The Bears Still Don't See The Light

Ryan McVay/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The major market averages were relatively quiet yesterday in advance of the deluge of economic data we will receive over the next three days. Inflation for producers and consumers will be followed by retail sales in what should give us better insight as to whether the Fed reduces short-term interest rates in September by 25 or 50 basis points. This most recent pullback in the stock market has resuscitated hibernating bears, who refuse to give up and concede that this bull market, which they continue to try to marginalize, is alive and well. The same goes for an economy that is on a flight path for a soft landing. Instead, they look for tidbits of information to sway sentiment in the direction of stagflation, recession, bubbles, or market crashes. It simply isn’t in the numbers, but it makes for great eye-catching headlines if you take the bait.

Finviz

On the inflation front, consumers seem to be finally falling in line with the leading indicators. In the New York Fed’s most recent survey of consumer expectations, those who do all the buying said they see the rate of inflation over the coming three-year period falling to 2.3%, which would be the lowest rate since the survey began in 2013. It looks like the Fed has won the war it has feverishly fought with hawkish rhetoric over the past two years to contain inflation expectations. This paves the way for a more aggressive easing that reduces the Fed Funds rate closer to neutral for disinflationary reasons, rather than one intended to save the economy. That is music to bullish ears.

Bloomberg

With the battle over inflation largely won, the more pessimistic have predictably turned their focus to waning growth in the economy, but that was also expected. You can’t slow the rate of economic growth to bring down the rate of inflation without also weighing on consumer activity. Those in the bottom half who don’t have large money market balances earning 5% are going to get hit the hardest, as they always do. That has started to show up in delinquencies, write-offs, and foreclosures. The New York Fed’s survey indicated that the average likelihood that consumers would miss a minimum payment in the next three months rose to its highest level since April 2020, led by those who make less than $50,000. Yet, we saw similar levels of 12-14% during the entire decade of 2010-2020, and it did not derail the expansion or the bull market.

Bloomberg

This is undoubtedly a negative rate of change, which investors should remain mindful of as we move forward, but those more bearish will attempt to extrapolate data points like this one into something far more serious. For example, long-time bear Mike Wilson, who is Morgan Stanley’s market strategist, claims that the latest pullback in the market is a function of “a deterioration in the fundamentals that began back in April.” That coincided with when we started to see the intended softening in economic data to lower the inflation rate. Wilson is confusing this deterioration with a mid-cycle slowdown in economic activity. Granted, expensive technology stocks were due for a reckoning, but that was an isolated pocket of irrational exuberance.

Wilson also claims that there has been a deterioration in earnings revisions for the third quarter, which could set the stage for difficult months ahead. Again, I am not sure what he is talking about given that FactSet just reported a 1.8% decline in earnings expectations for the current quarter since its beginning, which is exactly in line with the 5- and 10-year averages. Furthermore, Bloomberg Intelligence reported that corporate executives are optimistic with its gauge of earnings guidance momentum expected to turn positive in the third quarter for the first time since 2021. This gauge measures the ratio of guidance that is increased versus decreased. This data comes from the horse’s mouth, rather than a Wall Street market strategist that doesn't have the best record of forecasting over the past two years.

Bloomberg

I think we should expect this week’s retail sales report to be soft, as it was last month, due to slower rates of economic growth and consumer spending trends. Retail sales are predominantly goods purchases, and consumers are still focusing on services. Retail sales also cover a sliver of overall consumer spending. A much better read on the health of the consumer will come later this month in the personal income and spending report that covers both goods and services.