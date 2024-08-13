BanksPhotos

Shares of North America’s largest proppant producer Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) have fallen 20% since reaching an all-time high in May 2024 as frac crew and rig counts remain weak. That said, the low-cost operator increased its production capacity by ~12 million metric tons per annum with the acquisition of Hi-Crush in March 2024. With a 4.6% dividend yield and its game-changing, cost-saving, 42-mile overland conveyer belt system slated to come online in 4Q24, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Based in Austin, Texas, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is the largest producer of 100 mesh and 40/70 mesh sand that is employed as a proppant during the oil and natural gas well completion process in North America. After onboarding former competitor Hi-Crush in March 2024, the company now operates five proppant production facilities for its reserves located in Winkler and Ward counties of the Permian Basin, as well as eight mobile (OnCore) mines and a logistics business. Atlas began developing its properties in 2017 and went public in March 2023, raising net proceeds of $291.2 million at $18 per share. Its stock trades just under $20.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $2.2 billion.

Assets Post-Hi-Crush

With the addition of Hi-Crush’s Permian Basin proppant production, mobile mining, and logistics business for a mixed consideration of $452.9 million, Atlas now boasts a resource life of 75 years at its current production capacity of 28 million metric tons per annum (~12 million from Hi-Crush). That output is ~3.5 times the size of its nearest Permian competitor and ~39% of the region’s total projected demand for 2024.

The deal expanded the company’s leading proppant position to 45,365 acres and its control of available Permian tier-one giant-open dune sand resources to ~85%. It also increased the percentage of Permian rigs within 50 miles (ca. 80 km) of one of its facilities from 60% to 89%. In addition to creating a near monopoly position in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian, the combination merged two innovative logistic platforms, which will be discussed in more detail below.

Proppant Processing 101

To produce the highly spherical and crush resistant proppant in well completions, the company starts with good stock from its dunes. It then dredges run-of-mine (or raw, unprocessed, or uncrushed) material from its properties and pumps it into a wet plant where material larger than 40 mesh (i.e., 40 openings per square inch) and finer than 140 mesh is removed. The remaining damp 40/140 mesh material is dried and screened into 100 mesh (70/140) and 40/70 finished products, after which it is stored in silos and gravity loaded into trucks for transport to customers. Atlas’ operations run 24/7/365.

Atlas Energy Logistics Solutions

As can be gleaned from the processing description, there isn’t much to distinguish oneself from the competition regarding cost, save extraction methodology and transportation.

Since ample water from an underground aquifer can be found among the dunes on its properties, Atlas started deploying electric dredges to mine its sand. Management believes this method of mining versus traditional diesel fuel-powered excavators, dozers, front-end loaders, etc. can reduce its mining cost per ton from $3.05 to $0.80.

Transportation expenses are both a function of distance traveled from production facility to rig and the mode of transportation used. Using base assumptions that a typical well in the Permian requires 10,000 tons of proppant for completion – it was 10,164 tons in 2023 – the distance from Atlas facility to well is 60 miles (ca. 97 km). Atlas employs conventional trucking (23.5 ton payload trailers) on predominantly public roads, 426 truckloads of sand traveling a total distance of 55,319 (~90% on public roads) would be necessary to service said well.

With Atlas’ current drop-depot model, whereby its 23.5-ton trucks drive less than 20 miles (ca. 32 km) to a depot where it unloads its payload onto 70-ton trucks that drive predominantly on private roads to the wells, only 143 trucks are required for the last part of the journey. This results in a 54% reduction in miles traveled. It should be noted that the company is now delivering product in 105-ton, triple-trailer trucks. Hi-Crush’s distributed model, which places a mobile mining unit near a well site, reduces truck miles by ~90%. However, Atlas is nearing completion on the construction of a revolutionary $400 million, 42-mile electric overland conveyor system originating at its two legacy Kermit mines – the Hi-Crush acquisition added two more within two miles. It ends at an unloading facility in the heart of the Delaware Basin. Dubbed Dune Express, it is expected to become operational in 4Q24, reducing truck miles by 95%.

Before onboarding Hi-Crush, Atlas generated FY23 GAAP EPS of $1.48 and Adj. EBITDA of $329.7 million on revenue of $614.0 million during its first year as a public concern, with the top line representing a 27% increase over FY22. Adj. free cash flow was $291.1 million, for an impressive 47% margin. These metrics were bolstered by average proppant pricing of $42.14, up 8% from $39.19 in FY22.

The first quarter was a different story as it related to pricing. With 27 days of Hi-Crush on its books, Atlas reported 1Q24 financials on May 6, 2024, posting earnings of $0.26 a share (GAAP, $0.41 a share non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $75.5 million on revenue of $192.7 million versus Adj. EBITDA of $84.0 million on revenue of $153.4 million in 1Q23. Owing to the addition of Hi-Crush in the quarter and the fact that Atlas was a private concern for most of 1Q23, per share comparisons are not meaningful. The drop in Adj. EBITDA was a function of a decrease in proppant prices, which fell from ~$43 per ton to ~$29. Removing the impact of Hi-Crush, pricing contributed to a $53.3 million decrease in higher-margin product sales, which was offset by an $18.9 million increase in product sales. That dynamic left lower-margin services sales – essentially freight for last-mile logistics services – as a bigger contributor to Adj. EBITDA. Likewise, Adj. free cash flow margin fell from 52% in the prior year period to 37% in 1Q24.

The year-over-year decrease in proppant prices wasn’t the only bad news from Atlas. On April 14, 2024, the company suffered a mechanical fire at its Kermit mine that impacted the conveyor system that transports sand from the dryers and separators to its storage silos. The resultant 11-day plant closure and subsequent reduced operations will impact Adj. EBITDA by $20 to $40 million in 2Q24. The facility is expected to be back online in early 3Q24.

That said, management reiterated its FY24 proppant per metric ton forecast of $26 to $28 – with more than 80% of its FY24 production already contracted out. It also reiterated its FY25 operating expense guidance of $9 per metric ton, reflecting the impending opening of Dune Express.

Second Quarter Results:

Atlas Energy Solutions posted mixed Q2 numbers last Monday, August 5th. The company delivered GAAP earnings of 17 cents a share, equating to net income of $14.8 million for the quarter. Q2 EPS missed expectations by 13 cents a share. The miss was largely elevated costs associated with operations at the damaged Kermit facility. It should be noted that the rebuild of the Kermit facility feed system was completed at the end of June, with significantly enhanced safety equipment.

However, revenues came in at $287.5 million, which was more than $15 million above the consensus. Atlas Energy Solutions also announced a new Chief Operating Officer and that it was boosting its quarterly dividend payout by a penny a share to 23 cents.

The Dune Express project remains on time and on budget. The integration of High-Crush is paying dividends, as net sales were up 49% sequentially from the first quarter. Net cash provided by operations for the second quarter came in at just under $61 million, and the company produced adjusted free cash flow of $66.6 million. Atlas Energy Solutions used $115.8 million in cash for investment activities in the second quarter, primary due to the Dune Express build. 39 out of the 42 miles (ca. 68 km) of conveyor modules have now been installed on the Dune Express.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To onboard Hi-Crush, the company floated debt of $275 million, bringing its total to $447 million on June 30th, 2024, according to the 10-Q filed for the quarter. Atlas also listed cash and equivalents of nearly $105 million and with strong Adj. EBITDA generation, its net leverage, is acceptable. The company has approximately $280 million of total liquidity at the end of the first half of 2024.

The Street is bullish on Atlas’s prospects. Since second quarter results hit the wires, Piper Sandler ($27 price target), RBC Capital ($26 price target) and Benchmark & Co. ($27 price target). On average, they expect the company to earn $1.35 a share on revenue of $1.15 billion in FY24. They project a substantial bounce in profits to $3.24 a share on revenue of $1.35 billion in FY2025.

Beneficial owner Gregory Shepard is aligned with the Street, adding over 190,000 shares to his position via several transactions from June 21st to July 18th.

Verdict:

Since attaining an all-time high of $24.92 on May 21, 2024, shares of AESI have retreated 20% due to declining frac crew and rig counts in the Permian. The Permian rig count is down approximately 10% over the past 12 months and is expected to remain relatively stagnant through the back half of this year. FY 2024 looks like it will be an inflection year for the company, but investors are getting paid to wait with a healthy dividend yield. The stock looks more than reasonable on a just over six times FY2025E EPS basis.

Of course, proppant is a commodity, and pricing is subject to the whims of oil prices and rig counts, as well as many other dynamics and as such, Atlas should not command a premium multiple.

That said, at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.'s current price, with more than 80% of its 2024 proppant production contracted out, a commanding position in the Permian, its game-changing Dune Express scheduled to come online before year’s end – lowering operating costs to a Permian-low $9 per metric ton in FY25 – and a 4.6% dividend yield, accumulating a small stake in AESI seems warranted.