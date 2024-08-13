CSX Corp.: High Returns On Equity For The Long Haul

Kyle Ortiz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business Overview & History

Railroads were first built in the 19th century, peaking in the early 20th century. Facing immense competition from automobiles, airlines, and a panoply of government regulation, over the 20th century, there was a long process of industry consolidation via mergers and acquisitions that shaved down 1,200 small rail carriers to just 6 giant freight rail companies today. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is one of the giants that is the outcome of decades of industry consolidation and rail network rationalization.

CSX Corporation is currently based in Jacksonville, Florida, and is one of the leading transportation companies in the US. It offers freight transportation by rail, the transport of intermodal containers, as well as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity transport. CSX is part of 6 other major players in the rail industry that plays a key role in North American commerce and in the prosperity of the US. This is because freight railroads are the most environmentally friendly and economical way to transport bulk goods over land.

CSX's main subsidiary is CSX Transportation, which owns a ~20,000 route-mile rail network across the Eastern US, and serves population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, as well as the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. It has access to over 70 rail transportation terminals along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, Mississippi River, St Lawrence River, and the Great Lakes. Below is a map of CSX's infrastructure:

CSX operates 4 primary lines of business:

Merchandise business, which ships chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive products, forestry products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment. This segment shipped 2.6 million carloads (43% of volume), generating a total of $8.7 billion in revenue (59% of total revenue) in 2023.

which ships chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive products, forestry products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment. This segment shipped 2.6 million carloads (43% of volume), generating a total of $8.7 billion in revenue (59% of total revenue) in 2023. Intermodal business, which combines the superior cost structure of rail transport with the optionality of trucks, which is together better than long haul trucking. This segment uses 30 terminals and serves all major markets east of the Mississippi River, and mainly transports manufactured consumer goods in intermodal containers. This segment shipped 2.8 million units (45% of volume) and generated a total of $2.1 billion in revenue (14% of total revenue) in 2023.

which combines the superior cost structure of rail transport with the optionality of trucks, which is together better than long haul trucking. This segment uses 30 terminals and serves all major markets east of the Mississippi River, and mainly transports manufactured consumer goods in intermodal containers. This segment shipped 2.8 million units (45% of volume) and generated a total of $2.1 billion in revenue (14% of total revenue) in 2023. Coal transport, which shipped 755,000 carloads of coal (12% of total volume) and generated $2.5 billion of revenue (17% of revenue) in 2023. CSX ships coal, coke, and iron ore to power plants, industrial plants, and steel manufacturers.

which shipped 755,000 carloads of coal (12% of total volume) and generated $2.5 billion of revenue (17% of revenue) in 2023. CSX ships coal, coke, and iron ore to power plants, industrial plants, and steel manufacturers. Trucking business, which generated $882 million in total revenue in 2023 (6% of total revenue).

The other 4% of revenue includes revenues from intermodal storage, equipment usage, switching, demurrage, and subsidiary railroads and incidental charges. Together with Norfolk Southern (NSC), CSX is a giant of interstate commerce and transportation in the Eastern US.

CSX's Protective Moat

Railroads have a three-fold moat that protects their profit margins.

Firstly, the first railroad line between two destinations that is built possesses the first mover advantage because it inherently excludes another line from being built. The immense capital cost of building a duplicate line would need to be justified to financiers, or the competitor needs to have the capital on hand first. Then, competing with another carrier for transporting the same goods leads to mediocre results for both; a further barrier to competition.

Secondly, most railroad lines in the US were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before other people bought up the land that a railroad route would need to pass through. Building a new railroad now would face immense legal barriers, as a greenfield project would need to acquire all the land that the proposed route would pass through from all of the landowners along the way. Such an undertaking would be extremely costly and also would take a long time, representing a second barrier to new railroad construction.

Thirdly, for most transport hubs and locations, there is only one railroad terminal nearby that is an economical option. This, and the above two points, imply that most railroad routes operate as monopolies in practice, giving the company that owns the route immense pricing power. This pricing power was unleashed by the Staggers Rail Act of 1980, which deregulated the railroads and allowed them to determine their own rail rates on their lines. Ever since the Staggers Act, rail companies have blossomed. Just check out CSX's return on equity:

Since 2015, CSX's returns on equity have averaged about 22%, and they are still on an upwards trend. This profitability gives CSX the ability to compound earnings by reinvesting substantial amounts of its earnings into its earning asset base, which is something that we will look into next. Additionally, high returns on equity are what power share repurchases and dividends, something that CSX has been continuously doing for the past few decades.

Most importantly, this practically permanent moat around CSX's profit making center allow us to extrapolate from CSX's past into its future, and have some confidence that it will prove to be correct.

Growth From 2013 to 2023

Next we will look at CSX's income statement, cash flow statement, and balance sheet from 2013 and 2023 to see what difference 10 years made to the company.

Income Statement

All figures in millions USD, except per share amounts FY 2013 FY 2023 Change Revenue 12,026 14,657 +21.88% Expenses Labor & Fringe 3,138 3,024 -3.63% Purchased Services & Other 2,275 2,764 +21.49% Depreciation & Amortization 1,656 1,611 -2.72% Fuel 1,104 1,377 +24.73% Equipment & Other Rents 380 354 -6.84% Gains On Property Dispositions - (34) - Total Expenses 8,553 9,096 +6.35% Operating Income 3,473 5,561 +60.12% Interest Expense (562) (809) +43.95% Other Income, net 11 139 +1163.64% Earnings Before Taxes 2,922 4,891 +67.39% Income Tax Expense (1,058) (1,176) +11.15% Net Earnings 1,864 3,715 +99.30% Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of Tax Pension & Other Post Employment Benefits 389 74 -80.98% Interest Rate Derivatives - - - Other 24 2 -91.67% Total other Comprehensive Income 413 76 -81.60% Comprehensive Earnings 2,277 3,791 +66.49% Net Earnings Per Share, diluted 1.83 1.85 +203% (*Note) Average Common Shares Outstanding, diluted 1,019 2,013 (#Note) Click to enlarge

I have several takeaways from looking at this chart:

*Note: that on June 29, 2021, CSX announced a 3-for-1 stock split. So while it might appear as though CSX's earnings per share have not changed at all, adjusting for the split, earnings per share rose from $1.83 in 2013 to $5.55 in 2023, an EPS growth rate of 11.7% CAGR!

that on June 29, 2021, CSX announced a 3-for-1 stock split. So while it might appear as though CSX's earnings per share have not changed at all, adjusting for the split, earnings per share rose from $1.83 in 2013 to $5.55 in 2023, an EPS growth rate of 11.7% CAGR! #Note: If we compute shares as though the stock split didn't happen, outstanding shares fell from 1,019 million to 671 million, a 34.2% decrease. Indeed, CSX has been very aggressively returning capital in the form of share buybacks.

If we compute shares as though the stock split didn't happen, outstanding shares fell from 1,019 million to 671 million, a 34.2% decrease. Indeed, CSX has been very aggressively returning capital in the form of share buybacks. Revenues grew 21.88% while expenses only grew 6.35%. This caused operating income overall to grow 60.12%. I see this as an expression of CSX's market power, of being able to charge more for the same transported goods, while saving on expenses. The bulk of earnings growth came from this.

The effective tax rate on CSX fell from 36.2% to 24.0%, which is another component of net income growth during this period.

Cash Flow Statement

All figures in millions USD FY 2013 FY 2023 Change Operating Cash Flow Net Earnings 1,864 3,715 +99.30% Adjustments To reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 1,104 1,611 +45.92% Deferred Income Taxes 300 140 - Contributions to Qualified Pension Plans - - - Gain on Property Dispositions (70) (34) - Other Operating Activities (35) (5) - Changes In Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (6) (51) - Other Current Assets 36 (120) - Accounts Payable 28 83 - Income & Other Taxes Payable (67) 431 - Other Current Liabilities 113 (221) - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 3,267 5,549 +69.85% Investing Cash Flow Property Additions (2,313) (2,281) -1.38% Purchase of Short-Term Investments (1,256) (104) - Proceeds From Sale Of Short-Term Investments - 153 - Proceeds From Property Dispositions 1,401 52 - Business Acquisition, Net Of Cash Acquired - (31) - Other Investing Activities 53 (76) - Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (112) (2,287) - Financing Cash Flow Long-Term Debt Issued 500 600 - Long-Term Debt Repaid (780) (153) - Dividends Paid (600) (882) - Stock Options Exercised 9 - - Shares Repurchased (353) (3,482) +886.4% Other Financing Activities (8) 50 - Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (1,232) (3,867) +213.88% Click to enlarge

A few takeaways from this comparison:

Operating cash flow grew 69.85% from 2013 to 2023, along the same lines as net income growth.

Annual share repurchases became MUCH more aggressive, rising by 886.4% in the interval. In 2023, share repurchases amounted to 65.8% of operating cash flow!

In any given year, about 40-60% of operating cash flow is spent on additions to property, or capital expenditure. Railroad businesses are capital intensive, after all.

At this point, the US's rail network is quite saturated and most of the land in the US is owned by some party, so even railroad companies are inhibited from greenfield rail line projects. Most of their capex is spent on improving existing assets. When there is an absence of potential projects with a sufficiently high return on capital to invest in, railroads return capital by buying shares.

Balance Sheet

All figures in millions USD FY 2013 FY 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash & Equivalents 592 1,353 Short-Term Investments 487 83 Accounts Receivable, net 1,052 1,393 Materials & Supplies 252 446 Other Current Assets 155 109 Total Current Assets 2,602 3,384 Properties, gross 37,184 50,320 Accumulated Depreciation (9,893) (15,385) Properties, net 27,291 34,935 Investment in Affiliates & Other Companies 546 2,397 Investment in Conrail 752 - Right of Use Lease Asset - 498 Goodwill & Other Intangible Assets, net - 508 Other Long-Term Assets 591 688 Total Assets 31,782 42,408 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 957 1,237 Labor & Fringe Benefits Payable 587 517 Casualty, Environmental & Other Reserves 151 144 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt 533 558 Income & Other Taxes Payable 91 525 Other Current Liabilities 105 243 Total Current Liabilities 2,424 3,224 Casualty, Environmental & Other Reserves 300 296 Long-Term Debt 9,022 17,975 Deferred Income Taxes 8,662 7,746 Long-Term Lease Liability - 491 Other Long-Term Liabilities 870 543 Total Liabilities 21,278 30,275 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 par Value 1,009 1,959 Other Capital 61 691 Retained Earnings 9,936 9,790 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (523) (312) Non-controlling Minority Interest 21 5 Total Shareholders' Equity 10,504 12,133 Click to enlarge

A few quick takeaways here too:

The liabilities to equity ratio for CSX in 2013 and 2023 were 2.026 and 2.499, indicated that CSX leveraged up its balance sheet overall somewhat. Most of the leverage came from increasing long-term debt.

The increase in the properties account between 2013 and 2023 reflects the accumulated annual capex (additions to property) that railway companies typically make.

On the whole, the balance sheet is easy to read and quite clean. Speaking of debt, here is the maturity profile of CSX's senior notes:

There aren't any maturity walls to be seen, so most of the interest rates CSX pays are locked in for now.

Valuing CSX's Common Shares

So far, the financial statements have painted a picture of CSX that shows a company with mildly growing revenues but expanding profit margins, heavy capex and very heavy return of capital via share buybacks, and a balance sheet with slightly increasing leverage. Let's look at two metrics of share valuation: P/E and P/B ratios next:

During normal business times, CSX has traded anywhere between 10 - 30x P/E multiples, with the historical average at about 20x. By this metric, CSX currently trades at 18.36x, and so appears fairly valued. For a metric with a more stable denominator, we might also look at operating cash flow divided by market capitalization:

By this metric, a lower operating cash flow yield means that shares are more expensive. Under this metric, CSX is currently trading at the high end of valuation ranges. Next we can look at price to book value:

Here we have to be careful. Price to book ratios are not determined in a vacuum - they are determined relative to underlying profitability, hence why I overlaid return on equity too. In general, price to book ratios track returns on equity, hence even though shares appear to be at an all-time high valuation right now, it's because they're following returns on equity, which is also at an all-time high. At the bottom of my article Comparing The 5 Publicly Traded Class I Railroad Companies, I do a quick regression to show that all 5 major railroad shares are valued the same way. So, actually, by a P/B metric, CSX is approximately fairly valued also.

Overall, CSX appears to be at a historically "average" valuation by the market, and so now would appear to be an "average" time to start a position. Perhaps the best way to start a position would be to buy small chunks of it over time and dollar cost average over some period of time.

Risks In Investing In CSX

Rail car derailment disasters are a routine possibility when operating trains. They happen with a regularity that flies under the radar; here is a comprehensive list of rail accidents on Wikipedia. They vary in severity based on the cargo being carried; chemical spills are a real possibility. Railroads typically buy insurance against such incidents, but an accident can still scar a railroad company's income statement for a year, such as this one that wiped out half a year's earnings for Norfolk Southern.

Carrying coal is a major part of CSX's business. The demand is from coal power plants for generating electricity. However, coal is a "dirty" and high carbon energy source that is disfavored in current political climates. Power plants may be converted away from coal to use natural gas or biomass instead. In the future, demand for coal may fall due to mass conversions of power plants away from "dirty" coal. This is a link to a relatively recent article about this movement.

Regulation is a final risk. Rail companies generally have monopoly market power as part of their moats, and their customers are well aware of this. There have been complaints about this, and calls for further regulation have happened in the recent past (a simple Google search reveals them). However, rail freight rates & monopoly pricing power issues have not reached the mainstream political discourse (yet), and so it seems unlikely that rail rate regulations will be put in place anytime soon.

For a more comprehensive list of risks, I would recommend checking out CSX's past 10-K filings.