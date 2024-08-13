Bruno Poggi/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Operations

Acacia Research's (NASDAQ:ACTG) Q2 2024 does not reflect a full quarter of operations with respect to the recent acquisition of Benchmark, as it was consummated on April 17.

The company noted in its latest 10-Q that:

Benchmark’s existing assets consist of approximately 153,000 net acres and an interest in approximately 605 wells, the majority of which are operated.

I expect the energy operations to continue performing well and contributing meaningfully to the company’s incoming cash flow on an ongoing basis for many years to come.

There are opportunities to generate additional incoming cash flows from the assets purchased in the above-mentioned transaction beyond those cash flows that are already pouring in.

The company mentions in its latest 10-Q that:

Benchmark intends to enhance the value of such assets via a disciplined, field optimization strategy, with risk managed through robust commodity hedges and low leverage.

In addition, referring to the recent acquisition, management noted in its latest quarterly call that:

The acquisition included significant undeveloped acreage in the valuable Cherokee and Cleveland formations, which could be monetized through a variety of capital light solutions.

Following is a table I prepared where I try to estimate the average quarterly financial results of, and the net cash flow provided by, the energy operations segment, based on the recent 10-Q filing:

ACTG Energy Operations Quarterly* Cash Flow Revenues $17,004,000 Cost of Production** $7,845,600 G&A Expenses $1,059,600 Interest on Loan $1,845,000 Net Total $6,253,800 Net to ACTG (73.5%)*** $4,596,543 Net to ACTG Annually $18,386,172 Click to enlarge

* I divided the various items in the table above by 5 and then multiplied the outcome by 6 because the recent acquisition, which constitutes the vast majority of the company’s energy operations, closed on April 17, so I treated the Q2 numbers in the last 10-Q as reflecting just 5/6 of a quarter. To get to the annual figure, I simply multiplied the estimated quarterly results by 4.

** "Depletion and Depreciation" is not a cash item and is included under the “cost of production” line in the 10-Q, so I removed it in order to get to the cash figure that represents the production costs.

*** Net to ACTG is 73.5% as this is its equity stake in the energy operations segment.

Management said in the last quarterly call that approximately 70% of its net oil and gas production is hedged for the next three years. Therefore, 30% is subject to volatility, which could be a negative or a positive, based on market conditions. Should the bottom line of the table above indeed reflect the average quarterly net cash flow in the foreseeable future, then the company’s total investment of $69.9 million in its energy operations will be returned in terms of net cash in less than 4 years. Successful implementation of field optimization strategies and value extraction from nonoperating wells could shorten that period.

Intellectual Property Operations

This business is subject to ebbs and flows. The timing of hefty windfalls in this business, such as the one announced in Q1 2024, is hard to predict.

Wi-Fi 6 patents have been a strong source of revenues for the company.

The management said in the latest quarterly call:

…our intellectual property business generated $5.3 million in licensing and other revenue during the quarter compared to $400,000 in the same quarter last year. These agreements further bolster our position to pursue additional licensing agreements and settlements, and our team is advancing discussions with other potential licensees. The Wi-Fi 6 patent portfolio continues to represent a lucrative opportunity for periodic cash events, and we believe there’s significant incremental value in these patents.

You may see the company’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 patents here.

The amortization of the company’s intangible assets, the vast majority of which is related to the company’s intellectual property operations, is expected to come down meaningfully in 2026 and become negligible in 2027 and 2028. The amortization is expensed on the income statement.

See below the scheduled amortization table of the company’s intellectual property business:

Company’s 10-Q filed August 8, 2024

As stated in the company’s latest 10-Q, the current weighted average amortization period of the company’s intellectual property patents is 6 years. Should the company be able to continue extracting meaningful value from patents related to its current intellectual property portfolio after 2025, then that would be a great addition to the company’s bottom line since the amortization of that portfolio, as mentioned above, goes down substantially in 2026 and becomes minuscule in 2027 and 2028.

Printronix

Printronix has been struggling for a while now, although it was able to maintain the ability to generate a positive EBITDA.

Revenue Adjusted EBITDA

Company’s Q2 2024 quarterly call presentation

According to management, as noted in the last quarterly call:

Despite the lower revenue, we’re pleased with the turnaround work that the Printronix team continues to undertake, including a key focus on top line initiatives, and we anticipate Printronix to continue to generate free cash flow on an annual basis.

And further stated:

We have a step plan of moving that business towards higher margin consumables that we sell, and continuing to reduce the costs to operate the business on a regular basis.

Stock Repurchase Program

The company adopted a stock repurchase plan on November 9, 2023 for up to $20 million. Despite the ongoing discount to book value, this plan has yet to be utilized. For as long as the discount to book value remains substantial, repurchases of the company’s stock would have a significant contribution to the book value per share.

I am cautiously more optimistic about the possibility that the company would finally start utilizing this plan, given the following note made by management in the last quarterly call in response to a question in that regard:

…we still very much are enthusiastic about it, as is our board, and it’s just a matter of timing that buyback.

AIP Matter Settlement - Meaningful But Non-Recurring Expense

This is a legal matter concerning a profits interest plan adopted in 2017 – long before Starboard Value took over the company.

As management noted in the last quarterly call, Q3 will include a cash expense of $14.5 million further to a settlement reached earlier this month with respect to the AIP matter. This sum is included under current liabilities in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024.

This expense, however, should not affect book value in Q3 given management’s remarks in the last quarterly call:

Our GAAP book value at June 30, 2024 was $596.7 million, or $5.95 per share, excluding the impact of the additional accrual of $12.9 million in the first six months of 2024 related to the AIP Matter that MJ discussed earlier, which has now been settled and closed, our book value per share at June 30, 2024 would have been $6.07 per share.

Stability Of The Underlying Businesses

Recently, fears of recession resurfaced after a disappointing July jobs report. That has caused quite a stir in the market, which has been subject to high volatility since. Management said, however, on its last quarterly call the following:

I would note that our hedge book is significant, representing roughly 70% of our net oil and gas production over the next three years… …given our long-term approach and disciplined focus, we expect the overall impact of the current market volatility to be negligible to our underlying businesses.

Risks To My Thesis

One risk concerns a possible failure to generate the expected free cash flow on a continuous basis from its oil and gas operations. I believe this risk in the foreseeable future is rather low, especially given its hedging strategy. Another is related to the possibility that future investments, whether additional investments in oil and gas or investments in other industries, would fail to meet the expectation for free cash flow generation.

Conclusion

As I write these lines, ACTG trades at a discount of 24% to its book value. Its cash & cash equivalents position alone at the end of Q2 2024 constitutes about 85% of the company’s market cap. At the current substantial discount to book value, I hope management will finally start executing on its buyback program. The recent acquisition of energy producing assets started to bear fruit and is expected to generate significant net cash flow for many years to come. That could even be enhanced by developing nonoperational wells and optimizing production in operational wells in the oil and gas fields recently acquired by Benchmark. About 70% of Benchmark’s net oil and gas production is hedged for the next three years. So, even sharp volatility in the oil and gas markets is expected to have a very limited impact on the net cash flow generated by the energy segment of the company’s business. I keep my buy rating for the stock.