Rates Spark: Bonds Still Trading At A Premium

Aug. 13, 2024 5:40 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • Markets are stabilising, but implied volatility still shows lingering uneasiness leading up to the US CPI numbers on Wednesday.
  • 10Y UST yields are trading lower relative to the front-end of the curve.
  • Bonds may trade at a premium for longer, as they fulfil a hedging and safe haven role.

Safe-haven currency for investment, financial concept : US 100 USD dollar banknote and graph, depicting most popular asset for central bank reserve, global money for using or paying debt in the world.

William_Potter

By Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

US CPI on Wednesday one to watch in jittery market environment

Markets seem to be stabilising after recent gyrations. In rates markets, Federal Reserve cut expectations are stabilising at around 100bp of

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.94K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News