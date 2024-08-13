Nastassia Samal

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (ASND) are trading modestly after the company announced the FDA approval of Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide, or TransCon PTH as it was also called previously) for the treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism, or HP. I am very pleased with the label that does not have a black box warning for osteosarcoma, or a REMS (Risk Evaluation And Mitigation Strategies) program that its soon-to-be-discontinued competitor Natpara has, and believe there are no obstacles for a good launch.

The minor negatives are the dose of Yorvipath being limited to 30mcg versus 60mcg in Europe, and the launch being delayed to the first quarter of 2025, or Q4 2024 if the FDA approves the use of currently available drug supply.

Ascendis has underperformed since my January update and another delay of Yorvipath’s U.S. FDA approval was one of the key risks for the stock in the near- and medium-term, and I now see a clearer path to value creation in the following quarters and years. The focus now turns to Q2 results and Skytrofa's commercial uptake, and then to several clinical trial updates in the fourth quarter.

Yorvipath’s U.S. label is broad and clean with no black box warning and no REMS program

Yorvipath is now approved for the treatment of adults with HP. The only limitation of use in its label is post-surgical HP, which means it can be used in the targeted and broad adult population with chronic HP.

Since Yorvipath shares the mechanism of action with Natpara (and also Forteo), I was expecting a black box warning for osteosarcoma, and potentially a REMS program, both of which Natpara has, but the osteosarcoma risk was relegated to the warnings and precautions section, and there is no REMS program in Yorvipath's label. I believe the lack of a REMS program should facilitate faster adoption of Yorvipath.

On the negative side, the dose of Yorvipath in the U.S. is limited to 30mcg a day versus 60mcg a day approved by the EMA in Europe. This is due to the issue identified by the FDA – the potential variability in the dose delivered by the injection pen. I do not expect this to impact the launch of Yorvipath because the majority of patients in clinical trials did not go beyond the 30mcg dose and the company also said on the investor call that they are not aware of patients in Germany going above 30mcg a day, and there are 250 patients on Yorvipath in Germany now. The solution for patients who may not extract maximum efficacy from the maximum dose of 30mcg in the U.S. is to restart or to increase the doses of calcium and vitamin D.

Overall, I am pleased with the product label and see no obstacles for strong uptake of Yorvipath when it is launched.

Launch expected in Q1 2025 or Q4 2024

The other negative surprise is that Yorvipath will not be launched immediately. The base case scenario is a Q1 2025 launch, as Ascendis did not get the FDA nod to use the existing drug supply.

The best-case scenario now is the FDA approving the use of existing drug supply in the fourth quarter.

Either way, while it is disappointing to have to wait for Q1 results next year to see how Yorvipath is doing in the U.S. market, I do not see a delay of up to five months as a major issue.

In the meantime, the launch in Germany and Austria is progressing well, with CEO Mikkelsen saying on the investor call that there are approximately 250 patients on Yorvipath in Germany, an increase from 100 at the end of the first quarter. As a reminder, Ascendis is starting from scratch in Europe as it had limited presence during Yorvipath’s clinical development, the patient pool taking Natpara is also much smaller than in the U.S. and the healthcare provider awareness is lower.

I expect the U.S. launch to be considerably faster due to it being a larger market, the greater pool of patients taking Natpara, Takeda (TAK) pulling Natpara from the market by the end of 2024, Ascendis having an expanded access program (‘EAP’) that has probably enrolled a few hundred patients by now, and Ascendis having an established endocrinology sales force in the U.S. that’s been selling Skytrofa since 2021.

The low-hanging fruit are the EAP patients that should transition to commercial product shortly after launch, and the Natpara-experienced patients. Ascendis estimates there are between 4,000 and 5,000 Natpara-experienced patients in the U.S. compared to up to a few hundred in Germany. From there, the company will increasingly target the estimated 70,000 to 90,000 chronic HP patients and there are approximately 3,000 newly diagnosed patients every year.

Ascendis Pharma investor presentation

Estimating initial patient and sales numbers with high accuracy is an ungrateful task, but my base case is the number of active patients on Yorvipath in the U.S. to exceed 1,000 within three quarters of commercial availability (Q2 or Q3 2025, depending on when the launch occurs) and more than 2,000 by early 2026. The bullish case would be more than 1,500 patients within three quarters of commercial availability and more than 3,000 by early 2026.

How these patient numbers translate to quarterly net sales is an open question at the moment because Ascendis has not yet shared the price of Yorvipath. The company expects to provide more clarity on pricing on its Q2 earnings call in a few weeks (it usually reports Q2 results in late August or early September). I would expect the annual net price to be no less than the German price of approximately $110,000 per patient per year, and believe the U.S. price can be higher.

Q2 results are next, and then investor focus should turn to pipeline updates in the fourth quarter

With Yorvipath’s approval out of the way and with its U.S. launch postponed to (likely) Q1 2025, the focus in the near-term should shift back to the Q2 results and how Skytrofa’s commercial uptake looks like.

Demand for Skytrofa in Q1 grew in the mid-teens sequentially, but net sales were flat due to the seasonal headwinds and an inventory drawdown. In Q2, notwithstanding inventory changes, I expect Skytrofa net sales in the $88-90 million range and other revenues of approximately $10 million, inclusive of ex-U.S. net sales of Yorvipath, for a combined total revenue estimate of $98-100 million.

Ascendis Pharma earnings reports, author's estimates

I expected ex-U.S. net sales of Yorvipath to be $5-7 million after the company said today that there are now 250 patients on Yorvipath in Germany.

I expect no changes to the full-year guidance range for Skytrofa of €320 to €340 million ($350-372 million based on current exchange rates) unless Q2 sales significantly outperform expectations.

After the Q2 results, the focus will turn to several pipeline updates in the fourth quarter:

Topline results from the phase 3 trial of TransCon CNP in achondroplasia patients.

26-week phase 2 results of TransCon CNP in combination with Skytrofa in children with achondroplasia.

Topline results from the phase 2 trial of Skytrofa in Turner syndrome.

Data from the phase 2 indication-specific, dose expansion cohorts from TransCon IL2 and TransCon TLR7/8 agonist clinical trials.

I believe expectations are low on all the expected updates.

TransCon CNP is nearly written off by the Street despite generating positive phase 2 data in a global trial and in a trial China conducted by Visen Pharmaceuticals, primarily due to the better phase 2 data of BridgeBio's (BBIO) infigratinib (with the caveat of cross-trial comparisons and no placebo in infigratinib's trial) which is also an oral candidate versus once-weekly injections for TransCon CNP. In the highest dose cohort, infigratinib achieved annualized height velocity of 2.5cm, versus slightly more than a 1cm placebo-adjusted difference for TransCon CNP.

I am very curious to see the impact of Skytrofa’s addition to TransCon CNP and whether it can result in an increase in annualized height velocity compared to TransCon CNP monotherapy. I have definitely not written off TransCon CNP and believe the combination data with Skytrofa could put it back on investors' maps.

Regarding the Turner syndrome phase 2 readout of Skytrofa, I do not expect to see significant differences compared to daily growth hormone and do not expect to see a market reaction in either direction as I see this as a minor catalyst on Skytrofa’s path to label expansion beyond the approved pediatric growth hormone deficiency and soon-to-be-approved adult growth hormone deficiency.

And I would say that the market expectations around the oncology pipeline and the two candidates, TransCon IL2 and TransCon TLR7/8 agonist are very low, and for good reason so far as neither candidate has generated satisfactory clinical data yet, either alone or in combination. However, there are some signs of promise in the initial and heavily pre-treated patient populations. I am still treating the oncology pipeline as a relatively cheap (the cost of development does not make it entirely free) and potentially very valuable long-term call option.

Cash flow breakeven guidance could be postponed by one or two quarters

Ascendis ended the first quarter with €320 million ($350 million) in cash and equivalents, and the company guided to being operating cash flow breakeven on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter. The delayed launch of Yorvipath in the U.S. may push this guidance by one or two quarters, but it may still be achieved in Q4 if Skytrofa net sales are closer to or above the high end of the company's full-year guidance range and if ex-U.S. sales of Yorvipath accelerated as expected in the second half of the year.

Conclusion

The lack of a more positive share price reaction to Yorvipath’s approval is somewhat disappointing, but it is a very important milestone for Ascendis as it eliminates one of the main near- and medium-term risks to the investment thesis on the company.

I now see no obstacles to Yorvipath’s strong launch in the U.S. and there are other updates to look forward to in the following months – the Q2 results where we should see how the year is shaping up for Skytrofa after a lighter Q1 that was impacted by seasonal dynamics and an inventory drawdown, and the numerous pipeline updates in Q4 where I believe the risk-reward is pretty good for a long-term investor as I doubt success of any of these trials is baked into the current valuation.