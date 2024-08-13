Munis Remain Firm Amid Fed Easing Expectations

designer491

By Patrick Haskell, James Schwartz, & Sean Carney

Market overview

Municipal bonds maintained their summer strength and posted a second-consecutive month of positive performance in July. Falling interest rates provided leadership as continued weakening of economic data and an increasingly dovish tone from the Federal Reserve solidified expectations for a September rate cut. However, rich valuations amid a persistent onslaught of issuance acted as a drag and prompted underperformance versus comparable Treasuries. The S&P Municipal Bond Index returned 0.86%, bringing the year-to-date total return to 1.03%. Lower-rated credits, the intermediate part of the yield curve (4-8 years), and the housing, IDR/PCR, and resource recovery sectors performed best.

Issuance remained elevated at $39 billion, 14% above the five-year average, bringing the year-to-date total to $273 billion, up 38% year over year. Supply outpaced reinvestment income from maturities, calls, and coupons for the first time in July since 2008 - notable given that July has historically benefited from being the largest net-negative issuance month of the year. Fortunately, demand accelerated alongside strong performance, and the asset class garnered positive mutual fund flows. As a result, deals were still oversubscribed 3.5 times on average, only slightly below the year-to-date average of 4.3 times.

We believe that some near-term caution is warranted, especially given the magnitude of the recent rally in interest rates and corresponding boost to performance. Seasonal supply-and-demand dynamics are expected to turn less favorable in the autumn, while upcoming event risks should spur heightened volatility. Amid this backdrop, we look to raise cash and lock in some gains in advance of potential better opportunities in the months ahead.

Strategy insights

We maintain a neutral duration posture, albeit shorter than last month. We advocate a barbell yield curve strategy, pairing front-end exposure with the 15-20-year part of the curve. We prefer single-A rated credits, but think high yield offers a good risk-reward opportunity, given attractive carry, favorable structures, and the ability to generate alpha through security selection.

Overweight

States that primarily rely on consumption taxes

Essential-service revenue bonds

Flagship universities

Select issuers in the high yield space

Underweight

States overreliant on personal income taxes

Speculative projects with weak sponsorship, unproven technology, or unsound feasibility studies

Senior living and long-term care facilities

Lower-rated private universities

Stand-alone and rural health providers

Credit headlines

Moody’s Ratings announced a 60% reduction in public pension liabilities, attributed to strong investment returns and higher interest rates. By June 30, 2024, unfunded pension liabilities had decreased by $3 trillion from their peak in 2020. Most public pension systems reported investment returns of 10.6%, exceeding their targets. Government efforts to lower assumed investment return rates, reduce pension generosity, and increase contributions have also played a role in this improvement. However, states and local governments that manage significant pension assets or those that are making historically large contributions are most vulnerable to market volatility and budget pressures, which can negatively impact their credit quality.

S&P’s midyear outlook for U.S. Public Finance anticipates a slowdown in economic growth. While credit conditions remain stable for most municipal issuers, some sectors such as healthcare, mass transit, and public utilities are facing downward pressure that could result in negative rating actions outpacing upgrades. S&P is closely monitoring the impact of higher borrowing costs and rising expenditures on budgets for the second half of the year. Additional risks it is watching include extreme weather events and the uncertainty of future federal policy. The report projects slower economic growth for the remainder of the year, with monetary policy easing unlikely until year-end. Additional concerns include the phaseout of federal stimulus and income growth lagging behind spending; however, S&P expects credit quality will remain stable across the municipal market.

