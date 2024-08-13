Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Martin Barraud

Key takeaways

The fund outperformed its benchmark The fund outperformed its benchmark due to positive relative results from its debt holdings. The fund’s equity allocation had a negative return and lagged the benchmark.

Positioning is focused on growth opportunities amid a challenging environment The equity portfolio is focused on property types that have strong underlying demand and trade at reasonable valuations. Fixed income holdings include undervalued debt instruments with attractive relative yields.

REIT valuations suggest to us an opportunity for strong returns despite slowing economic conditions Current valuations for listed real estate could lead to attractive returns when interest rates eventually decline. Rental fundamentals have remained stable for most property types despite a challenging environment.



Manager perspective and outlook

Listed real estate companies continued to experience steady demand and delivered solid growth of net operating income while interest rates put pressure on asset values. We believe the trajectory of interest rates from current levels is more likely to be down than up, yet real estate transaction markets have remained subdued.

Global listed real estate declined for the quarter, with performance trends diverging across regions and sectors. In the US, health care and apartment REITs performed well, while cyclical sectors such as lodging and timber lagged. In Europe, deeper value real estate companies outperformed. In Asia, Japanese real estate returns were poor following good results in the first quarter. Global listed real estate ended the quarter trading at a discount to underlying net asset value. Current valuations suggest to us fair to good value compared to credibly valued private real estate. We believe US and European real estate corporate bonds will move in sync with general debt securities due to limited supply and healthy corporate balance sheets. In contrast, performance of US commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') will likely diverge due to challenging commercial real estate fundamentals and medium-term financing concerns. We believe this will create attractive opportunities for CMBS in the data center, cold storage, luxury lodging and manufactured housing sectors.

Portfolio positioning

At quarter end, the fund’s allocation was 65% real estate equities, 24% CMBS, 7% preferred securities, 0% corporate bonds and 4% cash. During the quarter, the fund's overall equity exposure remained similar to the first quarter. In the debt segment, we added exposure to CMBS and decreased exposure to corporate bonds.

We have worked to position the fund’s real estate equity exposure for long-term growth with more favorable property fundamentals and better tenant conditions. Key overweights include industrials, infrastructure, self-storage and data centers. In contrast, the fund has underweights in consumer-facing, economically sensitive REITs and sectors that have been experiencing headwinds such as retail, residential and lodging.

Within industrial REITs, the fund is overweight in US companies with assets in prime locations near global gateway markets. We expect these companies to generate above-average cash flow growth in coming years, driven by favorable industrial fundamentals and a robust development pipeline supported by their top tier development platforms. In self-storage, the fund has exposure in blue-chip operators that we believe stand to benefit from lower year-over-year earnings comparisons and a potential housing rebound.

The fund’s largest country exposure on an absolute basis is the US. Relative to its benchmark, the fund’s key overweight is Europe, especially in the UK where real estate values appear to have bottomed and are likely to benefit from lower interest rates for the remainder of 2024. In contrast, the fund is underweight in Australia where interest rates will likely remain higher for longer and where revaluations of private real estate assets have been slow to occur.

The fund’s debt exposure is focused on companies and properties that we believe are mispriced relative to their underlying property/sector fundamentals. During the quarter, the fund sold US and European corporate bonds whose yields in our view were no longer attractive relative to alternatives. Additionally, the fund opened two new positions in single- asset-single-borrower ('SASB') CMBS, one of which was based on a US lodging property and the other on a US regional mall. In recent periods, the fund has selectively added SASB CMBS in the luxury lodging, manufactured housing, mobile home park and multi-family properties sectors based on risk/return profiles that we consider attractive.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Prologis Inc (PLD) 4.70 6.37 Equinix Inc (EQIX) 3.84 4.40 Public Storage (PSA) 3.45 2.79 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) 2.99 0.59 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) 2.89 1.24 Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCPK:MTSFF) 2.69 1.50 Realty Income Corp (O) 2.66 2.79 Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) 2.63 0.85 UMH Properties Inc (UMH) 2.28 0.00 Ventas Inc (VTR) 2.10 1.27 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Asset mix (%)

Dom Common Stock 43.60 CMO - Non Agency 22.64 Intl Common Stock 21.48 Dom Preferred Stock 7.36 Other 1.35 Cash 3.58 Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown(% of total net assets)