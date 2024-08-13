tolgart

Introduction

Back in April, when we last covered the electric products manufacturer Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), its stock was receiving plenty of positive attention, as it was outperforming the equity bellwether, as well as other industrial alternatives quite handsomely. Back then, we had expressed doubts over whether the resilience would linger and advised investors to exercise some caution.

Since then, the stock hasn't managed to kick on, and the Q3 results (ATKR follows a September fiscal year) which came out in the first week of August, proved to be yet another nail in the coffin. Effectively, over the last 4 months, ATKR has lost almost half its value, and the ferocity of bearish conditions can be validated by the fact that the stock is now trading below all its 3 key moving averages (50DMA, 100DMA, and 200DMA) on the daily chart.

What’s Gone Wrong?

Traditionally ATKR’s Q3 (or the June quarter) has proven to be a salvation of sorts, where construction momentum starts picking up following the preceding six months that are typically characterized by cold weather conditions. However, the summer uptick hasn't quite panned out in Q3 with management pointing to conditions that “are more challenging than we initially projected”. Essentially, volumes in Q3 failed to make any traction on a YoY basis.

Quarterly Presentations

However, the more concerning development is the lingering effects of pricing weakness which has been leaving an adverse mark for seven straight quarters now. The high-interest rate regime is failing to get sufficient utility projects underway, even as the HDPE (High-density polyethylene) products aren’t seeing too many takers from a key market- telecom. This is unlikely to pick up any time soon, until the government rolls out stimulus funding to drive broadband projects.

Another burgeoning concern is the reduced demand for ATKR’s conduits, which is largely a consequence of cheap Mexican products flooding the market (believed to account for 20% of the market now, compared to less than 5% a few years back). ATKR management suggested that these products were garnering share at a rapid pace, as they were undercutting prices by around 15%.

Prosperous America

All in all, do note that the last time pricing left a positive impact on ATKR’s sales was way back in the September 2022 quarter, and even that was quite marginal at less than 1%. Now given the easier comparable effect that Q3-24 had to face (pricing had dropped by a massive -18.4% in Q3-23), it shouldn’t have been unreasonable to expect a sequential improvement in the pricing runrate in Q3 from the -9.5% decline.

Meanwhile also note that when faced with a deflationary environment, ATKR’s electrical distribution channels too are unlikely to want to stock up on high-priced inventory, only to then take a hit by selling it at a discount. The consequence of this is that ATKR hasn't quite been able to get rid of its inventory either, with its days in inventory outstanding (DIO) currently at decade highs of well over 3 months! For context, on average, the DIO has only been around two months for the last 10 years!

YCharts

Reasons To Be Hopeful

Investors would do well not to expect a quick turnaround any time soon, and management has been keen to reiterate that “softness in the overall market will continue into the fourth quarter which impacts both volume and price”. However, if you’re willing to ride through some short-term challenges, we suspect we may not be too far away from seeing the tide turn for the better.

Construction

Firstly, we would point to the improving trend of the Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), which we view as an ideal forward-looking proxy that provides context on the value of non-residential (ATKR’s largest exposure) building projects that are being planned (this metric is believed to lead non-resi construction spending by a year).

The last time we covered ATRK, the DMI was in a bad place, but the most recent report for July was very encouraging, with an 8% YoY increase, and broad-based momentum across various non-residential sectors. Projects are likely being pushed ahead into the planning queue, as financing conditions are expected to become cheaper; the Fed is now widely expected to cut rates in September (a 72% probability of a 50bps cut), followed by another cut in December.

A gradual pickup in conditions can also be validated by the pick-up in non-residential construction employment in recent months (16,200 employees added in July) ahead of residential construction (9100 employees added in July).

We also think there’s reason to be optimistic about Mexican conduit dumping pressures abating over the next 12-18 months, as it is well over agreed-upon limits, which could force some political pressure. There are suggestions that a lot of these steel and aluminum products coming through via Mexico are originally from China, and the Biden administration is looking to address that. If Trump does come to power, he is likely to take an even more stringent approach.

Then, amidst unfavorable industry conditions, ATKR still continues to divert a large chunk of operating cash via buybacks and distributions, and we see this as a positive. On a 9M basis it has generated $350m of operating cash flow and 87% of that has gone towards buying back the stock ($281m) and paying quarterly dividends ($23). Buyback momentum in Q3 stepped up from $57m in Q2 to $125m, and note that the company still has $528m worth of shares that are yet to be repurchased (as part of both its 2021 and 2024 buyback plans).

Meanwhile, at current prices, the yield too is decent enough at 1.35%, and could serve as useful insurance in the face of selling pressure. Next year, ATKR is well-positioned to hike its dividend as the current dividend outlay (at $0.32 per share on a quarterly basis) isn’t particularly prohibitive at an implied cash spend of less than $50m a year. Basically, on a TTM basis, ATKR is currently generating $393m of FCF, so a $50m outlay translates to just 13% of the FCF. Also, management has taken the decision to lower its CAPEX spend by$25m this year, so that too could be an added bonus from a distribution perspective.

Forward Valuations Are No Doubt Cheap, But Don’t Dismiss The Weak EBITDA Outlook

Quite unlike last time, ATKR’s forward EV/EBITDA valuations no longer look pricey. Back in April, it was priced at a 60% premium over its 5-year rolling average; now the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is priced at less than 5x or an 8% discount over its long-term average.

YCharts

Having said that, we would urge investors not to get too excited, because you aren’t really getting a great deal of EBITDA growth at even these lowly multiples. For context, during the Q3 event, management severely trimmed its EBITDA guidance for not just this year (from a previous range of $850-$900m to $772-$782m), but also mentioned a pretty underwhelming base for FY25 as well ($650m). As a result, over the last 5 days, we’ve seen sell-side consensus come down quite significantly by -11% for FY24, and a whopping -32% for FY25.

YCharts

What this means is that we’re looking at -25% YoY declines on the EBITDA front this year (from last year’s level of $1042m), followed by another -17% decline next year (based on the consensus number of $642.8m). Note that consensus numbers are currently even lower than what management guided ($650m), reflecting the degree of fear in the market, but we think there’s reason to be hopeful of some upward revisions to this number in the quarters ahead, as management hasn’t baked in any positive pricing uplifts from an improvement in construction activity in the months ahead, which we think is quite possible. However, even if pricing weakness abates and FY26 EBITDA points to a 5% improvement, that figure of $678m still only represents 50% of the EBITDA threshold that ATKR used to generate in FY22 ($1341m).

YCharts

Closing Thoughts- Risk-Reward Looks Better Now

The risk-reward on the charts are now in a far better place, although it is still questionable if bearish conditions have abated entirely, given that the trend of lower lows, and lower highs persists on the weekly charts.

Regardless, previously ATRK looked like one of the most overbought stocks in the industrials universe; that view does not hold anymore as its relative strength ratio versus its peers has almost mean-reverted to its long-term average.

YCharts

On ATKR’s standalone weekly chart, we had previously flagged the risk of the formation of a rising wedge which typically results in a trend reversal. We’ve seen that play out with a breakdown from the wedge boundary in June followed by even more selling pressure over the last couple of weeks.

Investing

As things stand, it feels as though the selling has gone a bit overboard as the stock is now trading below its lower Bollinger band, the blue lines (which marks two standard deviations away from the 20-period moving average). Also note that the RSI indicator has dropped to oversold levels, last seen during the pandemic lows in March 2020.

Given these conditions, we don't think it would be outlandish to expect some bottom formation in the near term, although, given the expectation of weak conditions through the rest of 2024, we also don't envisage a bullish pivot in the stock price either. Put another way, sideways movements look more likely.