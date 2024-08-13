Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the mid of earnings seasons, the German insurance company and asset manager Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) is also reporting half-year results for fiscal 2024. Since my last article about Allianz (published at the end of February 2024) almost six months have passed, and I will provide an update in this article. The stock is now trading for almost the same price as back then, but investors received the annual dividend payment, which certainly matters when talking about investment returns.

In the following article, I will look at the recent results and I will argue once again why we should be very cautious about Allianz right now, and I will rate Allianz as a “Hold” once again.

Half-Year Results

In the first half of this article, I will look at the half-year results Allianz reported on August 06, 2024. For starters, results were quite solid and there is not much reason to complain. Top line for the Allianz Group (the total business volume) increased from €85,588 million in the first six months of 2023 to €91,045 million in the first six months of 2024 – resulting in 6.4% year-over-year growth. Operating profit increased 5.3% year-over-year from €7,513 million in H1/23 to €7,911 million in H1/24. And finally, core earnings per share increased from €11.40 in H1/23 to €12.57 in H1/24 – resulting in 10.3% year-over-year bottom line growth.

Allianz H2/24 Presentation

We can also look at second quarter results. The total business volume for the Allianz Group increased from €39.6 billion in Q2/23 to €42.6 billion in Q2/24 resulting in 7.6% year-over-year growth. And while Allianz reported strong top line growth for the third quarter, operating income increased 3.8% year-over-year from €3,783 million in the same quarter last year to €3,926 million this quarter. And core earnings per share increased from €5.97 in Q2/23 to €6.15 in Q2/24 – resulting in 3.0% YoY growth. And as another important metric, we can also mention the Solvency II ratio, which is currently at 206% and therefore clearly above the targeted minimum of 180%.

Allianz H2/24 Presentation

When looking at the different segments, we can split up the business in the insurance business on the one side and the asset management business on the other side. But at this point, all three segments are performing quite well and are contributing to profit and growth.

Looking at the second quarter results, the Property-Casualty business grew total business volume by 10.5% year-over-year to €19.3 billion, but operating profit declined 3.4% year-over-year to €1,915 million. And when looking at the second insurance business group – Life/Health – we see total business volume increasing 7.7% year-over-year to €21.5 billion and operating profit increased even 14.7% year-over-year to €1,379 million.

Looking at the half-year results for fiscal 2024, the picture is more or less similar. One huge difference is the Property-Casualty business also contributing to operating profit growth for the six months timeframe. The result was mostly impacted by elevated natural catastrophes – including two floods in Germany in the spring and early summer of 2024.

Allianz H2/24 Presentation

Aside from the insurance business, Allianz is also generating a part of its operating income from its asset management business. Revenue from the asset management segment increased from €1,877 million in Q2/23 to €1,974 million Q2/24 – resulting in 5.2% year-over-year growth. And operating profit also increased 5.5% year-over-year from €703 million in the same quarter last year to €742 million in this quarter.

Allianz H2/24 Presentation

And while several factors are contributing to the success or failure of the asset management business, inflows and outflows of funds are especially important. So far, Allianz is still reporting solid numbers with total assets under management increasing from €2,297 million on March 31, 2024, to €2,309 million on June 30, 2024 – an increase of 0.5%. And when looking at third-party assets under management, the amount increased from €1,784 million at the end of March to €1,803 million at the end of June 2024 – resulting in 1.1% year-over-year growth. And especially PIMCO saw net inflows contributing to higher third-party assets under management.

Looming Recession

The first part of the article was basically the look back on Allianz, which is still performing solid. And while I often argue that the look back is also important in investing, we also must try looking forward for making good investment decisions.

Data by YCharts

But the problem I have with Allianz as an investment maybe became visible in the last week – and especially on Monday. After the stock market performing great for several quarters, we suddenly got some warning signs again, with the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) suddenly declining steeper again. When looking at the data from Google Trends and the search volume for the term “recession” the search volume wasn’t this high since mid-2022 and especially on Monday, the search volume for the term peaked.

In the last few days, the situation calmed down again, and most people will probably forget quickly and the fears about a recession will fade again. And with the stock market probably bouncing back, people will celebrate themselves for buying the dip (and of course, everybody bought the dip on Monday).

However, we should look a little closer at the situation. For starters, I don’t know if the stock market peaked already (it is possible, but it is also possible that the major indices will go higher again). This does not change the fact that we are extremely close to the cycle peak and warning signs for a recession are getting stronger. And every few months I publish an article about the macro situation and the bigger picture and one of those articles was titled “Now, Where Is Your Recession”. In the article, I already explained what I picked up in another article published two months ago about the yield curve. Basically, I was arguing that the inverted yield curve is still a valid warning signal, and it is just taking an unusual long time between the warning signal and the recession actually occurring.

FRED

And now we can add to the information provided in these two articles that we are very close to the yield curve re-inverting again – another warning sign and “step” that is always happening before the beginning of a recession. The 10-year vs. 2-year treasury yield is almost positive again, and the 10-year vs. 3-months will follow.

FRED

Another weaker warning sign – but warning sign nevertheless – is the constantly increasing number of initial unemployment claims since the beginning of 2024. It is a weak warning sign as the numbers are difficult to interpret, and we can also get false signals. For example, we saw a similar increase in unemployment claims during 2023 without a recession occurring.

And now you might probably wonder why this is important for Allianz. The answer is quite simple: Allianz is one of the companies I would be very cautious about on the eve of a potential recession. Insurance companies and especially asset managers do not have a track record of performing well during recessions. At this point, you might bring the counterarguments of Allianz performing quite well so far and results are not indicating any troubles. This might be true – as well as the fact that Allianz is a very well-run and conservative business. It is also true that Allianz is trading for a rather low valuation multiple – about 11 times earnings at the time of writing. And as I have written in other articles, especially the stocks trading for high valuation multiples are rather at risk for steep declines and corrections.

Data by YCharts

These are all good arguments for not being so concerned about Allianz as an investment. But I probably must disappoint you that reasons to be really optimistic are difficult to find. While Allianz is trading for a low valuation multiple, stock prices in the short-to-mid-term are not driven by fundamentals or rational assessment by investors, but by sentiment (which is based on emotions). And therefore, we can hope for the stock declining not so steep as Allianz is trading for a rather low valuation multiple – but Allianz could easily decline to 5 times earnings in the coming quarters.

Allianz Monthly Chart (Author's work created with TradingView)

Looking at the monthly chart of the last decades should also make us pessimistic. Not only has Allianz been trading for rather low valuation multiples most of the time, the stock has also declined extremely steep in every one of the last three recessions. And when looking at the past performance, there is not much reason to assume a different performance in the next recession.

Additionally, when looking at the fundamental numbers, Allianz did also not perform well during recessions. For example, the business reported a net loss in 2008 and an operating loss in 2022. And in years with the economy being in a recession, earnings per share declined most of the time – this was the case in 2001 and 2002, as well as in 2008 and 2020. Therefore, it is rather difficult for me to argue that we should not be cautious about Allianz only because it is trading for a low valuation multiple.

Conclusion

Summing up, I remain cautious about Allianz and see the stock as “Hold” despite reporting solid results for the first half of 2024. In my last article, I wrote the following conclusion:

Of course, I still would be cautious for the years to come as I expect a rather difficult environment – for insurance companies and especially for asset management businesses. And as I see Allianz as a conservative and well-run business, the impact on the fundamental business might be limited (I also don’t see Allianz taking massive risks) – nevertheless, the stock price will probably tank in such a scenario as it has during every recession in the past decades.

I also wrote in my last article:

As long as the stock remains above €230, we could be bullish about the stock and assume higher stock prices in the near-term future (maybe the next few months). But for the mid-term I will remain rather cautious, and I assume we will see stock prices below €230 again in the next one or two years.

And in my opinion, the picture has not changed so far. We can remain slightly optimistic as long as the stock remains above the support level around €230. But in case of a recession, it seems like that Allianz will decline rather steep again.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.