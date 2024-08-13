JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canada is home to some of my portfolio holdings such as Suncor Energy (SU) and Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF), so I keep a close eye on Canada's economic climate to assess the risks facing my existing investments and to uncover potential investment opportunities. The financial services sector in Canada has performed in line with the broad market in the last 5 years, but a few sub-sectors within the financials sector such as insurance and consumer finance have delivered market-beating returns in the last five years.

Exhibit 1: TSX Financials sector performance

Simply Wall St

According to S&P data, the S&P/TSX Composite, which is home to approximately 250 companies that represent around 70% of the total market capitalization, will see earnings growth of 15% this year while the financials sector is only expected to grow earnings by 9%. Although this may not be encouraging for investors, there are diversified financial services companies well-positioned to see above-average growth. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), which, I thought, was a rational investment for dividend investors back in 2022, still seems an attractive bet after reporting decent second-quarter earnings that showcased strong momentum in the wealth management business, strong growth in the domestic market, and impressive returns from its expansion to Asia.

Second-Quarter Earnings: Diversification To The Rescue

Sun Life reported a record underlying net income of CA$1 billion for Q2, with the wealth management business contributing the bulk of these profits. Underlying net income is a more realistic, comparable measure of profitability for Sun Life, given that it eliminates the impact of market volatility. The Group business segment, which consists of Sun Life Health in Canada and Group Benefits & Dental insurance business in the U.S., reported a 15% YoY decline in underlying earnings due to the poor performance of the dental business in the U.S. and an increase in the morbidity rate baked into premiums in Canada.

Exhibit 2: Sun Life Q2 profitability

Q2 presentation

From a profitability perspective, the best-performing business segment in Q2 was the Individual-Protection segment, which consists of individual insurance and protection businesses in Canada and Asia alongside the in-force management business in the United States. Within this segment, the bulk of the growth came from the insurance business in Asia which saw a 22% YoY increase in underlying net income to C$176 million boosted by strong new business growth in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Sun Life's strategic expansion into Asia through acquisitions and partnerships has opened new doors for growth as a diversified business, evident from the 38% YoY growth in underlying net income registered by the Asia wealth management business in Q2.

Total assets under management increased from C$1.36 trillion in Q2 2023 to C$1.46 trillion on the back of favorable market movements. Sun Life reported almost C$20 billion in net fund outflows from segregated and third-party AUM during the quarter.

Exhibit 3: Segregated fund and third-party AUM outflows

Q2 Shareholders' Report

Sun Life's diversification into new business segments and new markets is proving to be a differentiator already, with the company offsetting the weakness in some of its traditional markets through strong performance in new markets.

Emerging Markets Will Drive Future Growth

Sun Life, building on its strengths in North America, has been laser-focused on expanding into Asia in the last couple of years. From just C$240 million in 2022, net income contribution from Asia has grown to C$730 million in the last 12 months amid Sun Life's aggressive push into this fast-growing region.

Exhibit 4: Sun Life Asia net income

FinChat

There are several reasons to believe that the company is well-positioned to enjoy long-lasting competitive advantages in key Asian markets. One of these factors is the strong local partnership network Sun Life has built over the years. For example, in China, Sun Life has partnered with Everbright Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise and a Fortune Global 500 company. Elsewhere in India, Sun Life has partnered with Aditya Birla Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate with a history going back to 1857. These partnerships with well-established local business giants give Sun Life access to a massive distribution network which the company can leverage to drive growth.

Sun Life's expansion into Asia makes more sense when we evaluate the strong growth potential for the insurance market in India. The Indian life insurance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2028 to $216 billion. According to GlobalData insurance analysts, persistently high interest rates and strong economic growth will fuel market growth in the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 5: Gross written premiums of the life insurance sector in India

GlobalData

According to a Swiss Re report published earlier this year, India will be the fastest-growing insurance market among G20 nations in terms of real-term growth in insurance premiums in the next five years. This highlights the importance for a global insurance company to establish its presence in India. Sun Life, through strategic partnerships, has already gained meaningful exposure to the Indian insurance market to benefit from favorable dynamics driving this market higher.

Another factor that points to strong competitive advantages in the future is Sun Life's strategy of offering localized, personalized products in fast-growing markets. Examples include microinsurance products launched in populous, under-penetrated markets such as India and Sharia-compliant products launched in Indonesia, a country that is home to more than 240 million Muslims.

Sun Life's unwavering focus on its digital transformation will also tilt the odds in favor of the company in the long term. Unlike the Western world, the Asian insurance sector has a long way to go to embrace the digital economy, and Sun Life is strategically investing in digitalization to gain an edge over its competitors. The company is incorporating various AI tools into its Asian business today, including chatbots, to drive operational efficiency and attract customers. This is a part of Sun Life's broad strategy to foster a culture of innovation that would eventually transform into long-lasting competitive advantages.

Sun Life, building on its established insurance and wealth management businesses focused on HNIs in Asia, is now expanding aggressively to penetrate the growing middle-income society in key Asian markets such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which is another promising development. According to the Brookings Institution, there were approximately 2 billion Asian middle-class members as of 2020, representing 54% of the global middle-class population. By 2030, the Asian middle-class population will grow to a staggering 3.5 billion.

Exhibit 6: Asian middle-class population growth

Statista

The rising middle-income society in Asia has given rise to a notable increase in the awareness of insurance and wealth management products, which makes Asia a growth hotspot for global insurance and wealth management companies. Sun Life, leveraging its North American expertise while partnering with well-recognized local business giants, is poised to benefit from the rise of the Asian middle class in the next decade.

Exhibit 7: Sun Life Asia business stats

Q2 presentation

Overall, the strengthening Asia business positions Sun Life for continued growth in the foreseeable future through exposure to a few fast-growing end markets. The Asia business currently accounts for around 16% of total company profits - up from 7% a year ago - and I believe the contribution will increase meaningfully in the next couple of years with Asia proving to be the fastest-growing market segment for Sun Life.

The Safe And Growing Dividend

Sun Life pays a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.81, which yields approximately 5% at the current SLF stock price of around $48. The company has paid dividends in each of the last 23 years, with distributions growing in the last 8 years. As of Q2, the underlying dividend payout ratio stood at 47%, in line with the company's strategy of maintaining a ratio of between 40-50%.

Takeaway

Sun Life Financial is executing its diversification strategy flawlessly, and these efforts are already being rewarded, as evidenced by the better-than-expected financial performance in Q2. I believe Sun Life's dividend is safe, and continued growth in Asia will make dividends safer in the future as it opens doors for the company to grow at an above-average pace. Although I may not invest in Sun Life as I am a growth investor focused on alpha-generating bets, dividend investors may want to consider Sun Life's 5% yield while the stock continues to trade below the financial sector median P/E.