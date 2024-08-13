FMQQ ETF: The Promise Of Global Gen Z

Summary

  • 90% of all new internet users will come from the emerging markets in the next decade.
  • FMQQ offers exposure to the thriving internet platforms of these emerging markets, avoiding China's geopolitical risks and focusing on "greenfield" markets like India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
  • The rise of mobile-centricity amid these very young populations creates an impressive opportunity for FMQQ holdings like Mercado Libre, Nu Holdings, Grab, Kaspi, and MakeMyTrip.
  • Continued strength in the MSCI EM currency index should help these markets through 2025.

Woman in a cafe shopping online with credit card

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Over the next decade, 90% of all new internet users will come from emerging and frontier markets.

Whereas the US and China have been the standard locales of the world’s most dynamic internet companies –think Meta

Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

