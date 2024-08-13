hapabapa

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in July, where I upgraded my rating on the stock from “hold” to “buy” as I believed that the company was starting to demonstrate early signs of stabilization after the management conducted a business review of its Segment business and laid out its long-term plan for success. Although revenue growth had not accelerated at the time of my writing, it had started to see some signs of stabilization in its Net retention rate. Since then, the stock has outperformed the index, growing 6% in the prior month, compared to a 5% decline in the S&P 500.

The company recently reported its Q2 FY24 earnings, where revenue and non-GAAP operating income grew 4% and 45% YoY respectively, beating estimates. During the quarter, Twilio continued to drive targeted go-to-market strategies to win and cross-sell across larger deals by expanding its network of partners and ISVs while executing robust product innovation across both its Communications and Segment businesses. What I will also note is that the losses from its Segment business are narrowing, which is a positive sign in my opinion. Finally, the management also sounded optimistic in terms of their guidance and overall business strategies, where they have raised their Q3 revenue and earnings expectations.

Although the company has yet to see a material acceleration in revenue growth, I believe that the management’s focus on driving product innovation and financial discipline to bring stability to the business is a step in the right direction. Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that Twilio remains a “buy” with a price target of $95.

Communications business is stabilizing, while Segment business is showing signs of improvement

Twilio reported their Q2 FY24 earnings, where revenue grew 4% YoY to $1.083B, beating estimates, with Active Customer Accounts growing close to 4% to 316,000. Out of the $1.083B in revenue, its Communications business grew 4% YoY to $1B, contributing 92.5% of Total Revenue, while its Segment business grew 3% (at a slightly faster pace than the previous quarter) to $75M, contributing the remaining 7.5% of Total Revenue. During the quarter, the company continued to drive its business with increased rigor, which is demonstrated in its go-to-market strategies as well as robust product innovation, where they combined their communication capabilities, AI, and rich contextual data to help businesses drive more personalized interactions with their customers along their journey while unlocking higher time to value.

Q2 FY24 Earnings Slide: Stabilizing revenue growth

When it comes to its Communications business, Twilio continues to expand its network of partners and ISVs to win and cross-sell larger deals across geographies and industries. Meanwhile, it also saw greater adoption of their higher-margin AI products, such as Verify and Voice Intelligence, where customers are seeing higher response rates and productivity gains.

In terms of its Segment business, Twilio continued to focus on driving efficiencies in their go-to-market, leading to a significant increase in the number of multi-year deals, up from 17% of new bookings in Q2 FY23 to 40% of new bookings in Q2 FY24. In my previous post, I discussed that Twilio has been focused on building better synergies between their Communications and Segment products, and during this quarter, it launched a personalized virtual agent in private beta that natively embeds Segment into Communications, enabling customers to receive interactive and personalized voice responses, while simultaneously releasing Data Graph and linked audiences that will enable businesses to combine centralized data, AI, and real-time events to generate ideal customer profiles to drive better customer engagement.

Expanding profitability with narrowing losses from its Segment business

Shifting gears to profitability, Twilio generated $175M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew over 45% YoY with a margin improvement of 460 basis points to 16.2%. Similar to the previous quarters, the Communications business did most of the heavy lifting, generating a non-GAAP operating income of $250M with a margin of 24.8%, while its Segments business generated a loss of 16M with a margin of -21%.

However, I would like to point out that the non-GAAP operating loss from its Segment business has started narrowing on a sequential basis, which demonstrates the management’s commitment to turning its Segment business profitable (on a non-GAAP basis) by Q2 FY25. While the company is driving more efficient go-to-market strategies in order to land larger customers and effectively cross-sell to increase its customer lifetime value, it has simultaneously streamlined its operating expenses, specifically Sales and Marketing, which accounted for 15.9% of Total Revenue on Q2 FY24, compared to 19.1% in Q2 FY23.

Net Dollar Retention rate is declining on a year-over-year basis, though it shows signs of sequential stabilization

In my earlier posts, I discussed that Twilio saw its revenue growth slow while Net Retention rate plummeted from a tough macroeconomic environment with constrained budgets of existing and new customers, leading to reduced usage of their products or lower contract values. Over the last two quarters, we have seen Net Retention rate decline on a year-over-year basis, but it has shown signs of stabilization on a sequential basis as the management conducted a business review of its Segment business to address the glaring underperformance and laid out its plan for long-term success, which emphasized investing in targeted R&D spend to drive AI-led product innovation, while expanding profitability at the same time.

During the earnings call this quarter, the management outlined that they are not planning for any kind of macroeconomic environment, whether it is good or bad, and while this is a little ambiguous of a statement, I believe that overall, the management is confident about their business strategy as well as guidance. Moving forward, should the US economy further weaken from its current levels, or worse, enter a recession, I believe the company may once again face headwinds to its top-line growth. For now, I believe investors have moved from “deep pessimism” to "cautious optimism," where they will be looking for Twilio to start expanding its current Net Retention rate as well as the contribution of revenue from large accounts to Total Revenue growth.

Q2 FY24 Earnings Slides: Stabilizing Net Retention Rate rates

Revisiting my valuation: The risk-reward looks attractive.

Looking forward, the management raised its Q3 revenue and earnings guidance by 3.3% and 17.8% (from its prior guidance) to $1.09B and $165M respectively, while slightly reducing the range of its full-year FY24 revenue guidance between 6-7% (previously 5-10%) and raising its estimate for non-GAAP income from operations by 8.6% to $662M.

Assuming that the US economy does not enter a deep recession, the management should continue to execute on its business strategies by driving growth through targeted AI-led product strategies to natively embed Segment into Communications, thus unlocking faster time to value for its customers. In that case, I believe the company should revert to growing its revenues in the high single digits to the low teens, thus generating approximately $5.2B in revenue by FY26.

From a profitability standpoint, assuming that Twilio can grow its non-GAAP operating margin from a projected 15.1% to 18% over the coming 2 years as it drives larger deals and effective cross-sell, it should generate close to $934M in non-GAAP operating income, which will be equivalent to a present value of $772M when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe it should be trading at least at par to 1.25 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 20, or a price target of $95, which represents an upside of 58% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

In my previous post, I had upgraded my rating on the stock from “hold” to “buy” as I believed that the company may be at an inflection point, given its strategic initiatives to drive growth through targeted AI-led product innovation while expanding profitability at the same time. From its latest earnings report, it is becoming clear that the company is indeed seeing signs of stabilization in revenue growth, with its Segment business slowly picking pace as they drive effective go-to-market strategies to win larger deals and multi-year contracts. Simultaneously, the company continues to see expansion in its profit margin, with losses in the Segment business narrowing, as per the management’s commitment, while Net Retention rates have stabilized. Finally, the management is also sounding increasingly optimistic about the direction of their business, as they raised their Q3 revenue and earnings guidance. Although revenue has not accelerated in a meaningful way just yet and the company may face short-term headwinds if the US economy slows down further, I believe the risk-reward looks attractive to initiate a position in the company. Therefore, I will maintain my “buy” rating while raising the price target to $95.