARP is a process I developed last decade with my then-teenage son who was one of several summer interns we had back at the investment advisory shop I ran, then sold in 2020.

That was a year before STLA was formed by a merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. While at the time, that combination resulted in the world’s 5th largest automaker, it has been a rough go since then.

Dividend at risk? YES, according to SA quant grades

YARP looks at a stock's dividend history, and one of my concerns with STLA is that its dividend may "be history" if it doesn't get its act together soon. Seeking Alpha's quant dividend grades have been pretty accurate over time, with more than 60% of F-rated stocks seeing their dividends cut, suspended or simply removed. Guess what the rating is here? F.

As a European company, STLA does not pay a quarterly dividend as most US stocks do. It is an annual payout. I am not a deep-dive fundamental analyst, but rather a technician and quant. But I do wonder if there will even be a 2025 annual dividend payment here.

Seeking Alpha

Is STLA a yield stock? No YARP-ing way!

My YARP methodology would kick STLA out before it even gets to the front door, so to speak. Before I consider any stock for my YARP portfolio, it has to pass several non-technical tests. Since I am not a fundamental analyst, I need to have high confidence that the dividends and price appreciation I am pursuing are not going to suddenly be disrupted by factors that a fundamental type would catch in a second.

In Seeking Alpha quant terms, that means strong profitability ratings, typically at least a B, but preferably in the A range. STLA actually passes that test. However, this is the auto sector we are talking about, and so being strong within that group implies a very generous grading curve.

Seeking Alpha

My YARP approach also requires a 7-year dividend history, as a key to the YARP factor is to evaluate where the dividend yield is currently, versus that 7-year history. The chart below shows that STLA's history prior to and since the Chrysler acquisition has produced a very uneven dividend yield pattern. And even if it hadn't, my 20 years of YARP back-tested history on hundreds of stocks indicates that when, as shown below, the yield is at or near a 7-year high, it is "very high risk/very high return."

Data by YCharts

It also doesn't hurt that STLA rates A+ for valuation. But as a self-proclaimed "tough grader," I look at that dividend situation, and despite the cash position and other fundamental signs of strength, this is not a YARP stock for me.

I'm about avoiding risk first, so unless this were a small "flyer" position, I'm not diving in right here. Below I cover the technical/price pattern potential for STLA, since a YARP/dividend-driven case is out the car window, if you will.

Morgan Stanley's Monday note on STLA sums up the sentiment around this stock quite well:

Stellantis is facing a "difficult situation" amid potentially weaker H2 volumes, as well as pricing and production pressure from high North America inventories, following a "disappointing" H1. As a result, the investment firm said it now expects a full-year 2024 adjusted operating income margin of around 10%, versus more than 11% previously. Morgan Stanley also lowered its revenue estimates by 10% in 2024 and 5% in 2025 due to expected lower volumes of the company and pricing headwinds across the industry. It also cut its earnings-per-share estimates by 23% and 8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively, due to expected lower revenue generation and the company's lower production, according to the note.

There is a potential upside to volumes if Stellantis significantly reduces dealer inventories, although this may come at the cost of increased dealer incentives, Morgan Stanley said. "We think the inventory situation will challenge Stellantis in [2024] but does not change the equity story. We expect that the merger will continue to drive cost synergies, and note that management has demonstrated its ability to execute so far," Morgan Stanley said.

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Stellantis to $20.75 from $28.40 and maintained its overweight rating.

Low Earnings and Sales Ratios do not equal "cheap enough" to me

That's because a microscopic P/E on trailing earnings is nothing new here. The stock's price is back to its 2017 level, and half that of its March 2024 high. So this is not some ignored name. Not with a market cap of $44 billion.

Data by YCharts

Technicals: how low can you go?

I present a daily chart, then a weekly chart right below it. STLA has arguably dropped all the way down to what we chart geeks call "long-term price support," as the stock bottomed here about 14 months ago. But that circled section at the bottom on the momentum indicator I rely on Price Percent Oscillator, PPO, is essentially saying "I might start to think about slowing my decline, searching for a price bottom around here, and then maybe, just maybe, I will be a great buy in this general area."

TC2000 (SungardenInvestment.com)

TC2000 (SungardenInvestment.com)

Conclusion: I'll stay in the slow lane on this auto giant

In other words, as I said earlier about a stock at or near a multi-year high in its dividend yield, this is high risk. And maybe high reward. But personally, I don't get past the first part of that thought.

It is not lost on me that Stellantis' ticker symbol is the same as Tesla (TSLA) but for 2 transposed letters. I am no huge fan of either. I rate STLA a sell, with the acknowledgement that it could be one of those deep contrarian turnaround stories at some point. But that's too far a stretch for my methodology around stock selection.