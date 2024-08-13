Justin Sullivan

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation or “Bloom Energy” (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, stationary fuel cell system provider Bloom Energy reported mixed second quarter results. While revenues of $335.8 million came in ahead of consensus expectations, cash usage of $187.5 million increased to a new 12-month high.

The vast majority of cash outflows were due to an unusually high sequential increase in accounts receivable, which I would attribute to two main issues:

Accounts receivable balances with key distributor and related party SK ecoplant increased by almost 20% over Q1. Limited utilization of factoring agreements.

In the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q, the company attributed the increase to “timing of transactions and a change in customer mix” and management didn't have much to add during the questions-and-answers session of the conference call:

There's nothing strange there. We just had timing of sales, and that means that use of cash went to receivables. It's quite common for Bloom in its history to see a use of cash in the first half of the year and then for cash to come back in more positive in the second half of the year. So I think we're following that kind of normal pattern. You know, recall that the largest piece of our receivables currently is the SK receivables, the related party receivable. SK is a great partner. We are confident in collecting that receivable. And I think that's all I have to say on that.

On the call, management projected positive cash flow from operations for the second half of the year, but after more than $350 million in outflows in H1/2024, I would expect cash flow for the full year to remain substantially negative.

Despite material cash usage, total cash and short-term investments of $637.8 million increased by almost 10% sequentially due to the issuance of $402.5 million in new convertible notes for net proceeds of $389.7 million. The notes carry a coupon of 3% and will mature in June 2029.

Bloom Energy used $141.8 million to redeem a portion of its outstanding 2025 convertible notes. Adjusted for the redemption, the notes offering added $247.9 million in liquidity. However, the majority of these funds were consumed by the above-discussed increase in accounts receivable.

As a result of the convertible notes issuance, total debt increased from $867.0 million to 1,154.3 million.

On the conference call, management reiterated the company's full-year outlook:

Please note that achieving full-year non-GAAP gross margin guidance of 28% would require H2/2024 gross margins of approximately 32% which would be well above the level achieved in the second half of last year.

Remember also that H2/2023 revenues and margins benefited from a massive one-time gain, thus creating a major headwind for the company this year.

Consequently, I would expect Bloom Energy to fall short of its top- and bottom-line guidance, similar to previous years.

On the conference call, most of the discussion centered around the company's AI data center trajectory, but management was reluctant to bolster its bullish narrative with concrete numbers:

Skye Landon (...) I wanted to circle back on data centers and specifically revenue mix. Are you able to provide us with some color around the historical mix of Bloom's revenues, which can be attributed to data center deployments, how this has developed over time? And then looking forward to you able to provide some detail around what percentage of the mix, you're currently anticipating that could be associated with data center deployments in the short or medium-term. Thank you. Dan Berenbaum So we haven't broken that out as a percentage of our mix. I will tell you, again, relative to some of the questions that were asked a bit earlier about our geographic mix. And, you know, obviously, we are very strong in Korea. We have a strong partner in SK eco. We really like doing business in Korea. But if you look at our targets and if you look at the business that we have in front of us, you might expect the U.S. and other geographies where there's significant data center activity to grow even faster. So, we don't break those out as a specific part of the mix, but given the commercial opportunity that we've talked about, you would expect data center to become a larger portion of our business.

Please note that Bloom Energy is pursuing mostly greenfield opportunities in the AI data center space, with elongated sales and implementation cycles.

While the company recently announced an initial AI data center win, the deal size is not going to really move the needle for Bloom Energy. In addition, deployment is not expected before Q3/2025.

In sum, it will take more time for the AI data center opportunity to develop. As a result, near-term contributions to the company's financial results are likely to remain limited.

While the stock has retreated almost 35% since my downgrade three months ago, the high likelihood of the company missing out on second half expectations should keep investors sidelined.

Bottom Line

Bloom Energy reported mixed Q2/2024 results, with better-than-expected revenues offset by substantial cash usage.

However, the company managed to bolster liquidity by issuing an aggregate $402.5 million of new 3% green convertible notes due 2029.

On the conference call, management was busy touting the company's AI data center opportunity, but near-term contributions to financial results are likely to remain very limited.

While Bloom Energy reiterated full-year guidance, I would expect the company to again fall short of expectations as unlike last year, second half margins won't benefit from sizeable one-time gains.

Given the high likelihood of Bloom Energy continuing its long-standing pattern of overpromising and underdelivering in the second half of the year, I am reiterating my “Sell” rating on the shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.