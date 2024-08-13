jetcityimage

Investment thesis

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is one of the world's largest automakers, which is based in the Netherlands. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and sells vehicles under 14 brands. The company's lower-than-expected operating margin for the first half of 2024 led to investor disappointment and a rapid decline in share prices.

Despite the current operational challenges, we expect profitability to recover (that's why we think now is a good time to think about buying Stellantis' shares at the bottom). The release of many new or upgraded car models and the establishment of production processes for them are among the medium-term drivers for Stellantis, and, accordingly, additional time is required for realization in the initial stages.

We have not previously covered Stellantis N.V., so in this review, we will take a closer look at the company's business structure. The status of the stock is BUY. The price target is $21.2.

The business of Stellantis N.V.

Stellantis is one of the world's largest automakers, which is based in the Netherlands. The company emerged from the merger of Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and French Peugeot S.A. The merger deal was concluded in December 2019, and the accounts were consolidated after the deal was completed in January 2021.

The company designs, manufactures, distributes and sells vehicles under 14 brands, which can be divided into five segments:

Luxury-class cars under the Maserati brand; Premium-class cars under the Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia brands; International-level sports utility vehicles under the Jeep brand; US brands making Dodge, Ram and Chrysler cars; European brands making Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall cars.

All cars produced by the company are sold in five geographic regions:

North America;

Enlarged Europe (EU30 + some other European countries);

Middle East and Africa;

South America;

China, India and the Asia Pacific (APAC).

Company data

Let’s take a look at each of the regions and its outlook separately.

1. North America (~29% of all sales)

Here are the key markets in the region of North America based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

From 2021 to 2023, Stellantis held the fifth place in the ranking of automakers in its key North American market, the US, although its share fell from 11.5% to 9.6% during that time.

Company data

Traditionally, American consumers prefer pickup trucks and SUVs to other car models. Therefore, in the US Stellantis is focused specifically on larger vehicles, with cars of the Jeep and RAM brands being sales leaders (collectively making up ~75% of all car sales).

However, Jeep's sales have declined every year in absolute terms since 2018 (in 2018, they totaled 972 thousand units, but dropped to 643 thousand units by the end of 2023, the lowest in the last 11 years). Over the past two years, Jeep has released many new models, but sales have not picked up so far.

Under Jeep's new CEO, who was appointed in November 2023, the company wants to overcome a five-year slump by improving the brand's lineup. Having identified several important SUV segments that have been neglected, the company plans to expand them with electric and possibly internal combustion engine alternatives.

It was not only Jeep management that underwent changes. It was reported in May 2024 that the heads of Ram and Dodge brands in the US were also replaced, which was also driven by the need to overcome the decline in sales and make the transition to electric vehicles. The changes in the management team were to take effect on June 1.

Also in May 2024, the head of Stellantis retail sales in the US was replaced as Stellantis vehicles spend double as much time sitting at the warehouses of American dealerships as the industry average. The reasons why the sales of vehicles of these brands fell in 2024 include a shift in consumer interest toward more compact SUVs and sedans, as high interest rates and economic uncertainty force consumers to change preferences and save money.

As of this time, the company's new management is taking steps to offer customers a wider selection of all-electric, hybrid, and classic cars, as well as making Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram models more affordable (both through price adjustments and incentive programs, such as STLA's recently started nationwide Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash promotion which offers up to $2,000 cash back for some models).

About the EV segment: Stellantis currently offers five PHEV models:

Alfa Romeo Tonale (PHEV-only);

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid;

Dodge Hornet R/T (PHEV);

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe;

Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Stellantis has been steadily holding the top spot in PHEV sales in the US for several quarters, and according to the latest data for 2Q 2024, four models out of the abovementioned five continue to be the best-selling PHEVs in the US.

As for pure EVs (BEVs), the company currently ships two models (Fiat 500e and Ram ProMaster EV) in the US, and plans to expand its BEV lineup by eight more models by the end of 2024. The first of them will be available in North America in 2H 2024.

The company pointed to its flexibility about the new models: Although some of them will initially be offered exclusively as BEVs, they may later be released as PHEVs or internal combustion engine vehicles if there is a clear market demand for this. By doing so, Stellantis wants to maintain a balance between giving the consumer the cars they want and signaling the wider market that it is committed to the idea of energy transition.

With respect to BEVs, it's worth noting that Stellantis plans to introduce a $25 thousand all-electric Jeep "very soon," which would set the company apart from others, as prices for most EVs in the US currently range from $40 thousand to $60 thousand before the deduction of tax credits. This Jeep model would be able to compete in the new wave of demand for BEVs with such anticipated electric vehicles as the Kia EV3 and Tesla Model 2.

So, we expect that the changes in the leadership of Stellantis' US retail sales team, the CEOs of the company's largest brands in the region, and their ongoing efforts to develop the sales strategy will improve the company's position. PHEV sales will continue to grow at a fast pace, and the $25 thousand secret model has the highest chance of becoming the best-selling BEV due to its price. The company's flexible approach to producing cars that are similar to the BEV model, but have an internal combustion engine or are converted into PHEVs, will allow it to provide consumers with the cars they want while still pursuing its idea of energy transition.

We expect Stellantis shipments in North America to total 1627 thousand units (-15% y/y) in 2024, and rise to 1708 thousand units (+5% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

2. Enlarged Europe (~44% of total sales)

Here are the key markets in the region of Enlarged Europe based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

In the European market, the company's market share has decreased from 22.1% to 18.3% since 2021, while it is still ranked the second by auto sales with a significant gap both from the 1st place and from the 3rd place.

The advantage of selling in Europe is that Europeans love their brands, and when buying a car, many look first at domestic carmakers. European brands account for more than 70% of all sales in the region.

Company data

Here are the main Stellantis brands in the region: Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and the premium brands Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia.

Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are particularly popular. Separately, it is worth noting that Stellantis was the No. 1 seller of commercial BEVs in the EU30 in 2022 and 2023. The company's commercial vehicle division, Stellantis Pro One, dominates the market with a share of 29%.

The company is particularly successful in the electric vehicle market. In 2023, its share of the BEV market in the EU30 was 38.8%, and its share of the PHEV market in Europe was 13.1%. In the next three years, the company plans to double its array of BEV electric vehicles, from 30 models now to 60.

Unlike the US, Europe has ample infrastructure for rapid development in the EV area. The ratio of chargers to BEVs in Europe stands at 8 BEVs per 1 public charger, while the US ratio is 20 to 1.

As part of Europe’s strategy to transition to pure EVs by 2030, Stellantis and Leapmotor (a Chinese automobile company that was ranked as China’s third-best EV startup in 2023) completed establishing a joint venture in May 2024 and announced that Leapmotor International will begin operations in Europe in September 2024. Stellantis owns 51% of the JV, and Leapmotor the remaining 49%.

Exports to Europe will start with the largest markets, and in 4Q 2024 inroads are planned to be made in India and APAC, the Middle East, Africa and South America. The JV plans to open 200 dealerships in nine European countries by the end of 2024 and increase this number to 500 in 2026. Two models, the T03 and C10, are to be exported to the European market in 2024. Leapmotor International seeks to become a low-price electric vehicle brand of Stellantis Group. According to Stellantis, the T03 will sell for less than 20 thousand euros in Europe.

As such, we expect the European market to continue to be a key market for the company. To customers that are loyal to European brands, the company will continue to offer new/updated EV models, which will be released particularly often over the next three years, while the needs of other customers can be met with inexpensive and compact EVs from the JV with Leapmotor International. All of these actions will help Stellantis regain market share over time.

We expect Stellantis to ship 2683 thousand units (-5% y/y) in enlarged Europe in 2024, and 2817 thousand units (+5% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

3. The Middle East and Africa (~10% of total sales)

Here are the key markets in the Middle East and Africa region based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Since 2021, Stellantis has increased its market share in its key countries of presence in the Middle East and Africa from 15.1% to 16.9%. The company now holds the second place in this market, behind Toyota, and significantly narrowed the gap in 2023. It set a goal to capture 22% of the market by 2030.

Company data

In this region, the best-selling brands are Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat and Jeep. Stellantis Pro One held the second place in the light commercial vehicle market in the Middle East and Africa at the end of 2023, and rose to the top spot based on 1H 2024 results.

The key advantage of the company is its localized production capacities. As of the end of 2023, Stellantis had nine factories with a capacity of 750,000 units, which is more than double the local capacity of its main rival. Stellantis aims to ratchet up its capacity to 1 million cars by 2027.

Therefore, given the substantial local production capacity and room to expand the share of the market, we expect shipments to continue rising at a rapid clip. Stellantis shipments in the Middle East and Africa will jump to an estimated 496 thousand units (+12% y/y) in 2024, and will climb further to 595 thousand units (+20% y/y) in 2025.

4. South America (~14% of total sales)

Here are the key markets in the South American market based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Since 2021, Stellantis share of the South American market has edged up from 22.9% to 23.5%. In Brazil and Argentina, the company is the top car seller, with the share of both markets invariably at about 1/3.

Company data

In South America, Stellantis sells vehicles under such brands as Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën. However, the company's product range is primarily built around the high awareness of the Fiat brand, which held a 14.5% market share in the region in 2023 (+0.9 pp y/y). In 2023, the Fiat Strada became the best-selling passenger car in Brazil, with the Fiat Mobi and Fiat Argo also ranking among the top 10 best-selling models. In Argentina, the Fiat Cronos was the sales leader, followed by the Peugeot 208 in the second place.

Stellantis also announced plans to invest 30 billion reais in the Brazilian market between 2025 and 2030, in order to ramp up production of electric vehicles for the domestic market and potential exports to neighboring countries. Compared with its competition, the company has the most ambitious investment plan, which will allow it to continue maintaining leadership in the region.

At this time, we do not see any obvious triggers for shipments to rise in Brazil or Argentina. The market share of Stellantis and its key competitors has changed only slightly over the past three years, which suggests intense competition.

We expect Stellantis to ship 865 thousand units (-2% y/y) in South America in 2024, and 908 thousand units (+5% y/y) in 2025, which would represent moderate growth. This would be driven by either changes in the total volume of the automotive market in the region, or a rebalancing of car sales between the market leaders due to some local factors.

5. China, India and the Asia-Pacific region (~3% of total sales)

Here are the key markets in the China, India and APAC markets based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

In this region, the company sells cars of the Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, DS and Alfa Romeo brands. However, the market share is extremely small and fell from 0.6% to 0.4% between 2021 and 2023.

We believe that the company's very small market share in China is not a downside, but rather an advantage because in the current circumstances, companies based outside of China, but viewing this market as one of the significant ones, have to compete with local producers, which rarely brings success.

But Stellantis has the opportunity to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with local players (Leapmotor) and not fight for market share in China.

6. Maserati (<1% of total sales)

Here are the key markets for the sales of this model based on 2023 results:

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

As was mentioned earlier, Stellantis manufactures Maserati luxury vehicles, which are designed and assembled in Italy.

The company reports Maserati sales separately, but we do not see the need to go into detail about this segment in our reports due to its insignificant share of the company’s total shipments and total revenue.

1H 2024 results and financial results forecast

In Q2 2024, global deliveries of Stellantis vehicles totaled 1 536k units. As a result, 2 872 thousand cars were delivered in 1H 2024, which is 10% lower than last year. The largest decline in sales in absolute terms was recorded in the two largest regions of the company's presence, North America and Europe. We expect that in 2H 2024, Stellantis car deliveries will continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace, because:

The need to reduce inventories, which, given the current subdued demand for new vehicles due to tough macroeconomic conditions, is not feasible without reducing production. The issue is particularly acute in the US, where the inventory turnover ratio exceeds 90 days;

as part of the reorganization of production processes, some old models have to be withdrawn from production to produce new designs, which temporarily leads to lower production capacity.

Given the abovementioned assumptions, we expect that worldwide car shipments by Stellantis will total 5749 thousand units (-7% y/y) in 2024, and 6109 thousand units (+6% y/y) in 2025.

Moving from volumes to pricing, the average price (ASP) per car in 1H 2024 was €29.6k (-4% YoY). We forecast the ASP of one car based on its production costs and the ratio of these costs to the price of one car. So, we expect the cost of producing one car from 2024-2025 to range from 81% to 82% depending on which half of the year it is (retrospective data show seasonality with fluctuations of 1%-4% from one half of the year to another).

We expect the average price of one car to be 30.6 thousand euros (+0% y/y) in 2024, and 31.7 thousand euros (+3% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

Therefore, we expect the company to earn a revenue of 177.4 bln euros (-6% y/y) in 2024, and 196.7 bln euros (+11% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

1H 2024 EBITDA amounted to €10.2 bn (-41% YoY) that was below market and expectations of the company's management due to the following reasons:

Stellantis is currently actively updating its model range, and the costs of retooling production lines, designing and assembling new vehicles in 1H 2024 exceeded the company's expectations. This problem was promptly addressed. The marketing strategy in the US did not meet the management's expectations in H1 2024. According to it, the average selling price per vehicle was reduced, which, with a relatively small change in production costs per vehicle over the same period, resulted in a decrease in margins on cars produced in the US.

Stellantis is steadily working to reduce the cost of production of its vehicles, but more importantly in this case, Stellantis' U.S. retail sales Head was replaced in May 2024, which we expect will have a positive impact on the company's marketing strategy and will eventually allow it to stop lowering the price of new vehicles in the U.S. These actions combined should lead to a recovery in US per-car margins, but it takes time for the new sales management to implement its ideas.

As it takes more time to achieve the company’s profitability targets, we expect Stellantis’ operating margin to be 8.2% in 2024 and 9.3% in 2025.

We estimate Stellantis’ EBITDA to total 22.2 bln euros (-26% y/y) in 2024, and 26.1 bln euros (+17% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

In 1H 2024, Stellantis' free cash flow amounted to €0.8 bn, the first-ever negative result for this indicator in the company's history (and below our forecast of €6.7 bn) due to:

lower net income of the company due to the operational problems which we have described earlier;

higher CAPEX due to reorganization of plants to produce new or updated models.

We expect the company to return to positive FCF by the end of 2024 as it resolves the operational issues encountered, but due to the lower operating profit forecast and lower actual FCF in 1H 2024 we estimate the company’s free cash flow to total 3.8 bln euros (-69% y/y) in 2024, and 10.8 bln euros (+185% y/y) in 2025.

Invest Heroes

Shareholders of Stellantis N.V.

Most of the company’s shares belong to institutional investors and private companies. The proportion of insiders is less than 0.1%.

Seeking Alpha

Historically, the largest shareholders of Stellantis were Exor N.V., Établissements Peugeot Frères (EPF) and Bpifrance Participations S.A. (BPI). The adoption of loyalty voting rights means Exor, EPF and BPI have 22.3%, 11.1% and 10% of votes, respectively.

Exor, EPF and BPI were subject to restrictions on the sale of shares for a period of three years after the merger. These restrictions expired at the beginning of January 2024 and are no longer applicable.

Company data

Valuation

We evaluate the company using the EV/EBITDA multiple method based on the company’s projected FTM results.

Projected net debt includes $585 million allocated by the White House to convert an idled assembly plant in Illinois from the production of internal combustion engine vehicles to the production of electric vehicles and a transmission plant in Indiana to the production of electric drives.

The status for the shares is BUY. The target price is $21.2.

Invest Heroes

Key short/medium-term drivers of Stellantis

Upgrading production lines to manufacture more cost-effective models. Growing trend for PHEV sales, including in key Stellantis regions. Change in leadership of Stellantis' U.S. retail sales team and CEO of the company's largest brands in the region. Creating affordable versions of EVs, which will allow the company to capture a new niche in the U.S. market, as well as compete with Chinese peers in the European market. Most of Stellantis' EV buyers are new customers and this fact will enable a slight cannibalization of revenue when switching from internal combustion engine cars to EVs.

Conclusion

Stellantis offers a wide range of vehicles from luxury, premium and mass segment cars to pickup trucks, SUVs and light commercial vehicles, spare parts, and specialized transportation services.

A dramatic change in US management, fast growth of PHEV sales, and the company's flexible approach to releases of new models will eventually stabilize North American sales and snap a streak of disappointing quarters. As for Stellantis' flexible approach to car sales over the short- to medium-term, out of the 25 new models that are expected on the global market in 2024, 18 will first be announced as BEVs and then, if demand is strong enough, there is a possibility of releasing them as PHEVs or internal combustion engine cars.

Despite the current operational challenges, we expect profitability to recover.

At current prices, Stellantis N.V. stock holds appeal for long-term investors. The rating is BUY.