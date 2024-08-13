U.S. - China Trade Racing To Beat Clock On New Biden-Harris Tariffs

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • China's exports to the U.S. increased year-over-year in June 2024.
  • That surge has come as U.S. retailers importing consumer goods from China for 2024's Christmas shopping season that aren't subject to the new tariffs have also pushed to get their shipments ahead of their usual schedule.
  • Since September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration's anti-free trade policies have collectively shrunk the total value of trade between the U.S. and China by nearly $224 billion.

China and USA

pengpeng

China's exports to the U.S. increased year-over-year in June 2024. Looking forward to next month, China's exports to the U.S. are expected to come in higher than previously projected as well.

Unfortunately, the increase in Chinese goods arriving in

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News