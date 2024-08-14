asbe

Introduction

Some may know I spent a great deal of my adult life serving in the U.S. Navy and recently retired last year. If you served in the Navy a phrase you would often hear is, don't go down with the ship.

I reference this to TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG), a BDC that has faced its fair share of headwinds while their peers have enjoyed success over the past two years or so. In this article, I highlight some of TPVG's issues, latest earnings, and how I think the BDC could fare going forward.

The Writing Was On The Wall

I last covered TriplePoint Venture Growth this past June in an article titled: Yield Not Worth The Risk. The title is pretty self-explanatory as the BDC, at the time, offered an enticing yield of more than 17%. Well, most know by now, TPVG recently cut its dividend by 25% from $0.40 to $0.30.

Since my last thesis, the stock is down over 25% in comparison to the S&P which is up a little over 1% at the time of writing. I assigned a sell rating to the stock as its dividend was at a high risk of being cut, which the BDC went on to slash as previously mentioned.

Their Nll of $15.5 million was barely enough to cover the dividend required payment of $15.436 million using their shares outstanding. They also missed analysts' estimates during the quarter on their top & bottom lines by $0.02 and $0.84 million, respectively.

I also covered TriplePoint Venture Growth back in December 2023 with a sell rating. See where I'm going here? Despite their underperformance, some analysts continued to assign buy ratings to the stock.

I'm not knocking anyone, as everyone has different investment goals, etc. But I urge readers/investors to use our articles as a reference point and do your own due diligence. Myself included. If something doesn't seem right, no matter what anyone says, it's probably best to stay away from the stock for the time being.

Underperformance VS Peers

Especially if the stock is underperforming in an environment where Business Development Companies have thrived. Amongst the Venture Capital-focused BDCs, TPVG performed the worst. This is to include Trinity Capital (TRIN) who IPO'd a short time ago in 2021.

TriplePoint Venture Growth IPO'd 7 years earlier in 2014. In the chart below, you see the latter's performance vs their VC-focused peers since the start of interest rate hikes in 2022. From March until now, TPVG is the only BDC with a negative total return, which is sad considering the high-interest rate environment has served as a catalyst for the sector.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) has performed the best of the bunch with a 43.37% total return. The newest kid on the block, Trinity Capital has performed solidly, up nearly 22% and the second-best performance amongst the group. This says a lot, considering TPVG had a head start of 7 years.

Latest Earnings

TriplePoint Venture Growth reported Q2 earnings on August 7th with another miss on their top and bottom lines. This time, the BDC missed net investment income estimates by a wider margin of $0.11, $0.09 higher than the previous quarter.

Total investment income also missed by $2.25 million, with this coming in at $27.11 million during the quarter. The BDC recognized net realized losses on $18.9 million worth of investments. Their portfolio value has also continued to decline over the past two years, destroying shareholder value in the process.

In Q2'22, their portfolio value was $876.7 million and actually grew from 2022 to 2023 to $942 million before declining by 24.22% to $713.8 million. For comparison purposes, let's take a look below at their peers' total investments at fair value growth over the same period.

HTGC TRIN TSLX HRZN $3.568B $1.42B $3.089B $646.9M $3.112.8B $1.148B $3.317B $715.3M $2.718.9 $1.051B $2.570B $458.1M Click to enlarge

Is The Good, Good Enough?

To be perfectly balanced, as all things should be, TPVG did see some good during their most recent quarter. Signed terms sheets saw 44% growth from the previous quarter that saw $130.1 million.

They allocated $52 million in new commitments to 5 companies, including 2 new ones. They also closed on $11 million worth of new commitments for the upcoming quarter.

So, there are some things that seem to be going well for the company. Their leverage was also down year-over-year from 1.67x in Q2'23. This stood at 1.15x, right below the sector average of 1.17x.

Additionally, they announced a renewal to their credit facility. This should give the BDC additional capital to take advantage of investment opportunities as borrowers engage in more activity as the macro environment is likely to turn more favorable.

TriplePoint Venture Growth has $50 million in cash and $300 million available on the revolver. Their management team also expects no incentive fee for the rest of this year and part of next year. This should give them additional liquidity, but the question remains, will this be enough to continue to cover the dividend?

They do have some debt maturing in 2025 worth $70 million that had a fixed rate of 4.50%. Depending on where interest rates are by then, they may get the chance to refinance this at a lower rate.

Is The Dividend Covered Now?

The board elected to slash the dividend due to higher-than-expected repayments and prepayment activity in the prior quarter. Their reduced fundings also played a part in the dividend cut.

But with a declining portfolio value, will management be able to cover the $0.30 dividend? In the near to medium-term, I think they can. At quarter's end the company had $39.3 million, or $0.98 in spillover income. However, with anticipated lower interest rates and the threat of a recession, the dividend could still be at risk to be cut further.

With net investment income of $0.33, dividend coverage was solid at 110%. This is in comparison to peers Hercules Capital and Trinity Capital who had coverages of 128% and 104% respectively. Sixth Street Lending (TSLX) also had strong coverage of 128%.

Author chart

Valuation

With the dividend cut, TPVG now trades at a discount to its NAV price of $8.83 which saw a decline of 4.125% from the end of 2023. At the time of writing, TriplePoint Venture Growth is trading at a 26.5% discount.

This is higher than the average discount of 6.46% and the low of 19.60%, indicating now may be a good time to buy if you believe in the company's ability to turn things around. If you're a current shareholder, then you may also be adding to your position to average down, since headwinds are likely baked in already.

Risks & Wrap-up

Although headwinds are already likely baked in and the macro environment is expected to turn more favorable in regard to higher investment activity, a recession would impact the BDC even further along with lower interest rates.

This would put the dividend at risk of a potential additional cut if net investment income becomes negatively impacted. This would likely result in another 25% cut, which could also drive the share price down even further.

Additionally, TPVG was forced to downgrade two companies during Q2, one from category 1 to 2 and one from category 2 to 4. A recession would likely cause further financial distress for borrowers, and this is something investors looking to invest here should take note of going forward.

Although Triple Point's yield is enticing and the BDC is currently covering the dividend, I remain skeptical about the BDC's ability to continue coverage over the longer-term, especially if a recession arises like many expect.

They did see an uptick in activity with 44% growth in signed term sheets along with additional capital with the renewal of their credit facility.

However, they still remain a risky play with anticipated lower interest rates. Their total investments at fair value have also declined consistently the past two years, destroying shareholder value in the process.

Despite some improvements in Q2, I maintain my sell rating on TriplePoint Venture Growth as there are attractive, safer plays in the sector.