Once again, Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) released a record operating profit result in H1 2024, which is well above the company's 2025 KPIs (Fig 1). Following the company's negative stock price reaction, our team sees this as an opportunity to increase the position, given that the leading insurance Group has lost approximately 10% of the market cap since July. After the H1 results, our investment thesis remains intact. As a reminder, our overweight status was backed by 1) the Best ROE And Safest Balance Sheet among the EU insurers, 2) Zurich Insurance's supportive financial KPI on the Solvency and Combined ratio evolution, 3) an ongoing Turnaround of the Farmers' division; and 4) a tasty capital remuneration.

Zurich H1 Financials in a Snap

Source: Zurich H1 results presentation - Fig 1

H1 Earnings Results

The company's H1 operating profit beat consensus by 2% and reached almost $4 billion. The BOP achievements arose thanks to the Life division and the Farmers segment. In detail, the latter had a higher Combined Ratio on a quarterly basis due to natural catastrophe losses; however, as we report below, the underlying performance in higher fee generation and lower operating expenses are starting to bear fruits. According to the P&L analysis, net income also beat the 3% consensus expectation. In number, net profit reached $3 billion and increased by 21%.

Zurich record in BOP and ROE

Continuing to check our 10-year analysis, Zurich delivered 1) a solid Solvency II ratio of 232% and 2) supportive investment net results driven by higher reinvestment yield. On a negative note, the company reported a combined ratio of 60 basis points higher due to nat. cat losses which totaled 2.4% compared to 1.8% in H1 2023. However, this result is in the Zurich long-term target expectations (2.5/3% range). Zurich's Surplus ratio also reached 34.5%, down from 36.2% achieved in H1 2023. That said, the nat. cat potential losses are also within the company's 34-38% target range.

Reinvestment yield evolution

Combined ratio evolution

Our positive takes

Following the H1 results, we are still optimistic based on the fact that:

The Farmers division reached the highest EBIT profit at $1.1 billion. Looking at the results, the segment combined ratio significantly improved compared to H1 2023 (Fig 5). This excludes natural catastrophe events. This performance demonstrated a positive division turnaround. We believe the Farmers' strength is the one that could drive forward Wall Street consensus upgrades; Looking at the positive results, we notice solid performance from the US Property & Causality price rate change. The company has increased its pricing outlook for the North American region to moderate from stable. In detail, Zurich reported a plus 6% on a year-to-date result with an apparent acceleration in Q2 with a plus 8%. Therefore, this is a clear upside in our view, and we do not anticipate a sizeable slowdown in price for the remaining part of 2024. In the Life & Health segment, the operating profit reached a higher than $1 billion for the first time. This is thanks to the CSM release (Fig 6). For our new readers, the Contractual Service Margin represents an unearned income the company expects to earn as it provides insurance coverage over the contract product life. This solid performance leads to lower operating income volatility and enhances the transparency of financial statements. Following our publication called IFRS 17 Might Provide An Upside, we now see the benefits; Despite higher yield, the company managed to lower its debt interest expenses; Aside from the generous capital remuneration policy, here at the Lab, we particularly like the company's capital allocation priorities. In Q2, the leading Swiss insurance player acquired the AIG global travel insurance segment (Fig 7). Zurich will increase its travel Gross Written Premium, and we believe there will be cost synergies to consider. Aside from a four basis points reduction in the Solvency Ratio II, there were no other details. Regarding the company's balance sheet, there is ample room for M&A, and Zurich satisfied the regulatory capital requirements (Fig 1). Related to the capital return, the company’s H1 shows limited buyback use. In number, Zurich repurchased less than CHF 125 million out of the CHF 1.1 billion target. This should support the shares.

Farmers update

CSM Release

Fig 6

AIG acquisition

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

After the Q1 results, we "confirm our changes with a 2024-2025 EPS CAGR of 10%. This marked an upgrade from the 8% EPS growth target set during the company's 2022 capital market day." After the Q2 results, we increased our P&C yearly combined ratio due to unfavorable nat. cat losses. In numbers, we now estimates a 2% loss ratio from a previous KPI of 1.7%. That said, we see earnings support from the Farmers division. In our earlier coverage, we expected a combined ratio normalization of 99%, but following Fig 5, there is support for achieving a lower KPI. In our estimates, we tweak our forecasts to allow for slightly higher natural catastrophe losses, but there is no change in our target price. Indeed, there was no change to guidance, and the company confirmed to exceed a 10% EPS CAGR over 2023-2025. This performance has already been incorporated into our financial estimates. Therefore, we confirm our pre-tax operational income of $8 billion. There was also no change in the technical guidance. With a 25% tax rate, our net income projection is $6 billion, with an Earning Per Share estimate of $41.8.

Regarding Zurich Insurance's valuation, we continue to apply a 12x P/E target. This is aligned with the sector median at 12.1x (Fig 8). Therefore, we confirm our overweight at CHF 502 per share ($58 in ADR). Surplus cash generation and an ROE of 25% will support our valuation. Given the efficient capital use and steady financial performance with transparency, the company should trade at a premium valuation.

SA Valuation data

Risks

Our previous coverage already included downside risks (Fig 9). In addition, we report 1) execution risks in bolt-on acquisitions and 2) a lower interest rate that might be decremental to the reinvestment yield and the company's operating profit. A prolonged lower interest rate might also impact the Solvency Ratio II.

Mare Ev. Lab previous risks section

Conclusion

Zurich Insurance Group continues to impress. Our model is aligned with the company's 2024 outlook; however, based on the H1 results, it might increase its yearly guidance in Q3. We see an attractive valuation coupled with fundamentals and a solid management team. For this reason, we confirm our buy rating.

