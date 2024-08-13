Why The Growth Scare May Be Over

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

We discussed not panicking and buying high-quality stocks while the market was in fear mode, capitulating, and selling just about everything early last week. Indeed, last week may have been the optimal time to buy, as the VIX rocketed to about 65, its highest level since the wild COVID-19 drop in early 2020. No, thankfully, we are not facing another deadly pandemic that threatens to shut down the global economy. Still, you have to admit. It's strange. Last week, the sky was falling, and now, it was "just a growth scare."

Call it what you will, but this growth scare made the VIX go nuts, sparking a level of fear we have not seen in "ages." The recent VIX spike was much higher than last Spring and Autumn's pullback periods. The surge even eclipsed the bear market highs around the market's bottom in 2022. So, what caused this level of volatility to creep out of nowhere?

This VIX spike has been coming for a long time. The market appreciated substantially in a relatively short time frame, and frankly, many market participants were looking for an excuse to sell and take short-term profits. Moreover, the "bad jobs report" and other data may increase the probability of recession in the next 6-12 months.

Therefore, the market confronted a perfect storm. We had overheated technical conditions combined with stretched valuation and a level of uncertainty due to the recent job numbers and other data. These elements provide the ideal catalysts for a pullback, and during the height of the selling, we witnessed a considerable spike in the VIX. I emphasize the size of the VIX spike because it likely provided a substantial buying opportunity, and it's still a solid area to load up before the next round of buying begins.

Pay Special Attention To The Nasdaq

The "Nasdaq 100 ETF" (QQQ) is one of my favorite proxies for the Nasdaq. The QQQ slightly overshot my $450-440 buy-in area target, briefly dipping into the $430-420 range during the height of the correction. QQQ cratered by 16% from peak to trough, illustrating a considerable correction for the top tech stocks. Also, while QQQ kept its losses within the 20% range, many top tech stocks experienced heavy corrections.

For instance:

Nvidia (NVDA): 35%

Dell (DELL): 51%

Super Micro (SMCI): 61%

Palantir (PLTR): 28%

Micron (MU): 46%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): 47%

CrowdStrike (CRWD): 49%

Tesla (TSLA): 33%

Broadcom (AVGO): 31%

Snap (SNAP): 52%

I know what you may be thinking. These are not corrections. These look like bear market declines. While the downside during the recent pullback has been excessive, it is arguable that the declines are proportional to the supersized gains we've seen in previous months. Many stocks that witnessed epic corrections participated in remarkable gains and are still much higher than the price they traded in 2022-2023. Here's how the same stocks have performed after bottoming last week (through Friday's close).

The underlying stocks are up by:

Nvidia: 9%

Dell: 7%

Super Micro: 6%

Palantir: 42%

Micron: 9%

AMD: 10%

CrowdStrike: 20%

Tesla: 10%

Broadcom: 15%

Snap: 9%

The point is that the returns have been very different and company-specific, but most stocks have just started to rebound, implying there could be much more upside ahead. Also, it has only been a little bit of time, and there is still significant uncertainty in the atmosphere. For instance, have the stocks bottomed? Will there be another retest of the lows? Is a recession coming? Are we in a bear market? Etc.

Uncertainty is our friend now because it has brought these excellent stocks down to extremely attractive levels. Also, the only thing that seems certain is that the Fed will cut rates in September, which is very bullish for stocks and other risk assets.

The Fed Could Go Big - 50 Bps Cut In September

The market is currently mixed on whether the Fed will cut by 25 Bps or 50 at the FOMC meeting in September. The market will likely get its first rate cut soon. However, the question is whether it will react negatively if it's only a 25Bps cut. Even if the Fed cuts by only 25 Bps, the adverse reaction could be knee-jerk and short-lived. Also, the Fed must start the easing cycle as it should lead to higher growth, more liquidity, and potential future rounds of QE and other monetary stimuli. Furthermore, the funds rate is expected to be at least 100 Bps lower by early 2025, which should be bullish for high-quality stocks and the economy.

Crucial Data This Week

Most of the earnings are behind us, and despite the lackluster stock performance, most of the earnings reports were solid, and much of the guidance was good. Again, the problem here was that many stocks had tremendous run-ups into earnings season, and the market expected extraordinary results from many firms based on the sky-high stock performance. Instead, the market mainly got solid earnings with satisfactory guidance, but this was not enough to support more upside in already overbought stocks, and many stock prices fell, which was logical and anticipated.

Several Interesting Earnings This Week

Still, we will have several exciting earnings reports this week. I am looking forward to Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Deere (DE), and others as they could suggest the health of the consumer, an essential factor to monitor now. Additionally, chip giant Applied Materials (AMAT) will report. Also, the CPI inflation report and other crucial data points should be considered this week.

Critical CPI Numbers Are Coming

This week, the market looks forward to inflation figures. First, the PPI will come out on Tuesday, but the critical reading will be the CPI on Wednesday. The CPI is a crucial inflation reading, and the market pays close attention to it. We received a favorable, lower-than-expected number last month, and the constructive trend of lower inflation should persist.

However, we must avoid an inflation reading much lower than expected. 2.8% or lower in CPI may set off some alarm bells, as inflation may be falling too quickly, potentially bringing the market closer to its greatest enemy - deflation. Therefore, a 3.0-2.9% CPI should be fine. Yet, a 2.8% or lower CPI may imply that the economy is cooling more than expected, increasing the probability of a hard landing as we move on.

The Valuation Check-Up Is Here

Major average P/E ratios have declined with the recent selloff. The R2K has a forward P/E ratio of around 28 here, which is relatively cheap for the small/mid-cap index, especially going into an easing cycle. Therefore, we can probably expect a substantial upside amongst high-quality small and mid-cap stocks. The Nasdaq 100 now trades around 27 times earnings on a forward P/E basis. This valuation is also relatively inexpensive, given top tech stocks' enormous growth and profitability potential due to AI and other factors in future years.

While the SPX may be least attractive, it still trades below 22 times forward earnings estimates, which is relatively inexpensive, especially as we head into an easing cycle. Furthermore, we may see increases in the SPX's future earnings estimates, and there's a possibility of better-than-expected earnings growth, implying that the true forward P/E on the SPX may be around 21-20 here.

The Bottom Line: Too Much, Too Fast

The market, and by the market, I am referring to the Mag 7 and other high-quality tech and AI-related stocks that spearheaded the bull market run since the 2022 October bottom, went up too much, too quickly. Many of the stocks we often discuss got ahead of themselves technically and from a fundamental valuation perspective. Whereas the gains were supersized, the corrections have also been epic.

This is why we see 30-50%+ declines in some stocks, which is considered "normal" inside this bull market. These declines do not indicate that the underlying stocks are now in a bear markets. Despite the recent corrections and the possibility of persistent volatility, I remain constructive about high-quality stocks in the second half and going into year-end. Therefore, I am keeping my 2024 SPX end-of-year target range at 6,000-6,200.