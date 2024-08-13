PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) (OTCPK:BRSYF) reported strong earnings again in the second quarter, particularly from a margin perspective. This strength is particularly notable given Neuronetics (STIM) recent struggles. BrainsWay's revenue was up 28% YoY, and while growth is moderating, this is coming against increasingly difficult comparable periods.

I previously suggested that BrainsWay's stock should continue to rerate higher as the company's profitable growth trajectory becomes more recognized. While the stock appears to be slowly trending higher, it appears as though BrainsWay will need to begin returning meaningful amounts of capital to shareholders before current financial strength is more fully reflected in the share price.

Market Conditions

BrainsWay’s focus on enterprise accounts and traction in international markets have likely been important contributors to growth over the past year. As much as anything, the current strength is just due to the company operating in a more benign environment, though. While financial conditions are still tight, customers have had time to adjust to rates and there is now less immediate concern about a recession. This stands in contrast to Neuronetics, which has blamed some of its recent weakness on customer difficulty obtaining credit for capital purchases.

BrainsWay’s results should remain fairly strong while this situation persists. It is worth noting that BrainsWay’s business is sensitive to macro conditions, though, and that a recession would likely result in a drop in revenue and a return to losses.

Figure 1: Bank Lending Standards and BrainsWay Units Shipped (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay and The Federal Reserve)

BrainsWay Business Updates

BrainsWay is now more focused on enterprise customers, which is supporting growth and margins. The company believes that it can continue to grow alongside these customers. BrainsWay has also suggested that investors should expect additional news on significant partnerships, both in the US and internationally.

International markets are a growth driver for BrainsWay at the moment, although only around 20% of the company’s installed base is currently international. In APAC, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand are areas of strength at the moment, as are France, Italy and Spain in Europe.

Israel is another growth area, supported by high reimbursement and the ability to treat a number of indications. Reimbursement rates in Israel have been increased by 45%. BrainsWay recently installed 11 systems in the country and expects to install additional systems in 2024.

BrainsWay recently announced an agreement with a distributor in Canada, which should help support growth going forward. This is a multi-year agreement which starts with a minimum order quantity of 11 systems in the first year, with the quota rising in subsequent years. These systems are expected to be delivered before the end of the year, with BrainsWay currently focused on training and marketing. As these systems are going through a distributor, ASP and gross margins will be lower. Minimal incremental operating expenses associated with this revenue should make it highly accretive to BrainsWay’s bottom line, though.

BrainsWay recently received FDA labeling to treat late-life major depressive disorder, raising the upper range from 68 to 86 years of age, making it the only company cleared to market to the over-68 population. This is a relatively large population, with BrainsWay likely to target nursing homes, an initiative that could be boosted if BrainsWay receives clearance for an accelerated treatment protocol. BrainsWay believes that it is differentiated in this area by the fact that Deep TMS may help to overcome age related treatment challenges.

At the lower end, BrainsWay is currently limited to treating patients over the age of 22. In comparison, Neuronetics was recently cleared to treat adolescents aged 15 who have major depressive disorder. Neuronetics is also making solid progress obtaining reimbursement coverage for this patient population.

BrainsWay recently initiated a clinical trial to evaluate an accelerated treatment protocol for major depressive disorder. This basically involves compressing the standard treatment protocol into a number of consecutive days with multiple treatments per day. While this wouldn’t expand the company’s TAM, it could help to increase accessibility and reshape how patients and physicians view TMS. BrainsWay has previously published post-marketing data showing comparable outcomes for accelerated TMS to the standard treatment protocol.

BrainsWay also has a pilot program for its 360 system for several indications, which could be expanded to new indications. BrainsWay believes that rotational TMS will become one of its main technologies in the future.

In terms of TMS as a smoking cessation aid, there has still been no update. BrainsWay reportedly remains in discussions with several potential partners, though. Given how long it is taking to commercialize this indication and/or find a partner, it is hard not to view this negatively. BrainsWay had previously suggested that it hoped to have something in place by the end of the year, but it is not clear whether this is still the case.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics' business continued to struggle in the second quarter, which the company has attributed to the Change Healthcare cyberattack creating cash flow difficulties for customers. Revenue was down 7% YoY, with weakness primarily coming from treatment session revenue. Neuronetics is guiding to 18.5-19.5 million USD revenue in Q3, representing roughly 6% YoY growth at the midpoint. This suggests that growth will rebound as customers move past the headwinds created by the cyberattack.

Neuronetics also announced that it plans on merging with Greenbrook TMS in an all-stock transaction which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Neuronetics shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company. Greenbrook had a sizeable business but was struggling with ongoing losses and a large amount of debt. All of this debt is being converted into common shares in Greenbrook prior to the transaction, which will help to ensure Neuronetics' balance sheet remains manageable.

The pro forma revenue of the combined company in 2023 would have been approximately 145 million USD, and mid-teens revenue growth is anticipated in 2025 and 2026. While growth would be a positive, Neuronetics really needs to demonstrate that its business can be profitable. In this regard, the merger would provide much needed scale and an expected 15 million USD of annualized cost savings. This would likely still leave the combined company a long way from profitability, though.

Neuronetics has pitched this as an attempt to improve brand awareness and service quality through vertical integration. The company also appears to be positioning itself to offer a broader range of services to its customers (outsourcing of reimbursement billing and processing, better revenue cycle management, and a national call center). It is a questionable move from a strategic perspective though as it places Neuronetics’ into direct competition with its customers.

Unsurprisingly, Neuronetics' share price collapsed on this news, as the deal seems to be an admission that Neuronetics' current approach isn't working. The all-stock transaction also significantly undermines existing shareholders.

Financial Analysis

BrainsWay generated 10 million USD revenue in the second quarter, a 28% increase YoY. Demand continues to grow, and the company is comfortable with its current pipeline and backlog. As a result, BrainsWay is now guiding to 38.5-40 million USD revenue in 2024, representing 21-25% growth YoY. Profitability and cash flow momentum are also expected to continue in the second half.

Figure 2: BrainsWay Revenue (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

BrainsWay shipped 57 systems in the second quarter, bringing its total installed base to 1,215 systems. The company also shipped 42 OCD coils in Q2, with around half of the installed base now having OCD treatment capability. OCD demand and improved reimbursement for OCD are expected to be supportive of demand for BrainsWay’s systems.

Figure 3: BrainsWay System Placements (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

BrainsWay’s gross margin was 75% in Q2, a 2% increase YoY. While margins continue to recover from headwinds in 2022, growth in revenue through distributors is placing downward pressure on gross margins. This is not a negative, though, as this approach appears to be improving the company’s operating profitability.

Figure 4: BrainsWay Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

BrainsWay’s operating income in Q2 was 0.6 million USD, while its adjusted EBITDA was approximately 1.2 million USD. Cash flow was weaker in Q2, although this was not surprising given how much of a tailwind working capital has been in recent quarters.

The improvement in operating margins has been driven by across-the-board operating expense control. The reduced burden of sales and marketing expenses has been particularly impressive, though.

Figure 5: BrainsWay Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from BrainsWay)

Conclusion

BrainsWay is beginning to emerge as the dominant player in the TMS system space, both from a technology and a sales perspective. The company continues to make strides among enterprise customers and internationally, which is supporting both growth and margins. There is also potential for new indications (Parkinson's disease, post-stroke rehabilitation, addiction) to support growth longer term.

BrainsWay currently has 48.1 million USD of cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits on its balance sheet. At this point, prudent allocation of the company's cash balance and cash flows is critical to creating strong returns for shareholders.

BrainsWay's forward EV/EBIT ratio could be in the low teens if the macro environment remains stable. The company's low valuation means there is a large opportunity to create value by repurchasing shares, but it is not currently clear what BrainsWay's plans are. Regardless, the share price should continue to drift higher while growth remains solid, and the company's margins continue to improve.

Figure 6: BrainsWay EV/S Ratio (source: Seeking Alpha)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.