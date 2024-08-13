BCFC

Sometimes distinguishing between secular trends and more shorter-term moves is challenging. While most industries experience periods of weakness and strength, sometimes sectors undergo systemic changes that make more traditional business models obsolete.

The Walgreens brand is one of the most well-known labels in the United States, the company was founded in 1901. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a $9.22 billion dollars company that operates in three core segments, the US retail pharmacy industry, the international healthcare market, and the US healthcare market.

Data by YCharts

Walgreen Boots Alliance has offered investors total returns of -74.32% over the last 5 years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 97.87% during this same timeframe.

I last wrote about Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in May, and I rated the company a strong sell. The stock has sold off nearly 39% since I initiated coverage of the company four months ago, so I wanted to update my analysis of this retailer. I am reiterating my strong sell rating today. There are signs that consumer spending levels are beginning to fall, and WBA's business model is broken. Wentworth's plan does not address the structural challenges the retail pharmacy continues to face, and this stock still looks overvalued given the increasingly likely prospect of WBA facing solvency issues in the intermediate term.

The retailer's last earnings report showed there are no signs of a turnaround under new CEO Tim Wentworth, who took over in October of 2023. WBA reported third-quarter earnings of $.40 per share and $36.35 billion. Even though the company beat very low expectations of $.23 a share nearly $35.92 billion, the statement should concern investors for multiple reasons.

Wentworth lowered guidance for 2024 primarily because of slowing consumer spending and continued industry challenges to $2.80-$2.90 a share. This revision was a significant change from management's prior forecast for earnings of $3.20-3.35 just three months prior to this latest disclosure. Wentworth also stated that the company plans to close nearly 25% of the retailer's stores at 2,150 locations. The company also wrote off most of the purchase of the retailer acquisition of VillageMD, taking a $6 billion dollar loss.

A Chart of WBA's Revenues (Macrotrends)

Walgreens Boots Alliance has also grown revenues by less than 10 percent since 2019 and the retailer's margins remain near historic lows as well, with net margins at -3.99%

A Chart of WBA's Net Margins (Macrotrends)

When Wentworth became the CEO last year, coming over from Express Scripts, a Pharmaceutical Benefits Manager, some thought he would be able to restructure the failed current business model that is crippling WBA and most of the retail pharmacy industry in the US.

A Graph of the PBM Business Model (Medicalnewstoday)

The retail pharmacy industry simply does not have the leverage to renegotiate drug prices or reimbursement rates with the PBMs that work with the drug companies to set prices. Even though there are multiple reports that the FTC plans to sue the three largest PBM's in the industry, CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and Optum Rx, following a recent conclusion to an investigation the agency began in 2022 that these middlemen are driving up drug prices for consumers, WBA is not likely to benefit from this agency's efforts.

First, this report, which came out just 5 months before the upcoming Presidential election, looks political. Nearly half of the commissioners disagreed with the findings of this inquiry, and one even stated that releasing the conclusions publicly was a mistake.

The FTC is also focused on protecting consumers, not retail pharmacies such as WBA. There is also not likely to be any new legislation passed in the near term since this is an election year. Even if the agency breaks up the three largest PBM's who control nearly 80% of all prescriptions processed, the drug companies are still likely to use intermediaries to negotiate drug prices with the retail pharmacy industry. There is no current evidence that these companies are colluding with each other either, and litigation against this industry would likely take years, a settlement between these PBMs and the FTC remains likely. The future of any potential litigation would also remain uncertain if Harris lost the election and leadership at the FTC was replaced.

Walgreen's store offerings are not competitive with retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), or Target (TGT), all companies that offer pharmacy services as well, and the company's massive stores closing and write-off of most of the value of WebMD shows Wentworth's efforts to make WBA a more comprehensive health care provider is not working either. While the online pharmacy business has grown at less than 1% over the last several years, companies such as Amazon (AMZN) are becoming more competitive in this sector as well by expanding the offerings of Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical as well.

This is why Walgreens Boots Alliance also still looks overvalued at current price levels. Multiple retailers, including WBA, have reported that retail spending levels are slowing with prices remaining high and credit more expensive since rates have gone up, and the retailer's business model in the US remains broken. While the company's European pharmacy business, centered in the UK is growing at a low single-digit rate primarily with the Boots franchise, the company still depends on the retail pharmacy business in the US. Analysts are also projecting WBA to grow earnings by 2% a year over the next four years. The deteriorating economy will also likely make offsetting losses from ending leases prematurely with the company's plan to close nearly 2,500 stores much more difficult since finding new tenants for these spaces should be more challenging.

A Chart of WBA's Earnings Expectations (Seeking Alpha)

WBA currently trades at 16.52x forward EBIT and 3.75x forward non-GAAP earnings even though the retailer faces significant solvency risks moving forward. The recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid and the $8.91 billion debt that WBA has also suggests that this company would not likely be an acquisition target. While most of the retailer's debt is pushed out for longer timeframes, the company also has significant lease obligations as well.

Well-known brands don't always make good investments, and the short-term increase in sales that the retail pharmacy business saw during the pandemic was clearly not sustainable. While the FTC could pursue more aggressive litigation that might enable Wentworth to restructure part of the broken current business model WBA is operating with, that possibility remains remote.