Introduction

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is a regional bank who has not been exempt from the woes of the banking sector. Higher interest rates and deposit flight have challenged the bank’s ability to maintain earnings. Back in March, I discussed why I reversed course and sold the bank’s high yielding preferred shares (MSBIP). Today, following their second quarter earnings results, I am still avoiding Midland States common and preferred shares.

Midland States Second Quarter Financial Results

Like many regional banks, Midland States saw interest rates plummet during the pandemic, only to see them rise rapidly starting in 2022 as the Federal Reserve battled inflation. The trend in the bank’s asset and borrowing yields continued higher in the second quarter, and both interest income and interest expenses edged higher after dipping slightly in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, interest expenses continue to outgrow interest income, which was led to net interest income (interest income less interest expense) declining sequentially going back to late 2022. Net interest income remains above pre-pandemic and pandemic levels, but the slide should be monitored with concern by investors. Along with the slide in net interest income, interest spread, and net interest margin have declined below pandemic levels.

Deposit Loss Creates More Challenges

Midland States Bank has not been immune from the challenges of retaining deposits. In fact, the bank has continued to see a steady decline in deposits over the last four quarters. In the second quarter, bank deposits were down 3.2% and 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortunately, the bank has been able to control loan growth, with lending down for four consecutive quarters. In the second quarter, loan balances fell by 2% and are 8.6% lower than a year ago.

The drop in lending is helping the bank manage its loan to deposit ratio, which dropped nicely during the pandemic, but had recently risen back to pre-pandemic levels of above 95%. While the loan to deposit ratio did tick upwards in the second quarter, it is below 95%. A lower loan to deposit ratio helps the bank not rely on external financing to fund loan demand. Despite the improvement, Midland States' loan to deposit ratio is well above the industry norm and its loan and deposit growth are underperforming their peers.

Despite the improvement in the loan to deposit ratio and the drop in lending, Midland States Bank has become more reliant on external financing in 2024. During the first six months of the year, external debt has risen from $600 million to $700 million. While the increased borrowing may seem nominal, it does increase interest expense as the cost of financing is higher than carrying deposits, which in turn hurts net interest income and earnings.

The Threat of Loan Loss

There are risks to loan performance that must be highlighted. The bank has significant exposure to non-owner occupied commercial real estate. These types of loans are made by investors of commercial property and can be easily foreclosed on if the investor feels like the property is not performing. Investors can simply walk away and hand the property back to the bank. It should be noted that there is one slight improvement in the bank’s loan composition in that Midland States has lowered its consumer lending exposure by about $200 million, which is the riskiest loan class.

There has been one big improvement since my last article on Midland States Bank. Back in March, I noted my discomfort with the bank’s low allowance for credit losses. I noted the situation with New York Community Bancorp and how their preferred shares lost value when it was revealed the bank was under protected from loan losses. Midland States has since acted, and in two quarters, the bank has increased its allowance for credit losses up to near the peer average of 1.6%. The bank is better prepared for loan losses in its commercial, consumer, and construction loans based on their loss allowance allocation.

With respect to the performance of the portfolio, the balance of past due loans has dropped to $55 million, which is promising, but the number of nonaccrual loans has doubled to $110 million. Additionally, nearly $36 million of the nonaccrual loan balance does not have an allowance tied to it. Either the bank is under the presumption it can recover that balance in a sale, or it will be taking a loss on the loan and further hurting earnings.

Conclusion

The uncertainty surrounding Midland States Bancorp's loan performance and whether the build in loan loss allowance will be sufficient has me avoiding the common shares. The loan loss improvement and the reduction in consumer loans along with the manageable loan to deposit ratio has warranted an upgrade in the preferred shares to a hold. Seeing the loan loss pipeline mature and the common dividend preserved through that adversity would likely make me more confident in the preferred shares, but until then, I will patiently stay on the sidelines.