pcess609

Introduction

It has been over a year since I covered H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), so I wanted to check how the company has performed since then and whether it would still be a good time to start a position. The company’s revenues continue to show extreme cyclicality, while margins are steadily improving, which is a good sign. The company’s other initiatives besides tax services are promising and may become great revenue generators in the next few years, however, with the jitters in the markets and economy, I am going to downgrade the company to a hold and observe from the outside.

Since my first article, when I gave it a buy rating, due to digitization efforts and good free cash flow generation, the share price outperformed the overall market by a wide margin, so if you got in at that time, congratulations! The company is still very promising, and I don’t think anyone should be selling and taking profit, but rather wait for a pullback if we see a recession.

Seeking Alpha

Financial Performance

Let’s look at the company’s financial performance from the beginning of 2023 to now, starting from the top line. Given the cyclical nature of HRB’s revenues, where most of its revenue is generated in one quarter, which ends on March 31st of every year, it is not surprising to see quite poor numbers throughout the year. The one quarter that is the busiest makes up for literally the whole year. We can see the company’s big jump in revenues ending March of ’24, which will come down this upcoming quarter considerably. So, overall, I don’t see much improvement in the company’s top-line growth. It seems to be growing at about the same pace as it has in the past. The company’s tax-preparations services are always going to be needed.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of margins, the company has seen an improvement across the board over the last year. The graph below includes ‘23’s busy season too, and with the latest quarter in ’24, we can see that the company managed to improve even when comparing the two busy seasons. The company is becoming more efficient and profitable, even if the company’s top-line growth may be lacking.

Seeking Alpha

I also like to look at how the company compares against its peers by looking at the return on total capital, or ROTC. In the case of HRB, the company doesn’t provide direct competitors on its annual filings, and the default choices picked by Seeking Alpha are not great. Therefore, I am only going to look at the ROTC of HRB. For this, I am looking for at least 10%, and HRB blows my requirement out of the water. It’s around 29%, which means the company has a decent moat and a competitive advantage. For such a return, I would be willing to pay a premium to own the company. By that, I mean I would apply less margin of safety.

Seeking Alpha

I could compare ROTC to Intuit’s (INTU), but INTU is a much bigger company and offers a lot more other services. INTU’s ROTC is around 10%.

In terms of the company’s financial position, as of Q3 ’24, which is its best quarter of the year, the company had around $795m in cash, against $1.5B in long-term debt. That may deter a few investors, but I don’t think the debt on the company’s books is an issue. For starters, the company’s interest rate on that debt is relatively low, around 3%, which means the annual interest expense is also very low. Even if the company is only profitable one quarter out of the year, that quarter easily covers interest expenses. HRB’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 35x in the latest quarter. So, it’s safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Overall, the company has been chugging along pretty well, especially on the margin side of things. We can see y/y improvements, even if the company’s top-line growth is not as exciting as many other companies. In my opinion, as long as the company becomes more efficient at operating, most of the company’s value will come from margins getting better.

Comments on the Outlook

I would like to see some initiatives that will help the company’s top-line growth reach new levels. HRB needs a catalyst to achieve that, and so far, there doesn’t seem to be one on the horizon apart from Spruce and Block Horizons. Now Spruce, which was on its second tax season since it was first launched, has come a long way. There have been over 470k sign-ups with $852m in customer deposits, which nearly tripled from last year. As I mentioned in my first article on the company, I liked the fact that the company is going towards more digital offerings like Spruce and I was looking for further implementation into the echo system, so I am happy to hear that now customers can do their taxes on the Spruce app, whether that is assisted or DYI. Additionally, the company started to offer 3.5% APY on savings that the customers have deposited into their accounts. It’s not the highest risk-free return you can get, but it is better than nothing. It seems that the management is doing a good job of implementing the application into the HRB’s environment and these initiatives are attracting a lot of new customers, with a whopping 54% of Spruce’s customers being new to HRB, so cross-selling is bearing fruit.

I think Spruce will become the main revenue generator with time. I don’t think the company will stop buying up franchises; however, I am expecting a further slowdown going forward because Spruce is looking very promising. Maybe we are already seeing this happen because this year alone, the company purchased 156 offices, compared to 200 last year. Being a brink-and-mortar company for such a long time, it may be just wishful thinking that the company is going to become an online platform with the help of Spruce, but who knows what is going to happen over the next decade or more.

On the overall outlook of the economy, we have been hearing a lot of rumblings over the past couple of weeks that the US is about to enter a recession. The markets have been very volatile, to say the least. One day up 3%, down 3% the next day, and it’s been a while since we have seen a relatively quiet day overall. As of writing this update, the markets were quiet and ended up barely in the green as everyone was preparing for the next big batch of economic events. If the US is indeed heading for a recession, the big question would be how much this is going to affect the company’s top line. It will depend on the severity and the duration of the recession also. Simply put, fewer people earning money, less revenue for HRB. Less consumer spending means the money that HRB puts up for marketing and other operational expenses won’t yield as much in return, therefore the company’s margins may suffer. The unemployment rate is creeping up, slowly but surely. It seems that the economy has been doing alright even after such rate hikes, but if we look at some opinions of people around the US, it is getting rather difficult to find a job. Especially if you look at some of the job subreddits where people are struggling to find a job for over a year.

On the other hand, there may be an opportunity for growth in the case of a recession. I am not a big fan of such an extreme cyclicality of revenues, where the company makes 10 times more in 3 months of the year compared to the other 9, so it would be interesting to see how the company could break out of that cyclicality by leveraging its expertise on taxes and expand its scope. The company’s Block Horizons initiative is a step in the right direction to differentiate itself as more than just a tax company. The three key aspects of the initiative include expanding services for small business owners, digital transformation, and financial wellness offerings. I mentioned in my first article that even if a recession hits the US, HRB could be fine because when there is higher unemployment in the country, there is an increase in new business startups. The first key area of the initiative looks to be covering the recession part pretty well. Digital transformation and financial wellness are well on their way with Spruce, so, it does seem that in the next few years, the company may look very different from where it was just a couple of years ago. Now, let’s look at an updated valuation.

Valuation

As usual, I am going to be quite conservative on the company’s potential outlook in terms of revenues and margins. For revenues, the company grew at around 3% 5-year CAGR, so there is not much growth at all. The 3-year CAGR was basically flat. The management expects to grow at around 3% to 6% in the long term due to franchise acquisitions, and most likely the stuff I mentioned earlier like the Spruce, and Block Horizons initiative. However, it is all just hype words from the management, so I will be taking their word with a grain of salt. For the next decade, I went with around 2% growth on the top line.

Author

For margins, we saw that the company managed to be quite more efficient and profitable in just one year; however, I am approaching this with a bit more pessimism, and I decided to keep margins stable over the next decade. I think it’s always better to be safe than overly optimistic about the future of the company.

Author

For the DCF analysis, I also increased my discount rate by 100bps. I usually use the company’s WACC as my discount rate, but this time I decided to add a bit more margin of safety, so instead of using the WACC of 6.5%, I am using 7.5%, and I kept 2.5% as my terminal growth rate because I would like the company to keep up with the US long-term inflation goal.

Author

Additionally, to be even more conservative, I am discounting the final intrinsic value calculation by 20% to give myself more room for error in the estimates above. With that said, HRB’s (conservative) intrinsic value is around $62 a share, which means the company is still trading at a discount.

Author

Closing Comments

It seems like a good time to start a position even right now, however, because of this uncertainty in the economy right now, I am going to assign it a hold rating. I would like to see how the macroeconomic environment progresses over the remainder of the year before I would consider adding H&R to my portfolio. The company might do well, but at the same time, I think there may be better companies out there that are truly deeply undervalued.

H&R Block is progressing quite nicely, and I like the direction towards more digital business, as well as continuing to keep its brick-and-mortar business strong. I would like to see how the company’s top-line growth and margins develop over the remainder of the year, and how much of an effect will its revenue have if we do see a recession in the US.

I’ll continue to be on the sidelines for now.