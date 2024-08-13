jaanalisette

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) stock has failed to muster sufficient momentum to reignite a sustained uptrend, even though TWLO posted a solid post-earnings rally. In Twilio's Q2 earnings release, the CPaaS leader demonstrated its ability to continue tracking toward GAAP profitability. In addition, Twilio also narrowed its guidance, lowering the execution risks and improving earnings clarity for investors. Despite that, there's little doubt that the market hasn't been keen to send TWLO into a robust uptrend yet.

That shouldn't surprise investors, as the communications platform leader operates in a highly competitive market. The company has previously suffered from its high-growth (but unprofitable) strategy. Although the company has made a determined push to execute a profitable pivot, solid revenue growth has been elusive.

I updated investors in my previous bullish Twilio article, underscoring the market's extreme pessimism on the stock. However, given relatively tepid topline growth metrics, I indicated that the market's assessment wasn't misplaced. As a result, the constructive post-earnings reaction to Twilio's Q2 scorecard is justified by Wall Street's increased optimism. Analysts have mostly upgraded Twilio's estimates following its revised guidance and solid operational metrics. TWLO's "A-" earnings revision grade underscores its improved execution, demonstrating its market leadership capabilities.

In Twilio's Q2 earnings commentary, I determined several critical factors that should underpin its long-term growth prospects. Accordingly, the company has attempted to revive the potential of its Segment customer engagement platform. Twilio's CEP still suffers from elevated churn, as it posted a dollar-based net expansion rate of 93% in Q2 (above Q1's 92%).

Moreover, management highlighted that the company has made a "concerted effort to sign more multiyear deals, and that will help with churn and contraction." Accordingly, it highlighted that multiyear deals accounted for 40% of new bookings, compared to 17% in the previous year. Therefore, it suggests Segment's churn metrics could have bottomed out, although we must continue to monitor them closely.

In addition, Twilio has continued to integrate Generative AI into its tech stack. Accordingly, the company has integrated "AI capabilities and contextual data to provide smarter, more personalized interactions for brands." As a result, it should improve the value proposition of Twilio's market-leading communications platform, demonstrating its effective use of AI.

My optimism is justified by the performance of its communications platform in Q2. Accordingly, the business delivered a 7% YoY increase in revenue. The results were underpinned by "solid performance across messaging, email, and partnerships with Independent Software Vendors." Therefore, I assess that the company's drive to embed more AI integration into its core products has been beneficial. Consequently, it should support the bullish narrative that Twilio's platform is well-positioned to "capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven customer service solutions."

Next, investors shouldn't understate its business model's profitability potential. While topline growth is expected to remain relatively subdued, Twilio's pivot to profitability should underpin investor confidence about the viability of its business model.

Twilio estimates (TIKR)

As seen above, Twilio's revenue growth profile has slowed markedly compared to the past five years. In addition, Wall Street estimates suggest topline growth momentum is anticipated to remain substantially below what Twilio delivered back then. Relative to peers, Twilio's forward revenue growth grade aligns with its sector median. Therefore, while Twilio isn't expected to be a growth machine, the pessimism about its topline growth prospects could also have been overstated.

Notwithstanding my caution, I assess sufficient reasons for TWLO investors to remain optimistic. Its platform leadership has proved that the company can pivot successfully to focus on profitability, even as it deals with the churn metrics in its Segment business. Operating leverage is also expected to continue expanding over the next two years, underscoring the strength of its pivot.

Furthermore, AI is expected to be accretive to Twilio, given the scale of its communications capabilities and integration possibilities. The opportunity to "integrate its leading communications capabilities with rich contextual data and AI" should bolster its competitive edge with its current active customer base, which has increased to 316K in Q2.

In addition, as voice intelligence becomes increasingly helpful in "enhancing customer experiences," Twilio expects its Verify product to help customers save "significant amounts of money."

Furthermore, its integration with data warehouses such as Snowflake (SNOW) and Databricks should strengthen the interoperability of Twilio's platform. In addition, the company has expanded partnership opportunities with independent software vendors, potentially broadening its market reach and penetrating deeper into its industry verticals.

TWLO price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Twilio has also been continuing with its stock repurchase program, bolstered by its sustainable profitability and capitalizing on its stock's relative undervaluation.

Management indicated it had completed over $2.2B of repurchases from its $3B total authorization. In addition, the company stated that it aims to "complete the remaining $800M in authorized repurchases by the end of the year." As a result, I assess that the company seems confident of its profitability trajectory and assessment of TWLO's attractive valuation.

TWLO's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.6 is nearly 70% below its tech sector median, corroborating management's optimism. Despite that, the market has not decided to re-rate TWLO markedly yet, as seen in its price chart above.

Accordingly, TWLO has moved within a large consolidation zone since 2022, with no apparent signs of a bullish uptrend. Therefore, the market's caution is likely linked to its relatively tepid topline growth prospects, even as it executes its profitability pivot. Given management's target to reach GAAP profitability, I assess it as a potential turning point for the stock, as it could attract more value investors to return.

In addition, TWLO's "C+" momentum grade suggests that the stock's worst selling intensity is likely over. Therefore, it should provide a robust basis for buyer accumulation, helping to lift the stock and regain its uptrend continuation thesis.

Risks To Consider

However, caution must not be thrown to the wind, as Twilio is more exposed to SMBs. Therefore, a potential hard landing could significantly impact its ability to reignite its profitability push and impact topline growth. The company has focused on achieving GAAP profitability as one of its main targets. However, uncertain macroeconomic conditions could affect its ability to maintain its profitability push.

In addition, the monetization potential of Generative AI remains uncertain. Therefore, investors must pay close attention to the company's efforts to integrate more GenAI into its products, as a slower adoption curve could significantly hamper its efforts. These could lead to a reduction in Wall Street's optimism, potentially affecting TWLO's buying sentiments. While AI is seen as a key monetization driver in the medium- to long-term, the costs of sustaining a GenAI strategy could affect its long-term margin outlook.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

