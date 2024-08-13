ATS Corporation: Near Record Bookings In Q3 (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 13, 2024 10:35 AM ETATS Corporation (ATS) Stock, ATS:CA Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
618 Followers

Summary

  • ATS Corporation is a developer of automation technology with global operations and $3 billion in annual sales.
  • Recent results showed a decline in revenue but strong performance in life sciences, with a record backlog of $990 million.
  • Despite short-term challenges, ATS's strategic investments in life sciences and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity.

Engineer checking machine parts of a heavy machine

Tom Werner

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated

Introduction

I've been following shares of ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS:CA)(NYSE:ATS) for a while now. Since my initial coverage of the name back in

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
618 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATS
--
ATS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News