JEPQ: 2 Ways Of Utilizing This Fund

Overview

I previously covered JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) towards the end of May, and the price has fallen over 5% since then. The price of JEPQ peaked above $56 per share this year but has since retracted down to levels seen at the beginning of 2024. The natural psychology of investors seems to favor shying away from income-based investments because they are overly fixated on the price of the asset. Income focused investments don't typically experience consistent price appreciation, if any at all. However, JEPQ's price is a little less relevant here if you are aiming to collect income over a long period of time. Therefore, if you loved JEPQ while it was at its highs, you should love it even more now that the price has come back down a bit. This is a great opportunity to add some income to your portfolio to offset market volatility.

The fund has a very recent inception, dating back to only 2022. Since then, we can see that the total return of JEPQ has slightly outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) because of the consistent high distribution rate. JEPQ sports a dividend yield of about 9.7% and the distributions are paid out to shareholders on a monthly basis. This monthly distribution can be utilized by different kinds of investors, and I believe that it can serve as a powerful wealth building tool. It also helps that the expense ratio for JEPQ sits at a very reasonable rate of 0.35%.

Data by YCharts

For instance, retired investors may use this income to supplement their other forms of retirement income to help fund their lifestyle expenses. As a bonus, retired investors can reinvest some of the distribution to effectively grow their income year over year. On the other end of the spectrum, younger investors may be able to use the distributions received from JEPQ as a way to implement a dividend wheel strategy. This strategy involves allocating these distributions into other areas of your portfolio that may be underweight or present a more attractive opportunity.

My updated buy rating revolves around what I believe to be sources of future market volatility. In addition, the strong underlying asset makeup of JEPQ serves as a strong balance for an investor that is looking to capture income but also maintain exposure to some of the highest quality companies in the market. JEPQ generates the income through its exposure to these large cap US-based companies as well as an option strategy implemented. Let's start by taking a look at the underlying portfolio strategy.

Updated Portfolio Strategy

The main thing I like about JEPQ's included option strategy is that the fund implements an 'out--of-the-money' call strategy. In short, this means that the options have strike prices that are set above the current market price of an asset. While this still has some limitations, it still allows for greater market upside to be captured when compared against other 'at-the-money' covered call ETFs. At-the-money covered call ETFs may be able to generated higher premiums, but they much more dramatically cap the upside price appreciation that can be experienced.

After reading through the summary prospectus, I wanted to make an effort to visualize how this process works. Let's imagine that an underlying stock that an option will be written against is trading at $50 per share. JEPQ uses the out of the money strategy and sets a strike price of $55 per share. Now, let's pretend that the underlying stock's price goes up to $60 per share. The option would be executed at the $55 per share mark, since that is where the strike price was set. JEPQ would earn the premium here from the option contract and experience capital appreciation up to that $55 per share mark. The downside is that JEPQ would miss out on the additional $5 of price appreciation since it is limited to what the strike price was at.

JEPQ Supplemental

JEPQ aims to deliver returns associated with the Nasdaq 100 index, so it naturally leans more towards technology exposure. Looking at the most recent fact sheet reveals that the top holding is currently Microsoft (MSFT), making up 7.4% of the total fund. This is a slight increase from 7.2% at the time of my original coverage a quarter ago. There have been quite a few weight changes here, such as the exposure to Apple (AAPL) also increasing to 7.2% from the prior level of 5.8%. Lastly, the size of Nvidia (NVDA) also increased up to 7% from the prior level of 5.5% from my original coverage. The fund comprises about 98 individual holdings within.

JEPQ Fact Sheet

Tech exposure naturally makes up about 40% of the sector exposure here. This is followed by exposure to communications services and consumer discretionary companies, making up 13% and 10.6% respectively. So while the exposure here is diversified, an investment in JEPQ is primarily an investment in the success of the tech sector.

Utilization Method # 1- Retired Investors

As of the most recent declared monthly dividend of $0.4268 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 9.7%. The distributions are issued on a monthly basis, but they are not consistent. Instead, the payout totals change on a month-to-month basis, as visualized by the graph below. Therefore, JEPQ may not be the best used if it is the only income generating asset in your portfolio. This is especially important for investors that may depend on this supplemental income to fund their lifestyle expenses, such as the retired folk. However, JEPQ can be excellently utilized when tied in with a portfolio of other high yielding asset classes because it serves as a nice supplement.

Seeking Alpha

When JEPQ is mixed into a combination of other business development companies, REITs, master limited partnership, or even closed end funds, you can create a diverse portfolio of income. Since JEPQ maintains a majority of exposure to tech, the fund can still provide you with some capital appreciation during bull markets. Since JEPQ has no goal to effectively grow the income received here, it is suggested that a portion of the dividend be reinvested if you are aiming to grow the income received year after year. While the payout rates may vary year to year, reinvesting some of the distributions will help offset any impacts to income.

Utilization Method #2 - Dividend Wheel

There's a common argument that younger investors shouldn't focus on income investments since they have more time on their side and have no current need for the income. While this makes sense mathematically, I know there are still a ton of us that value the income aspect of investing. Receiving consistent income distributions can make it psychologically easier to stick to a long-term outlook and make it less stressful to power through market downturns. Therefore, I am all for these sorts of income focused investments and I believe that a dividend wheel method can be implemented. What I call the dividend wheel method simply means that the distributions received from JEPQ would be rolled into other areas of your portfolio that may present better value.

For instance, I have some exposure to high yielding assets that generate me a few extra hundred dollars every single month. As of recently, I've been using some of these distributions and funneling them into accumulating more shares of Starbucks (SBUX), which I currently believe to be an opportunity. This way, I can effectively dollar cost average into other 'growthier' areas of my portfolio without having to wait for payday so that I can add my own capital. Having a source of income like this is beneficial because it can help me take advantage of market drops at more opportune times and can help me build up and solidify core positions when they become attractive during market drops.

Having a source of consistent income like this also makes it a lot easier to stomach market downturns. For example, when the initial covid related drop in 2020 happened, I was able to start positions at ultra-cheap valuations because I had the cash coming in from these higher income assets. If I didn't have exposure to these income focused investments, I may have missed out on an opportunity to add REITs at their very bottom end of the price range, just as an example.

I personally use this dividend wheel method as a way to help fund my more growth oriented positions. However, this same approach can be used to funnel cash into other income focused investments and supercharge your annual dividend income. There are no rules to this, and you can find what strategy or approach best suits you. I think an important thing to remember here is that an investment in JEPQ is best utilized for income. If you are after maximizing your total return, historical data shows that you'd be better off with a simple S&P 500 index fund.

Outlook

Since the majority of JEPQ's underlying assets are within the technology sector, an investment in JEPQ would mean that you are relatively bullish on tech over the next decade. Off the top of my head, I can name several reasons that I am personally bullish on the sector over the long term and why I believe it would be a mistake to ignore tech. These are catalysts that are already active pursuits in the industry and can enable earnings growth and reward us as patient investors.

Growth of Artificial Intelligence Demand Cybersecurity Advancements The continued growth of 5G connectivity Cloud computing expansion Environmental & Sustainability tech

Statista

These are just some data points that can serve as the source of growth for the sector. For example, cybersecurity revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.9% through 2029. With exposure to JEPQ, you can offset the higher volatility risk by collecting income month and month that can be reinvested or allocated to other areas of your portfolio.

In the short term, I believe that JEPQ will be a great tool to utilize throughout an environment of higher volatility and uncertainty. With US Presidential elections on the horizon, I expect there to be higher levels of volatility in the markets as investors react to the outcome. After all, JEPQ benefits from periods of higher volatility and can generate higher income from the option strategies. When volatility is elevated, the premiums for options are typically higher because there's a greater chance that the underlying stocks can move more rapidly.

With this in mind, I believe that the Fed's decision around impending interest rate cuts will also be a catalyst for higher income generation. The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged for about a year now as they awaited more data to roll in around consumer spending, inflation levels, and the labor market. However, tides are starting to shift, and I believe that we are seeing some indications of interest rate cuts on the horizon.

For instance, the unemployment rate has steadily increased over the last twelve months and now sits at the 4.3% level. As more people are out of work, this may cause consumer spending to shift as households make an effort to save money and cut back their expenses. The probability of a recession now sits above 50% and can also cause higher levels of volatility. However, inflation levels are simultaneously decreasing on a consistent basis. The inflation rate has trended downward over the last three months in a row and now sits at the 3% level. With these events in mind, investors are waiting to see which direction the market heads. In the meantime, I believe that we can capitalize on this uncertainty by getting paid high yielding distributions from JEPQ in the meantime.

Data by YCharts

After all, we can see how interest rate cuts helped propel the market to new heights following 2020. When rates were cut to near zero levels in response to the pandemic, this helped stimulate the economy and boosted valuations as debt capital was cheap to access and could be used to fund operational expansion. A period of lower interest rates can accelerate value as debt can be used to fund acquisitions, research and development of products, or even new construction. Lower interest rates also makes it more attractive to take on new risks to create innovate products and solutions, since the debt to do so is cheaper.

So while the price may have fallen back down to the prior levels of early 2024, you can effectively grow your income at a faster rate by accumulating shares at these levels. Remember, this is primarily an income focused investment, and we can take advantage of these price drops by earnings more on our dollars invested right now.

Vulnerabilities & Downsides

As previously mentioned, the downside of an option strategy inclusion is that the upside is effectively capped to whatever the strike price is. Therefore, JEPQ can miss out on some major bull runs in the tech sector. If we compare the total performance of JEPQ against some of its top holdings, we can see how apparent this is in the overall return. In excluded NVDA below because of how much the price gains have outpaced the same peers here. Since JEPQ has some exposure to NVDA, it has helped maintain a close return to the lower performers.

Data by YCharts

Over the long term, however, you would be likely doing yourself a disservice by investing in JEPQ if you are seeking capital appreciation. JEPQ is best utilized for the investors seeking income. If you want price growth, you are better off directly investing in some of the underlying assets. The inclusion of an option strategy will likely result in continued price underperformance. JEPQ caps the upside while still exposing investors to all the downside risk.

Not to mention, the outlook on tech and AI-related demand can change at any time. If the outlook around tech changes, and we go through a bear market for the sector, JEPQ can be impacted severely. Since the fund is more concentrated towards tech, this can leave some sector risk involved. Therefore, if you are bearish on the sector, it would be best to stay away from JEPQ.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on JEPQ because of the underlying asset diversity into tech and the positive outlook on growing innovations and demands in the sector. The underlying option strategy helps provide a higher level of income, and the out-of-the-money approach helps JEPQ capture higher upside capital appreciation. Since the premiums collected are typically higher during periods of higher volatility, I believe that JEPQ is a great asset to utilize over the remainder of the year with the presidential elections upcoming and the anticipated interest rate cuts. JEPQ can be utilized by both retired investors as well as younger accumulating investors due to its high yield and underlying exposure to the tech sector. Retired investors can enjoy a monthly distribution, and younger investors can implement a dividend wheel strategy by rolling those distributions into other areas of the portfolio.