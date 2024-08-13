Tom Werner

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated

Introduction

I've been following shares of ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS:CA)(NYSE:ATS) for a while now. Since my initial coverage of the name back in February, I cautioned investors that while I was bullish on the company's long-term outlook regarding EVs, the valuation at 18.5x earnings wasn't providing enough margin of safety. Sure enough, with weaker auto sale volumes to start the first half of the year, shares of ATS have been under pressure, sliding nearly 30%. with shares down considerably over the last few months, I thought it would be useful to go back to the original investment thesis, see what's changed, and update my thoughts on valuation, particularly as the company has just reported its Q1'25 results on August 10.

ATS Corporation Overview

To recap, ATS is a manufacturer and developer of automation technology. Many of its products, machinery, and components are used in applications in the life sciences, consumer products, electronics, energy, food & beverage, mobility, nuclear, and packaging industries, among others. Over the last decade, the company has embarked on an acquisition strategy to acquire small tuck-in deals that expand their verticals and product gaps, often buying companies that have additive technologies that enhance ATS' capabilities. Despite being a Canadian company, the company has global operations with 58% of revenues coming from North America, 33% of sales from Europe, and 9% of sales from Asia. With 7,000 total employees across 65 manufacturing facilities, the company does nearly $3 billion in annual sales.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

I think ATS reported a pretty decent quarter. When looking at the latest results, the company reported revenues of $694 million, which was an 8% decline year-over-year, just barely missing estimates by $272k. On EBITDA, the company saw EBITDA clock in at $106 million, surpassing estimates by $1 million.

The big standout to the quarter in my view was the life sciences business. With strong organic growth in life sciences, consumer products, plus acquired revenues, these categories helped to offset larger declines in transportation, which has moved past its peak revenue contribution, and in food and beverage, which was lapping a difficult prior-year comparable.

While adjusted EBITDA was down 11% compared to last year's $119 million (a 15.8% margin versus this quarter's 15.3% margin), I think the results were still pretty solid, considering the loss of operating leverage. A 30% gross margin was a major source of ballast, which was attributable to the segment mix (more life sciences and less transportation) and program mix.

Q1'25 Results (Company Filings)

Turning over to bookings and backlog, my optimism for the quarter is further encouraged by bookings of $817 million, the second-highest in ATS' history, which were a big beat versus sell-side estimates of $698 million (Source: S&P Capital IQ). During the quarter, the company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.18x, and the backlog of $1.9 billion was up 5% sequentially over Q4'24, but down 7% year over year from $2.0 billion.

Backlog (Company Filings)

Back to life sciences (the big highlight), the backlog clocked in at a record $990 million, which should be positive for mix, and non-EV markets comprise 78% of the backlog. Because of the strength in life sciences and weakness in transportation, management is taking steps to 'right-size the transportation backlog' and invest more in life sciences. On the earnings call, management had this to say regarding this topic:

Well, so let me answer the first part of the question first. So I mean, what we're doing is, as we talked about aligning our cost structure to the level of market activity we expect. So part of that is reallocating resources and that's both people and footprint to other parts of the business, primarily in life sciences, but other parts as well. There is a head count impact and again, that's going to remove cost from the business. And it's -- I mean from our run rate savings, it's in excess of the dollars we're spending.

In my view, allocating more resources to the life sciences segment highlights that management is strategically positioning the business for long-term growth. So while the transportation side of the business is undergoing some near-term weakness, I get the sense from these comments that margins could remain steady and guidance for revenue outlook to be unchanged.

Outlook

In terms of the outlook for ATS, the company's market commentary is similar versus last quarter in all non-EV markets. Funnel activity is strong in life sciences, food and beverage, and energy, and stable in consumer products. ATS is moving to align its cost structure to a lower-demand environment in transportation, including a reallocation of resources to other segments, and headcount reductions, which will cost between $15 and $20 million.

Looking forward, Q2'25 will be another challenging quarter, with revenue expected to decline about 11-16% year over year, but I'd expect a return to year-over-year earnings growth in Q4'25, as recently booked life sciences work starts to ramp up.

From a balance sheet perspective, partly due to elevated working capital as a percentage of revenue, which seems to be largely a timing issue (as far as I can tell), leverage is 2.7x trailing twelve-month EBITDA, which is still within ATS' 2.0x-3.0x target range. With long-term debt of $1.29 billion, the company's leverage profile looks manageable with no near-term maturities coming due at least for another three years.

Leverage (Company Filings)

While the purchase price for Heidolph Solutions was not disclosed, I think the deal sounds very opportunistic, as it is an asset acquisition from an insolvent company, which will add to ATS' product offering in life science. This highlights the previous point that ATS is actively investing in its life sciences portfolio to capture more market share in this high-growth sector. So by acquiring Heidolph Solutions, ATS is not only expanding its product offerings but also positioning itself more favorably within the competitive landscape of the life sciences sector.

Risks

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, the transportation segment is still a hefty part of ATS' business and despite the recent weakness, isn't a business that the company will exit any time soon. Long-term, I'm excited about the development of EVs and what that will mean to the company, particularly as automakers will need to have a plethora of parts, machinery, and after-market services that will drive demand for ATS' offerings. I think this risk is also further reduced with diverse end-market exposure. As we've seen from the life sciences segment lately, this segment has been helping to offset declines in backlog from the transportation segment.

Finally, being a cyclical stock, ATS is sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations. A further slowdown of the global economy or a potential recession would certainly be a negative for ATS. In my view, mitigating this risk is ATS' balance sheet, which improved year over year. With further improvements in leverage in the quarters to come, I think the company will have the flexibility to whether a downturn or pursue opportunistic M&A.

Valuation

Based on the 8 sell-side analysts who have coverage on ATS' stock, there are currently 6 'buy' ratings, 1 'hold' rating, and 1 'sell' rating. Over time, as shares have dipped to new lows, their ratings started to tilt a bit more pessimistic, as shown below. That said, the average price target of $32.50 still implies about 21.4% upside.

Analyst Recommendations (Seeking Alpha) Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the company's valuation over the last ten years, ATS has historically traded within a range of 7.3x and 20.2x EV/EBITDA. The last time I reviewed ATS back in February shares were trading at about 15.3x EV/EBITDA. Back then, I concluded that shares were probably fairly valued at best and the lower valuation was likely a direct result of a slowing growth rate.

With shares down nearly 30% since then, I think the valuation at 19,9x EV/EBITDA seems much more palatable. Typically, you want to buy cyclical companies when they're out of favor and when no one wants them. With shares trading at 52-week lows, this seems to be the case for ATS. So in my view, now that the valuation provides a compelling margin of safety, I think shares of ATS are worthy of investment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Altogether, while ATS has faced some short-term challenges, particularly with the downturn in the transportation sector, its strong performance in the life sciences segment and strategic investments in this high-growth area underscore a promising long-term outlook. Despite a weaker first half of the year and the anticipation of continued near-term revenue declines, I think the company's robust bookings, manageable leverage, and opportunistic acquisitions paint a positive picture for future growth. The current valuation, which, I believe, is more attractive today following a 30% decline in share price since February, now offers a good margin of safety for investors. Given the cyclical nature of the business and the broader economic uncertainties, the diversification across multiple end-markets and strategic realignments position ATS favorably to navigate through downturns and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As such, with shares trading at 52-week lows and the potential for significant upside, I'd be a buyer of shares today, which is why I'm upgrading my rating from 'hold' to 'buy'.