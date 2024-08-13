CIBR: Cybersecurity Stocks Consolidate Following CrowdStrike's Snafu

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) has been treading water throughout 2024 amid large gyrations in some of its biggest components. CrowdStrike (CRWD) plunged last month following its notorious content-release error. The botched update sparked global outrage, and even a major lawsuit brought on by Delta Air Lines (DAL).

During the market’s sell-off in early August, CRWD had plummeted by 50% to a low just under $200. Shares have rebounded, however, as dip-buyers have stepped in. While investors voice opinions on arguably the world’s most important cybersecurity name, there’s little debate that there is a secular growth story in the space.

But I reiterate a hold rating on CIBR. I see the valuation as a bit more interesting today compared to when I last looked at the ETF in the first quarter, but price action remains lackluster. I’d like to take a wait-and-see approach for a better risk/reward opportunity.

CRWD Plunges From A Big 2024 Gain to Negative on the Year - CIBR Less Volatile

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, CIBR owns a basket of stocks of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the Information Technology and Industrials sectors. It includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices to protect the integrity of data and network operations.

CIBR has seen its assets under management fall slightly from this past March. AUM is now just $6.5 billion on the 0.59% annual expense ratio fund. The ETF pays just a 0.48%-forward-dividend-yield, so it is not an ideal choice for income-focused investors. Rather, growth and momentum investors are often drawn to the cybersecurity niche of the global stock market. But share-price momentum has been lackluster in the past handful of months, a significant drop-off from strong price action seen throughout much of 2023.

Moreover, CIBR is a somewhat risky product given its high concentration and what can be, at times, volatile price movements, though a trading range between the low $50s and about $60 has emerged in 2024. But the fund is decently liquid, evidenced by more than 500,000 shares traded daily and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of seven basis points as of August 9, 2024, according to First Trust.

For an update on the portfolio, the 3-star, Bronze-rated ETF by Morningstar plots across the style box, but much of the allocation is focused on mid and large caps with a growth bent. It’s also notable that more than one-fifth of CIBR is invested outside of the US, so there is some diversification benefit there.

The fund’s price-to-earnings ratio has declined by a couple of turns since March while its long-term earnings growth rate is more than 11%, resulting in a PEG ratio slightly above 2, suggesting that it’s not a tremendous value even on a growth-adjusted basis.

CIBR: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

CIBR is concentrated primarily in the Information Technology sector. Ninety-three percent of the fund is in I.T. with just 7% in Industrials. In all, the top 10 stocks comprise more than 60% of the allocation, so paying attention to both fundamentals and technicals of the largest positions – Infosys (INFY), Broadcom (AVGO), Palo Alto (PANW), Cisco (CSCO), and CRWD is important.

CIBR: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonality, the bears have the leg up. While August has historically featured gains in the past 10 years, September is far and away CIBR’s softest month while October returns are basically about flat, on average. So, being prudent with your entry into the ETF is critical right now.

CIBR: Bearish Late-Q3 Seasonal Trends

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a bit better valuation and lots of shifting going on underneath the surface in cybersecurity, CIBR’s technical situation is mixed. Notice in the chart below that shares continue to struggle around the late 2021 high. We often see a wrapping-around of previous peaks on the initial attempt to crack to a new high. Thus, I assert patience is needed. The RSI momentum trend is weak and shares failed to touch the February all-time high on an approach in July.

Also take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average. It remains positively sloped, suggesting that the bulls still have some control over the primary trend. There has been a slight trend of lower lows, though, going back to Q1, and I would not be surprised to see CIBR test key support just below the $47 mark. That would be a sizable retreat from here, but would mark a favorable risk/reward entry. For now, resistance remains in the $58 to $59 zone.

Overall, CIBR is clearly in some kind of correction – whether it be by price or through time. The fund surged close to 50% from October 2023 to its early-2024 high, but a consolidation has been ongoing since then.

CIBR: Shares Consolidating Under the February High, Upper $40s Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on CIBR. I like the long-term cybersecurity theme, but the fund’s valuation and price action continue to correct after a rapid runup at the turn of the year. Buying on a pullback into the high $40s appears favorable.