Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Q2 2024 Review

Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit invesco.com for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. Index source: RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance. Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details. ** Net = Total annual operating expenses less any contractual fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by the adviser in effect through at least and contractual management fee waivers in effect through at least Jun 30, 2025. See current prospectus for more information. Unless otherwise specified, all information is as of 06/30/24. Unless stated otherwise, Index refers to Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Custom Style Index. Under normal conditions, the strategy invests in derivatives and other financially-linked instruments whose performance is expected to correspond to US and international fixed income, equity and commodity markets. However, the performance of the asset classes cannot be guaranteed. The derivative investments and enhanced investment techniques (such as leverage) used by the portfolio are subject to greater risks than those associated with investing directly in securities or more traditional instruments. The Custom Invesco Balanced Risk Allocation Style Index, created by Invesco as the fund's benchmark, is composed of the following indexes: MSCI World Index (60%) and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index (40%). An investment cannot be made directly in an index. About risk Commodities may subject an investor to greater volatility than traditional securities such as stocks and bonds and can fluctuate significantly based on weather, political, tax, and other regulatory and market developments. Commodity-linked notes may involve substantial risks, including risk of loss of a significant portion of principal and risks resulting from lack of a secondary trading market, temporary price distortions, and counterparty risk. Should the Fund's asset classes or the selected countries and investments become correlated in a way not anticipated by the Adviser, the risk allocation process may result in magnified risks and loss instead of balancing(reducing) the risk of loss. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested. An investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may trade at a discount to net asset value, fail to develop an active trading market, halt trading on the listing exchange, fail to track the referenced index, or hold troubled securities. ETFs may involve duplication of management fees and certain other expenses. Certain of the ETFs the fund invests in are leveraged, which can magnify any losses on those investments. Exchange-traded notes (ETNs) are subject to credit risk of the issuer, and the value of the ETN may drop due to a downgrade in the issuer's credit rating, despite the underlying market benchmark or strategy remaining unchanged. The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. Short sales may cause an investor to repurchase a security at a higher price, causing a loss. As there is no limit on how much the price of the security can increase, exposure to potential loss is unlimited. By investing in the subsidiary, the fund is indirectly exposed to risks associated with the subsidiary's investments, including derivatives and commodities. Because the subsidiary is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund will not have the protections offered to investors in US registered investment companies. Underlying investments may appreciate or decrease significantly in value over short periods of time and cause share values to experience significant volatility over short periods of time. The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund. The opinions expressed are those of the fund’s portfolio management, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions. Morningstar Source: ©2024 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the ranking would have been lower. Rankings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics. Before investing, consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Visit Invesco for a prospectus/summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully before investing.