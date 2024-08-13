UiPath: Fighting Headwinds With Strong Fundamentals And AI Optionality

Olivier Le Moal

The narrative around UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has been terribly negative. The company's share price has dropped 50% in the last 6 months. I wrote about UiPath one year ago, and the company performed well until the 1Q25 earnings release.

The company revealed a lengthening of the sales cycle on large multi-year deals. They have acknowledged that some of the problems had their origin in macroeconomic issues, but also a significant part of it was execution problems caused by the company. As a response to that, the CEO resigned, and the founder and CIO got back in the saddle. Due to all those developments, a fresh look at this company is warranted.

Revenue problems

The trimmed revenue outlook was a bummer, and the CEO's resignation added fuel to the fire. The revenue outlook was the most important issue in my opinion because in today's markets, algorithms are highly sensitive to these issues and tend to provoke outsized movements in the stock price. Therefore, it does not come as a shock that the stock has plunged following revenue estimate revisions.

However, in my opinion, this is missing the most important points. The company is still growing at decent rates. The company is now cash-flow positive on a TTM basis, while the valuation is nothing shocking with a PS at 4.92. The company has ample cash available while holding close to no debt.

Technology

The company has been adding features to the platform. For instance, UiPath is now capable of performing process mining and task log analysis to identify manual processes. On the other hand, Autopilot is increasingly capable of suggesting the next steps for workflows, introducing an element of generative AI to the platform. The ability of the AI to “see” and understand screens is a refreshing addition to conventional screen scraping, and that is opening the doors to less-technical users to also create automation. It also opens the door to multi-screen, multi-app environments like banking applications, which are usually terribly fragmented and could benefit tremendously from this.

For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) has considered UiPath its preferred vendor for automation. Their relationship has been one of coopetition. They cooperate and compete simultaneously on several fronts. But they have been able to help each other, for instance, UiPath uses Azure which increases Microsoft's cloud usage, while Microsoft has referred to UiPath as its automation enterprise partner.

The company is also developing other products that will scale well in the future. A case in point is intelligent document processing (IDP), which, when implemented for a specific use type, can be scaled to process other types of documents.

Business environment

As mentioned, the business climate seems to be cooling and the consequence has been longer deal cycles and closer scrutiny of current deals. At this point, there is a lot of talk about AI integration into businesses, which can lead to an overwhelming flow of information to officials responsible for these decisions within companies. I believe that part of what is causing the extra caution in the deal-making from clients is exactly the necessity to discern between what is hype and what is real.

There were also execution issues, namely on the sales team compensation, that might have impacted the motivation to close deals. In the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, the company claimed it has implemented a correction to the compensation plans to close this execution gap.

Financials

The company has been steadily improving its operating performance. Both the gross and profit margins have improved, especially the profit margin. As mentioned, the company is now cash flow positive.

The company went from scary losses to a more balanced position. The company no longer seems to be life-threatened, and that can provide time to reorganize and define new priorities to scale to new market segments. With current assets close to $2.47 billion, current liabilities close to $597 million, and virtually no debt, the company's balance sheet is a huge plus for this company. The company has even reinforced its commitment to maintain a rational cost structure by announcing layoffs corresponding to close to 10% of its current workforce.

Valuation

The company currently trades at 4.68 times revenues and at 19 times cash flow. The sales multiple is higher than the industry median, while the cash flow is in line. In my opinion, these valuation metrics are actually cheap if compared with other corners of the tech market infused by the AI hype. For a company that seems to be doing some AI practical application that actually can make money for them and their clients, this company seems to be conservatively valued.

I don't want to go to the extreme that this company is cheap, but in the current market, it seems like a sustainable company with an option for further growth coming from further scaling of product offerings stemming from its vast database of clients' business operations.

In my previous piece on the company, I discussed the long-term margin profile and offered a valuation based on it. Obviously, the competitive position in the mid term seems to have changed, and we should revise it lower. Given the headwinds for the top line, we will be considering the current estimates for January 2027. We will keep the estimates for SG&A, R&D, and gross margin, and we have increased the estimation for the share count.

Risks

Obviously, we should not overlook the risks present in this thesis. The story around UiPath is severely dependent on the development of technology whose outcome is uncertain in nature. We can only look forward with some degree of confidence. Not only that, but they also face competition in that endeavor from companies with deeper pockets and more staying power.

Additionally, right now, the financial situation seems stable, but one should always keep an eye on a possible deterioration of the cash-flow generation capacity and the subsequent degradation of the quality of the balance sheet.

Conclusion

In any case, I think we have a strong case for this stock. The company has been able to penetrate the market, and it now has a stable business. This gives us a stock with an ongoing business close to what we might call a fair valuation, with an embedded option on future growth coming from scaling AI applications. As long as the business does not deteriorate, the embedded option will have low time decay.

Our revised scenario is lower than in my previous piece. However, the idea is to reflect the current revenue headwinds, while maintaining a long-term conviction in this name. The company is now cash-flow positive, with a solid balance sheet and no debt. That should allow them to weather the storm and build for the future. The field is promising, probably, one of the few fields where we see tangible applications for AI with reasonable short-term capital return expectations. For all this, I am rating it a buy.