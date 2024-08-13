A New Look At Corporate Treasury Strategy

Aug. 13, 2024 4:27 AM ETSPX, SPY, SP500, AAPL, KO, PEP, BTC-USD, MSTR, TSLA, SQ, ARLP, SMLR, AAPL:CA, BSQKZ, COLA:CA, TSLA:CA, GLD
Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The balance sheet of a corporation has become less important compared to the income statement over time, but not without consequence.
  • Profitable companies are decapitalizing themselves by giving earnings back to shareholders, leading to risks in economic downturns.
  • Holding cash, gold, or other assets as corporate savings is insufficient due to dilution and underperformance, with bitcoin emerging as a potential solution.
  • There continues to be a strong opportunity set for bitcoin itself, as well as companies that carefully use it as a treasury asset.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Businessman on top of stairs at modern business district

EschCollection/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the modern era of corporate finance, the balance sheet of a corporation has trended toward being less important relative to the income statement.

Back during Benjamin Graham's quintessential value investing days, he looked at balance sheet valuation metrics almost as

I share model portfolios and exclusive analysis on Stock Waves. Members receive exclusive ideas, technical charts, and commentary from three analysts. The goal is to find opportunities where the fundamentals are solid and the technicals suggest a timing signal. We're looking for the best of both worlds, high-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align. 

Start a free trial here.


This article was written by

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
46.96K Followers

Lyn Alden has a background in engineering and engineering management, and since 2016 has provided research with a systems engineering focus into macroeconomics, energy markets, stock opportunities, and digital assets.

She serves as the fundamental analysis contributor to the investing group Stock Waves, which seeks to find market opportunities where the fundamentals and technicals align. Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR, PEP, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Futures
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News