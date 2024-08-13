Stellantis: Still Not Cheap Enough For Me

Summary

  • A microscopic P/E ratio does not offset the challenges facing Stellantis. There's too much concern about its dividend history and potential risks.
  • My proprietary YARP™ methodology does not consider STLA a yield stock due to high risk factors, despite strong profitability ratings.
  • Lower volumes and revenue estimates are quite likely, leading to a lowered price target and maintained overweight rating.
  • This one is only for the brave, and it is not the type of stock I look for to add to my portfolio.

Ram 1500 SST display at the Stellantis Transmission plant. Ram offers the 1500 with a Straight Six Turbo engine. MY:2025

jetcityimage

I guess you could say I miss Chrysler. That's saying a lot, considering all of the issues the car company now known as part of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) had over the decades, reaching the point where it was

