Erik Isakson

Investment Thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), one of the fastest-growing technology vendors of data center racks and server cooling solutions, has seen the value of its market capitalization sliced in half, currently lingering at ~$43 billion from a high of $86.3 billion in March this year.

Part of the reason for Super Micro Computer’s underperformance in the past few months is the cooling sentiment in the broader level of AI enthusiasm that was aggravated in the last 2-3 weeks by the unwinding of the Japanese Yen carry trades. More importantly, the recently concluded full-year FY24 results that the company announced were a mixed bag, leading to the stock losing 45% since the start of July.

Exhibit A: Super Micro Computer's Stock performance versus indices year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

My analysis of the company’s earnings, especially around margins, shows that while the stock performance may have been warranted due to the sudden downward revision in margins, I believe the pessimism is being overdone.

Investors currently value Super Micro Computer at 16x forward earnings, which is undervalued given its margin outlook, and I recommend a Buy rating on the company.

The Achilles Heel in Super Micro’s Growth: Its Margins Cliff

In Super Micro’s Q4 FY24 earnings report, the San Jose, CA-headquartered technology vendor posted solid growth in their full-year FY24 revenue, reporting top-line growth of 110% at $14.9 billion, at par with management's prior projected range of $14.7–15.1 billion but marginally under the market's expectations of $14.95 billion.

Super Micro continued to be a beneficiary of the surge of AI-focused investments hyperscalers, chip companies, and other data center providers were making, manifested by the strong product mix in the company’s results, with its Server and Storage Systems growing rapidly, increasing 133% y/y to $14.14 billion. This overshadowed the ~46% growth seen in Super Micro’s other reporting segment, Subsystems & Accessories, that reported sales of $806 million. Super Micro’s Server and Storage Systems accounts for 95% of the company’s total revenues and focuses on its server solutions, such as its liquid cooling solutions for data center servers as well as data center racks.

Exhibit B: Super Micro Computer reported its strongest (Company sources)

The popularity of Super Micro’s DLC server rack liquid cooling solutions (Direct Liquid Cooling) and their lego-like Datacenter BBS (Building Block Solutions) that allow architects to quickly scale data center servers is expected to ramp through FY25. Management expects revenues to grow by 87% over the next four quarters to $26–30 billion.

Unfortunately, Super Micro’s strong results and guidance were overshadowed by poor gross margins that seemed to fall off a cliff.

As seen in Exhibit C below, management reported GAAP gross margins of 11.2%, the worst performance put up by the company in the last ten years of its operating history.

Exhibit C: Super Micro Computer’s margins dropped off a cliff in the fourth quarter of their FY24 earnings report. (Company filings)

The magnitude of that drop in earnings, especially when one compares the scale of the margin contraction to its previous quarters, has put many market analysts on the sidelines, which seems reasonable judging by the precipitous drop in the company’s share price.

On the call to discuss earnings, Super Micro’s management explained that their Q4 margins dropped due to “the higher mix of hyperscale datacenter business and expedited costs of our DLC liquid cooling components in June and September quarters.” To add to the company’s margin misery was the shortage in components that management experienced, resulting in the company actually undershipping ~$800 million worth of product.

However, what seems to be written off by most market participants is management’s commentary, where they also mention that the company has now acquired most of the components that were in shortage, especially its DLC Liquid Cooling components.

Therefore, management expects the $800 million worth of product to be eventually shipped out through the current calendar quarter. Per management, this appears to be a demand issue where they had understocked their inventory levels on components and were surprised by the sudden demand for liquid cooling racks, especially for the June quarter:

We were surprised by the acceleration that we saw in the liquid cooled rack market. And so we had to ramp up our supply chain. We paid a lot of expedited costs and higher supply chain costs. So I think as the supply chain improves, we expect those efficiencies to now come back out, but that impacted us more than we had expected.

My Super Micro Outlook: Demand To Propel this Forward

As I mentioned earlier, the volatile pullback in the stock was expected, in my opinion, given the margin contraction, but based on the comments from management in the previous section, this appears to be isolated to 1-2 quarters and stems more from a demand imbalance than a fundamental weakness in the company’s business processes.

If Super Micro is guiding 87% growth in revenue, that still points to a strong year of demand-led growth. Investors would do well to remember that Super Micro experienced similar turbulence around the same time last year when it reported its FY23 earnings report, where they initially guided for FY24 revenues to grow by a respectable ~40% to ~$10 billion. At the time, a few market analysts mentioned that “high valuation” and “uncertainty” were some concerns for Super Micro. Eventually, the company ended up hiking their guidance through the year and more than doubled their FY24 revenues to $14.9billion,n as I noted earlier.

This time around, analysts have a valid reason to be concerned with gross margins being impacted due to component availability. However, I feel this is isolated, and margins will recover through the year.

What the correction in Super Micro’s stock has done is create attractive opportunities to buy the stock here, as the valuation looks incredibly compelling.

Super Micro’s Compelling Valuation On NTM Basis

As I mentioned earlier, markets are increasingly skeptical of Super Micro’s revenue trajectory over the next twelve months. This can be seen in the current consensus estimates for revenue expected to grow to $26.6 billion, at the low end of management's $26–30 billion guidance range. The all-round pessimism has also depressed Super Micro’s NTM forward PE to ~16x NTM forward earnings, which is very reasonable.

Exhibit D: Super Micro Computer’s forward valuation multiples have collapsed (yCharts)

If I work through analysts’ expectations of revenue and the current forward PE, I estimate markets are expecting GAAP operating margin to contract by 110 bp to ~7.3%. This could be a result of extrapolation from the previous year’s 2.2% GAAP operating margin contraction. However, I believe markets may be overstating the contraction here, especially since most of the component shortage issues are reportedly solved. With the 50 bp contraction, I estimate Super Micro could grow its operating income by 80%, delivering an 8% operating margin.

In my base case below, which is the Optimist’s case, I believe Super Micro’s forward PE could expand back to the 20–24x region. The expansion in forward PE should result in the stock reaching ~$745 levels, implying ~37% upside, based on a forward PE of 20x. My Pessimist’s case is what markets are currently pricing Super Micro at, whereas the Ultra Optimist’s case is where Super Micro could eventually head if AI Euphoria expands to elevated levels once again. My valuation model below assumes a 3.1% share dilution in the first two cases, whereas the Ultra Optimist case assumes a higher dilution rate.

Exhibit E: Super Micro Computer’s valuation shows upside (Author)

Risks & Other factors to be aware of

Super Micro’s data server business is highly cyclical, which is why I have resorted to valuation with 1-year visibility. As I have explained in my previous post on Broadcom (AVGO), I do not see any slowdown in data center spend over the next year, which should boost Super Micro’s outlook.

While I am optimistic about the margin outlook for Super Micro, the company could still see unexpected pressures in the future due to forward demand-supply imbalances. I do not expect that to happen yet. In addition, like most semiconductor stocks, Super Micro may be pressured during the August–September time frame due to seasonal volatility, as this analyst explains. These seasonal pressures may create additional buying opportunities.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming earnings will also impact Super Micro heavily, as Nvidia is a large customer. Nvidia is expected to announce its earnings on August 28th, after markets close.

Finally, the company has also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, effective October 1st. This will change the estimated share price and other metrics by a factor of 10.

Takeaway

The steep correction in Super Micro’s stock offers investors some compelling buying opportunities at these levels. The gross margin contraction was more than anticipated and has warranted a sharp contraction in forward earnings multiples for Super Micro.

However, I believe the correction looks overdone, and investors must not forget the strong revenue growth that management forecasts, setting it up to be a strong beneficiary of robust AI data center investments.

Super Micro Computer definitely looks like a Buy at these levels, in my view.