Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is facing a challenging situation in its loan portfolio, which was reflected in a steep loss in the second fiscal quarter and raises new questions as to the sustainability of the REIT’s dividend. Ares Commercial reported much worse than expected second-quarter results last week that showed continual loan problems as well as distributable earnings that were not sufficient to support the already lowered dividend. With shares also continuing to trade at a 38% discount to book value, investors are rightfully concerned about a potential dividend reset in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

Ares Commercial Real Estate sold loans at a loss in the first-quarter, which resulted in a weak earnings and reserve picture... that resulted in me arguing for a stock down-grade to hold: The Dividend May Not Be Safe In 2024 (Rating Downgrade). In my opinion, the risk of a dividend cut remains elevated, and the 15% yield indicates that the market expects the same. With Ares Commercial Real Estate also selling more loans in the second-quarter at a loss in order to remove risks from its balance sheet, I believe the risk matrix remains unattractive.

Challenged reserve situation, continual loan losses

Ares Commercial Real Estate had to add money to its current expected credit loss reserve (CECL) in the second-quarter as the REIT’s loan situation remains stressed. The REIT added $13M to its CECL reserve amid continual loan issues in its office segment, while reversing $15M of CECL reserves related to a loan sale. In total, Ares Commercial Real Estate had a CECL reserve in the amount of $139M, which represented about 7% of the REIT's held-for-investment loan balance.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

As was the case in the first-quarter, the majority of the current CECL reserve relates to the REIT’s troubled office loans. The office sector has seen serious headwinds after the pandemic due to falling income projections as well as lower occupancy in the office market. Trouble in the office loan portfolio forced the REIT to cut its dividend 24% in February to just $0.25 per-share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) also just curtailed its dividend 24% for the same reason, a massive increase in its CECL reserve and insufficient distribution coverage. More than half of Ares Commercial Real Estate's CECL reserves related to the office loan category.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Unfortunately, asset sales and weak loan performance resulted in Ares Commercial Real Estate not supporting its dividend with distributable earnings in the second-quarter. This, in my opinion, makes a second dividend cut a possibility.

Ares Commercial Real Estate generated a loss of $0.12 per-share in terms of its distributable earnings in the second-quarter, but this figure excluded $0.30 per-share in realized losses that were related to loan sales. Adjusting for these (non-recurring) loan losses resulted in distributable earnings of $0.18 per-share... which was not sufficient to support the current quarterly dividend of $0.25 per-share. The distribution coverage in Q2'24 was just 0.72X compared to 0.88X in the previous quarter.

Income investors should keep in mind that Ares Commercial Real Estate reset its dividend only recently, due also to coverage issues that stem from its office loan portfolio. Given the very weak dividend coverage in Q2'24 I would expect a second 20-30% dividend cut for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the next couple of quarters unless the distributable earnings situation turns around.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate’s valuation

The REIT’s shares are trading at a very large, 38%, discount to book value, indicating that the market is losing confidence in Ares Commercial Real Estate’s 15% dividend yield. The only commercial mortgage REIT that is also trading at a very high discount to book value is Blackstone Mortgage Trust, which also reset its dividend lately.

If Ares Commercial Real Estate avoided a dividend cut, I could see shares revalue to their 3-year price-to-book ratio of ~0.85X... which implies a fair value of $9.00 per-share (the REIT's book value as of the end of the June quarter was $10.68 per-share, after exclusion of the CECL reserve). Given the high risk to the dividend now, however, I am not willing to be a buyer at this point.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Ladder Capital both covered their dividends with distributable earnings in the second-quarter, but STWD also suffered quite a significant drop in its distribution coverage in Q2'24. Since Ladder Capital currently offers the best dividend coverage in the industry group, I believe the CRE firm is the best investment that income investors can make in the sector: Sustainable Yield And Upside.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ares Commercial Real Estate

The risk for ACRE clearly relates to a second dividend cut, which would likely do more damage to the REIT's share price. A second dividend cut would likely create significant new sentiment overhang and cause shares to trade at a higher discount to book value for a longer period of time. Given the weakening distribution coverage trend, I believe there is a very high possibility of a dividend reset in the near term and I see an unattractive risk profile for income investors.

Closing thoughts

I believe the risk matrix for Ares Commercial Real Estate has further deteriorated in the last quarter, and the 15% dividend yield is at high risk of getting right-sized again. This would be a big disappointment for income investors, especially after the REIT already cut its dividend by 24% in February for exactly the same reason: loan losses in its office segment that caused Ares Commercial Real Estate to not support its dividend with distributable earnings. With the REIT's distributable earnings currently still not covering the dividend, a cut in the near term should be expected, which creates additional valuation and sentiment risks as well. At this point, I expect a second dividend cut this year, which I would assume would be in the neighborhood of 20-30%. For those reasons, I maintain a hold rating for shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate!