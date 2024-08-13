Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment Thesis

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is approximately 1.09 USD.)

I first covered BAWAG Group (OTCPK:BWAGF) last year on Seeking Alpha and gave a Buy recommendation. Since then, BAWAG has returned around 50% through dividends and share price appreciation. I updated after Q1 2024 results, maintaining the Buy recommendation.

BAWAG continued the financial year 2024 with strong Q2 results, which again showed its exceptional profitability and cost efficiency (the RoTE was 24.3% and the cost/income ratio only 32.6%), combined with a strong balance sheet and low risk cost (the NPL ratio was 1.1% and the risk cost ratio at 27bps).

Other banks have two or maybe three KPIs at or near those numbers, but to excel in all four dimensions is rare. The downside is that with a price/book ratio of 1.76, BAWAG shares are not cheap.

The bank now has excess capital of EUR 770mn, almost 15% of the current market capitalization (EUR 5.14bn). In previous years BAWAG has used its excess capital for share buybacks, but this year the money will go toward acquisitions, which – according to management - should be 2-3 times more accretive than share buybacks.

Even without share buybacks in 2024, Investors can still enjoy a sizable dividend. I expect an increase of 5-10% for 2024, but even the 2023 dividend of EUR 5 per share means a dividend yield of 7.7% at the current share price of EUR 65. The acquisitions will consume about half of the excess capital, and the bank is adding at least EUR 150mn more excess capital every quarter. Therefore, either share buybacks will resume soon, or the bank will use the capital for further acquisitions.

Anyway, I expect a total yearly shareholder return between 15 and 25% for the next years. The downside risk, in my view, is limited. If the macroeconomic environment deteriorates, BAWAG Group will suffer (like everybody else), but this should be temporary. Therefore, I see enough reason to confirm my Buy recommendation despite the share price appreciation over the last year.

Q2 2024 results

The bank released its Q2 2024 financial results on July 18. BAWAG managed to continue the strong momentum from Q1, but results were more or less flat YoY.

Operating expenses were up by 5% YoY, driven by inflationary pressures, especially personnel costs. However, the C/I ratio continues to be very low at 32.6%.

Risk costs were down QoQ, but up by 36% YoY. At EUR 27.9mn they are low though in absolute terms and the NPL ratio was just 1.1%.

Source: BAWAG Group

The CET1 ratio at the end of the quarter was 16.5% (versus a regulatory target of 12.25%). This already includes a dividend accrual of EUR 188mn for H1 2024. The bank now has excess capital (versus its regulatory requirements) of EUR 770mn (Q1: 623mn).

The banks’ funding continues to be very stable. Loans to customers are almost fully funded by customer deposits. The deposits are spread across more than 2mn customers with an average deposit size of EUR 12,000, and 80% of the deposits are insured by a deposit guarantee scheme.

Source: BAWAG Group

There is nothing not to like here, and the market acknowledges this. The bank trades at around 1.76 price/tangible book value. The ratio had been 1.6 when I wrote my previous article in April after the Q1 results were announced. This development would normally make me think about switching my recommendation from Buy to Hold. I consider it not unlikely that we will see a market correction over the next months, and there could be an opportunity to accumulate shares at a lower price. What makes me stick to the (long-term) Buy recommendation is that BAWAG is deploying excess capital this year not towards share buybacks, but acquisitions, and I think over time those will add more value for shareholders.

The downside of a 24.3% RoTE is that it is hard for the bank to grow organically. The bank must be also very selective with acquisitions that could have a lower return on equity and therefore reduce shareholder value. I think it is very positive that BAWAG is doing not one, but two acquisitions this year that are accretive to profit from day one and have a risk-return ratio in line with the bank's profitability level.

2024 targets and valuation

The bank confirmed its 2024 targets, which are: profit before tax >920mn (versus 910mn in 2023), RoTE >20%, and cost-income ratio <34%.

BAWAG beat those targets easily both in Q1 and Q2. I find the targets conservative and think the bank will increase the dividend from EUR 5 for 2023 (the bank has one annual dividend payment, which is usually paid out in April).

But even if the dividend stays the same, the dividend yield would be 7.7% at the current share price. Together with a P/E ratio of 7.5 (based on EPS of EUR 4.33 in H1 2024) this still makes for a compelling valuation despite the recent share price increases, in my view.

Acquisitions add a growth aspect to the value story

In the past years, BAWAG has been a value investment and a good one. In addition to sizable dividends, the bank used earned excess capital for share buybacks. The bank will continue to pay the dividend for 2024, but the excess capital will go towards M&A opportunities.

Knab acquisition

In Q1, BAWAG signed a contract to acquire the Dutch digital bank Knab. The transaction is supposed to close in Q4, and management has confirmed the timeline. I have written about this deal in my previous article, so I will not repeat all the details. The bottom line is that the acquisition will be P&L accretive from day one onward and contribute EUR 150mn of pre-tax profit by 2026. BAWAG is paying EUR 530mn for Knab, meaning the return on capital will be well above 20%, in line with BAWAG Group's RoTE.

In May, Knab announced a record profit for 2023 (we have no quarterly 2024 numbers yet and will probably not get them anymore before the deal closes). Net profit for the year increased by over EUR 100mn to EUR 134mn. The expected contribution of EUR 150mn to BAWAG Group’s PBT looks reasonable, if not on the low side.

Acquisition of Barclays Consumer Bank Europe

BAWAG Group recently announced that it will acquire Barclays Consumer Bank Europe. Assuming regulatory approvals are given, the deal should close in Q4 2024 or Q1 2025.

Barclays Consumer Bank Europe is headquartered in Hamburg. At the end of Q1 2024, the bank had assets of EUR 4.7bn, primarily comprising card and loan receivables in Germany and Austria. The bank is self-funded and gets deposits raised via cross-selling to credit card customers.

During the earnings call, BAWAG management said that the revolving credit card market, where Barclays Consumer Bank Europe is the leader in Germany, offers attractive risk-adjusted returns. There is also a strategic aspect to the transaction. Together with the acquisition of Knab, the acquisition will significantly increase the Retail share of the bank’s business from currently 70% to 90%.

A purchase price has not been disclosed, but the acquisition should add EUR 100mn profit before tax after integration and will be – like the Knab acquisition – P&L accretive from day one onward. In total, the two acquisitions will add EUR 250mn PBT by 2026/2027, an increase of 27% from the targeted >920mn PBT in 2024. The acquisitions can be financed "out of pocket" with available access capital. I think shareholders have good reason to be excited about them.

Risks

BAWAG Group often uses the term "fortress, safe, and secure balance sheet" to describe its business approach. The bank has - despite the RoTE of 24.3% - EUR 12.5bn of cash, an LCR of 220%, and a strong credit profile with an NPL ratio of 1.1%. Given these numbers, the strong profitability with a RoTE of well over 20% is even more notable. In my view, BAWAG Group is a low-risk investment. The bank will suffer – like everybody else - if the macroeconomic environment deteriorates, but this should be temporary. There might be even opportunities in a downturn where the bank can utilize the EUR 12.5bn of cash.

In my previous article, I mentioned that BAWAG has considerable deposits from the Austrian government, which could theoretically take its business elsewhere. But that would come with high switching costs and little or no tangible benefits. Therefore, the probability of this happening is low.

What needs to be called out though is the execution risks that are inherent in the acquisition of Knab and Barclays Consumer Bank Europe. BAWAG Group has a strong track record in cross-border acquisitions (the bank has done 12 successful acquisitions over the last 10 years) and is successfully executing a multi-brand/multi-country business model, but there is always an execution risk in those transactions. Investors should pay attention to the progress made and reevaluate the investment in cases of delays or issues.

Conclusion

BAWAG Group is exceptionally profitable and has a "fortress" balance sheet with a purposefully low risk profile. The dividend yield of almost 8% makes it an excellent income play. The planned acquisitions add an interesting growth aspect. Therefore, I reiterate my Buy recommendation despite the share price appreciation over the last year.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.