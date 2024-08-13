Super Micro Computer: Much Ado About Margins

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer's market capitalization has halved to ~$43 billion, with the stock losing 45% since July due to cooling AI sentiment and margin concerns.
  • Despite poor margins, the company's revenue growth remains strong, with an 87% growth forecast for the next four quarters.
  • Valued at 16x forward earnings, Super Micro stock is undervalued, with potential for a 37% upside based on forward P/E expansion.

Equipment in server room

Erik Isakson

Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), one of the fastest-growing technology vendors of data center racks and server cooling solutions, has seen the value of its market capitalization sliced in half, currently lingering at ~$43 billion from a high

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.07K Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News