CEFS: This Fund Of Funds Has Delivered In 2024, 8% Yield

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund from Saba Capital. Saba Capital is an activist hedge fund focused on closed end funds, and we recently covered their most recent success as highlighted by the New America High Income Fund (HYB) corporate action, which resulted in a significant +7% price gain on Friday, August 9, 2024 for the security.

As part of our article that covered the HYB action, we highlighted CEFS as a means to benefit from the Saba expertise, and in this article, we are going to take a closer look at the fund, its composition, and our view on the name.

What is a fund of funds?

Let us start by looking at why we called CEFS a 'fund of funds':

A fund of funds is an investment vehicle that holds shares in other funds rather than in individual securities or private assets. The fund-of-funds approach offers diversification and other benefits to investors.

Saba specializes in unlocking value via arbitrage opportunities in the CEF space, namely by narrowing down large, unjustified discounts to NAV. Outside the main hedge fund, the manager runs the above ETF, a security which is easily accessible to retail investors. In effect, CEFS represents an exchange listed opportunity to benefit from the Saba expertise and actions.

As per the fund's own literature, the ETF:

Is an actively-managed Exchange Traded Fund that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value, and hedging the portfolio’s exposure to rising interest rates. CEFS offers access to Saba Capital’s portfolio managers who have years of experience investing in closed-end funds. Saba Capital’s investment process includes proprietary models that dynamically rank closed-end funds across a variety of factors including yield, discount and quality of underlying securities.

CEFS composition - a balanced approach

We have established that CEFS uses the CEF building blocks in order to construct a portfolio, but let us have a closer look at the results:

Portfolio (Fund Website)

Equity as an asset class (via CEFs) represents 43% of the portfolio, followed by Fixed Income at 30% and Alternatives at 17%. This is a balanced portfolio approach, reminiscent of the classic 60/40 build.

We like this construction because it provides for a classic balanced long-term portfolio that contains a multi-asset class confluence of risk factors, and allows the fund to navigate various macro cycles.

From an individual security standpoint, an investor will recognize the top names in the ETF, since Saba has been very vocal in the public space around closing down some of the large discounts to net asset value:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Saba's campaign targeted at BlackRock is well known, with the fund manager trying to address the large discounts to NAV present in the BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) fund and the BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ). HYB, the CEF we recently wrote about, is also present in the ETF's portfolio.

The best way to think about CEFS

CEFS is an actively managed high beta 60/40 portfolio in our view. Saba takes market building blocks via CEFs and tries to narrow artificial discounts via their actions. Thus, via CEFS, you are getting your regular market moves via the primary risk factors (equities, interest rates, credit spreads) but with the added beta of positive momentum when discounts are closed down. Conversely, the fund can exhibit deep drawdowns particularly on the fixed income side given the leverage embedded in CEFs as a product. The active fund management mitigates this aspect to a certain extent.

One can see this view highlighted by the performance section below, where CEFS has similar drawdowns as AOR, but significantly outperforms in calm or risk-on markets.

You are getting an active manager to give you a diversified CEF allocation here, and working for shareholders to increase value. All else equal, the fund should outperform long term via its structure.

Performance and analytics

CEFS handily outperforms the classic 60/40 portfolio, as represented by the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR):

Data by YCharts

We have also layered the S&P 500 performance in the graph in order to provide a benchmark versus an outright 100% equity allocation.

From an analytics standpoint, CEFS also outperforms the classic 60/40 build:

Analytics (Author / Morningstar)

The ETF had a lower drawdown in 2022 when compared to AOR, and exhibits a higher 3-year Sharpe ratio. Historically, the ETF has posted very robust annual returns:

Annual Returns (Morningstar)

The fund was down only during the years when the Fed raised rates, and its low negative total return for 2022 is commendable when the SPY recorded an -18% performance and long bonds via the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) were down -31%.

Let us now compare CEFS with some other ETFs which aggregate CEFs:

Data by YCharts

Kindly note, the analysis is run using a total return. Thus, any dividend distribution differences are smoothed out and compared 'like for like'. CEFS is the clear outperformer, with a total return in the past five years almost 2.5x when compared to the competition.

While both the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) and the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) had similar drawdowns in 2020, CEFS started outperforming once the Fed started raising rates in 2022. We attribute this outperformance to the active management employed by Saba and their focus on lower duration fixed income CEFs during the monetary tightening cycle. Active management does yield outsized results when the manager is competent.

Conclusion

CEFS is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents a 'fund of funds' from Saba Capital, and a retail investor can buy-in the Saba expertise and activism in the CEF space via this name. CEFS has a balanced build approach, reminiscent of the classic 60/40 portfolio, but using CEFs as building blocks. With a robust long-term performance and a low drawdown in 2022 due to its active management, expect an alpha generating fund in CEFS during calm or risk-on markets. A retail investor looking to take advantage of the Saba activism and expertise would do well to allocate capital to CEFS. We favor dripping in monthly into CEFS given the overall macro uncertainties regarding the economic cycle.