Invesco Real Estate Fund Q2 2024 Review

The fund declined for the quarter. REITs underperformed broader equity markets, with REIT sectors that are historically more vulnerable to high interest rates – timber, industrial and infrastructure – lagging.

The fund aims to strike a balance between select structural growth opportunities and historically economically sensitive REITs at reasonable valuations. The fund is positioned for a positive, but below-trend, economic growth environment, which would favor positioning in REITs with visible potential growth opportunities.

Prospects for falling interest rates and modest growth could mean good investment opportunities in real estate. We have observed that listed real estate has delivered strong returns relative to general equities following the final interest rate hike in a Federal Reserve tightening cycle.



Manager perspective and outlook

General equities delivered a positive return, while REITs had a negative return for the quarter. Property transaction activity has been limited in the past two years by tightened availability and elevated cost of capital, creating a wide gap between buyer and seller pricing expectations. Full normalization of the property transaction market may take time as interest rates and cost of capital have remained high for many property types.

Issuance of unsecured REIT debt has increased in recent months as bond market conditions appear to have improved. REITs with access to unsecured credit have an advantage compared to private real estate markets that historically rely heavily on secured financing. Listed real estate companies that have favorable cost of capital relative to private real estate investors and also have strong operating platforms are most likely to find attractive investment opportunities.

Portfolio positioning

With further economic growth acceleration unlikely and interest rate cuts expected in 2024, the fund added to select discounted valuation opportunities. We also added to the fund’s position in single family rentals, which should, in our view, continue to benefit from a structural undersupply of housing that has been exacerbated by continued high interest rates.

Recent additions to the fund include holdings in more historically interest rate sensitive sectors such as triple net, infrastructure and medical office health care REITs. During the quarter, we rotated exposure among data centers in an effort to take advantage of relative valuation opportunities.

The fund’s current overweights include life science, health care and single family rental REITs. The fund is underweight retail, multifamily and industrial REITs. We believe the retail and multifamily sectors have unattractive growth and valuation characteristics compared to other property types, while the industrial sector is experiencing decelerating fundamentals at a still- elevated valuation.

Looking ahead, changes in macroeconomic data, fundamental outlooks, interest rates and monetary policy outlooks may affect our views of relative value and the resulting fund positioning.

Fund Index American Tower Corp (AMT) 9.84 7.26 Welltower Inc (WELL) 8.27 4.93 Equinix Inc (EQIX) 7.71 5.73 Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 4.90 2.60 Equity Residential (EQR) 4.83 2.09 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4.72 0.90 Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) 4.11 1.11 Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) 4.03 1.76 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) 4.00 1.62 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) 3.95 0.77 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Invesco Real Estate Fund (MUTF:IARCX) had a negative return and underperformed its benchmark.

During the quarter, the fund benefited from an overweight in the health care sector, which outperformed due to positive results from senior housing and select value opportunities. The positive effect of the fund’s health care overweight offset negative stock selection in the sector. Stock selection within the infrastructure and free-standing sectors also added to relative performance.

The fund was overweight in the multifamily sector for most of the quarter, which added to relative return as the sector outperformed, helped by a privatization and a still resilient labor market amid low expectations.

Both stock selection and sector allocations detracted from relative performance during the quarter. Overweight exposure to timber REITs was the largest detractor from relative return. Timber stocks underperformed as continued high interest rates have weighed on housing activity. An underweight in Iron Mountain (IRM) also detracted from relative performance.

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Welltower Inc. 12.26 1.00 Camden Property Trust 11.77 0.58 Equity Residential 9.72 0.47 Extra Space Storage Inc. 6.80 0.32 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9.72 0.25 Click to enlarge

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) -20.42 -0.87 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) -12.11 -0.64 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) -13.01 -0.54 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. -10.52 -0.50 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) -10.23 -0.45 Click to enlarge

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class C shares inception: 05/01/95 NAV -1.73 -3.69 2.28 -3.57 0.51 3.79 8.74 Class A shares inception: 12/31/96 NAV -1.48 -3.36 3.06 -2.83 1.27 4.43 7.90 Max. Load 5.5% -6.90 -8.66 -2.58 -4.64 0.13 3.84 7.68 Class R6 shares inception: 09/24/12 NAV -1.43 -3.14 3.49 -2.43 1.73 4.90 5.80 Class Y shares inception: 10/03/08 NAV -1.48 -3.31 3.25 -2.62 1.51 4.68 6.62 FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index ('USD') -0.90 -2.19 5.78 -1.63 3.40 6.11 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Real Estate category (Class C shares at NAV) - - 88% (218 of 235) 88% (200 of 223) 90% (188 of 204) 86% (131 of 149) - Click to enlarge