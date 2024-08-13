Solskin

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops biosimilars and immuno-oncology treatments. The company’s portfolio now focuses on LOQTORZI and UDENYCA. Overall, its investigational IP focuses on product candidates for solid tumors in the head and neck, hepatocellular carcinoma, and non-small cell lung cancer in several stages of clinical and preclinical research. CHRS’s biosimilar IP appears to have the potential for profitability, though the actual financial impact remains to be seen. We may have a clearer picture of the company’s financial position post-divestitures by Q3 2024. For now, CHRS trades at a remarkably low valuation, which leads me to rate it a “buy” for investors who understand the inherent biotech risks.

Strategic Divestitures: Business Overview

Coherus BioSciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2010 and based in Redwood City, California. CHRS develops biosimilars and immuno-oncology therapies. For context, biosimilar drugs are usually cheaper than reference drugs and tend to capture a significant portion of the market over time. They’re essentially “legal” copies of drugs with expired patents. Additionally, CRHS collaborates with global pharmaceutical firms, such as Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHJBF), especially in developing and commercializing LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi).

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

CHRS has two FDA-approved cancer treatments. The first one is LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi), a programmed death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor. It was first commercially launched on January 2, 2024, as a treatment option for recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic NPC. PD-1 is a checkpoint protein found on T-cells that regulates immune responses by suppressing T-cell activity to prevent overactivation. Likewise, Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) is a protein expressed in cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment. Thus, PD-L1 binds to PD-1 on T-cells, inhibiting their functioning and allowing cancer cells to escape the body’s immune response. So, LOQTORZI acts as a PD-1 inhibitor that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1, restoring the immune system’s ability to detect and eliminate cancer cells. This makes LOQTORZI ideal as a combo with chemotherapy, particularly for treating metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma [NPC]. CHRS is also working on new additional indications against other types of malignant tumors with LOQTORZI.

On the other hand, CHRS also has UDENYCA [pegfilgrastim-cbqv], an FDA-approved drug biosimilar to Amgen’s (AMGN) Neulasta [pegfilgrastim]. UDENYCA is designed to be safe and effective for decreasing infection events with febrile neutropenia in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy. It works by stimulating the bone marrow to increase the production of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell essential for fighting infections. In this way, UDENYCA can help mitigate the side effects of chemotherapy, specifically by increasing neutrophil levels, which chemotherapy often lowers, thereby reducing patients’ vulnerability to serious infections. In my view, this is CHRS’s main value driver post-divestitures.

Before the company’s recent strategic shift, it had rights over CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn), which is also biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for retinal vascular disorders. Moreover, in March 2024, the company announced an agreement to sell CIMERLI to Sandoz. Likewise, CHRS previously held the rights to commercialize YUSIMRY, a biosimilar of adalimumab (Humira), indicated for multiple conditions, including plaque psoriasis. However, in December 2023, CHRS also sold its YUSIMRY franchise to other firms as part of the previously mentioned strategic divestiture.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Today, the company’s investigational pipeline includes CHS-114 in phase 1. CHS-114 is an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody that targets a receptor found on certain immune cells, depleting regulatory T-cells (Tregs) and thereby enhancing immune responses against tumors. CHS-114 is indicated for solid tumors, including those in the head and neck. Additionally, CHRS has Casdozokitug, an anti-IL-27 antagonist. IL-27 is a cytokine that regulates immune responses, so this phase 2 drug candidate is indicated for hepatocellular carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Finally, CHS-1000 is a preclinical program developing an anti-ILT4 monoclonal antibody that works with toripalimab to treat solid tumors. ILT4 inhibits the immune response, and CHS-1000 blocks this signal, enhancing the immune system's ability to target and eliminate cancer cells.

Dust Settles: CHRS Post-Divestitures

More recently, in July 2024, CHRS announced an agreement with Apotex to sell the licensing rights for LOQTORZI’s commercialization in Canada. Thus, Apotex will apply for authorization to market LOQTORZI in Canada. For this, Apotex will pay CHRS $6.25 million upfront and up to $51.5 million (Canadian dollars) upon achieving potential milestones. CHRS will also pay SHJBF a low double-digit percentage of net sales profits, as CHRS acquired LOQTORZI’s US and Canadian rights from SHJBF in 2021.

Furthermore, during their latest earnings call, the company highlighted the performance of UDENYCA and LOQTORZI. Notably, UDENYCA has three presentations, which can be purchased as a pre-filled syringe, auto-injector, and on-body injector. The on-body injector requires only 5 minutes to initiate administration, offering a faster setup than Neulasta Onpro's 45-minute delivery process. So, UDENYCA’s more competitive pricing strategy and diverse options theoretically provide a competitive advantage. CHRS estimates it has a 29% market share, an increase of 4 points QoQ. It’s also worth mentioning that UDENYCA has broad payer coverage. All in all, the company seemed upbeat and expects continued revenue growth in the 2H2024.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Similarly, CHRS continues to position LOQTORZI as the future standard of care in NPC patients. So far, LOQTORZI has been included in NCCN, ASCO, and Clinpath guidelines for first-line use and is the preferred therapy in the second-line category. Medicare Fee for Service, Medicare Advantage, and commercial plans offer nearly 100% medical coverage for this LOQTORZI. So, I think it’s fair to say that CHRS’s two main products appear to be performing well and have a decent market position.

Indeed, management seems optimistic about LOQTORZI’s potential to capture a significant share of the NPC market, which is estimated to be worth $150.0 million to $200.0 million. However, the NPC market is still relatively niche for biotech in general. UDENYCA’s larger TAM, estimated at $1.7 billion, explains why it generates most of CHRS’s revenues. So, recapping, after CHRS’s strategic divestitures of CIMERLI and YUSIMRY, it now holds UDENYCA and LOQTORZI. But UDENYCA is undoubtedly CHRS’s crown jewel now and represented 87.1% of CHRS product revenues in Q2 2024.

Bullish With Caveats: Valuation Analysis

CHRS trades at a $164.8 million market cap from a valuation perspective, making it a microcap despite its strong revenue-generating IP. Its balance sheet holds $159.2 million in cash and equivalents against $264.1 million in total debt. It’s worth mentioning that $227.6 million of that debt is from its convertible notes, maturing in 2026, and the rest is from its term loan, maturing in 2029. Furthermore, the notes have a conversion price of approximately $19.26, so they’re deep out of the money, and it’s unlikely they’ll convert for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

However, I estimate these notes would convert at maturity and issue about 11.9 million shares. Since there are 115.2 million shares outstanding, that figure implies a relatively low dilution of 10.3%. I also estimate the company generated about $7.4 million in cash flow in Q2 2024 by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX, minus its divestitures. According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on CHRS, the company is projected to generate $348.8 million in revenues by 2025, a 27.4% YoY increase compared to 2024. So, it’s possible that CHRS might continue trending in that positive cash flow direction and may not require additional financing.

Furthermore, management expects combined R&D and SG&A expenses of $250.0 to $265.0 million in 2024. So, at CHRS’s latest quarterly gross margin of 56.3%, 2025 should have about $196.4 million in gross profits. Thus, assuming 2025 also has similar R&D and SG&A expenses as 2024, it would still result in a negative EBIT of about $53.6 million to $68.6 million. This is why I think the cash flow perspective might be somewhat muddled by recent divestitures, so I’d use EBIT as a cash burn proxy this time. At the higher end of my 2025 EBIT estimate, this would imply a cash runway of about 2.3 years. This aligns with management’s expectation of having enough resources for the next 12 months, but this is not incredibly reassuring either.

Source: CHRS’s latest 10-Q report.

Therefore, I believe we must wait until Q4 2024 to have a clearer picture of its cash runway post-divestitures. Nevertheless, using 2025’s revenue estimates implies a forward P/S multiple of 0.5 for CHRS, which is inherently cheap. For comparison, its sector’s median forward P/S ratio is 3.6, so CHRS is clearly undervalued relative to peers. On balance, I lean slightly bullish on CHRS, mainly due to its low valuation multiple, but with significant caveats.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Overall, I think it’s a mixed picture. Given its relatively strong revenues, CHRS should focus on becoming self-sustainable and eliminating potential dilution risks. Instead, it’s reinvesting heavily in its more speculative research. Originally, its biosimilar focus with UDENYCA seemed incredibly profitable, but by comparison, novel drugs like LOQTORZI have yet to contribute meaningfully to CHRS’ revenues. I believe CHRS's strategic focus should be delivering profitable shareholder value rather than investing in speculative new niche drugs. It could pay off if LOQTORZI or the rest of its investigational drugs become a hit, but I consider that more of a moonshot. By comparison, UDENYCA’s established market position continues to generate most of the company’s revenues.

Source: TradingView.

In my view, strengthening its balance sheet through UDENYCA’s success could be a better approach because there are dilution risks if it sustains such a high level of operating expenses. The main risk is that if CHRS generates disappointing UDENYCA revenues in 2025, it could significantly increase its cash burn and lead to a major dilutive event. This would likely lead to considerable shareholder losses, since it has a remarkably low market cap. Moreover, while LOQTORZI is promising, CHRS could still fail to expand its indications. Since LOQTORZI’s TAM is relatively niche, this would also cap the company’s revenue potential.

Yet, despite these risks, I believe the stock appears undervalued, and its strong revenues give CHRS some flexibility. Hence, I think it’s a speculative “buy” with considerable caveats. Q3 2024 will be key to assess its long-term prospects post-divestitures.

Buy With Caveats: Conclusion

Overall, I lean bullish on CHRS due to its compelling valuation multiple and strong revenues. However, I have cash runway concerns, and I believe we need to wait until Q3 2024 to have a clearer picture of its cash flow potential post-divestitures. Still, if we use EBIT instead, CHRS would seem to have enough cash until 2026. However, that largely depends on UDENYCA’s sustained growth and positive margins. Thus, on balance, I lean bullish and rate the stock a “buy” for investors who understand the inherent biotech risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.