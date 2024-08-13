10'000 Hours

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) as an investment option at its current market price. This is an alternative play on the S&P 500, given that most ETFs track an index that is weighted by market cap. By contrast, RSP utilizes an equal weight strategy for the stocks in the S&P 500 index, with quarterly re-balancing.

My followers know I have held RSP in my portfolio for a long time, and I consistently recommend it at opportune times. This includes early 2024, when I saw a need to keep my Tech-heavy portfolio balanced. In February, I wrote a bullish piece on this ETF and, in hindsight, I have been generally pleased with its performance this year:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given the recent volatility we have seen, I'm examining all of my positions to see if I need to make any changes in this new environment. This review included RSP, but fortunately, I continue to see a strong backdrop for this thematic idea. If anything, my favorability for equal weight ETFs has only grown in 2024, and that is why I will continue to keep a "buy" rating in place for RSP. I will dig into the reasons why in detail below.

Declining Correlation Makes This A Useful Hedge

I will start this review with perhaps the most important attribute for me when considering RSP. This has to do with how correlated it is to the rest of the market. After all, the point of branching out beyond the Tech-heavy indices is diversification and portfolio balancing. But this only truly works if those companies or sectors behave differently than the rest of the market. If everything just goes up and down in tandem.

The good news for investors in RSP is that this is indeed a useful portfolio hedge at the moment. When we examine how correlated the equal weight index of the S&P 500 is against the market-cap weighted index, we see a sharp divergence in performance in the short term:

Correlation Between between the Market-Cap & Equal Weight (S&P 500) (S&P Global)

This makes logical sense given that Tech had been the big winner in 2024 until recently when it became the big loser. These swings in that sector in particular have given rise to the usefulness of owning different sectors and companies outside the Magnificent 7. No longer are we in a market where everything is moving in lock-step - as the graphic shows that has been the case in the past.

The takeaway for me is that buying funds like RSP only truly works if that diversification has value in going up or sideways when other parts of the market are going down. In the current climate, this is exactly what is happening. In light of this, I see a strong case for adding to my position in RSP going forward.

Mag 7 Expected To See Earnings Growth Slow

Another supporting factor for buying into RSP has to do with the outlook on the stocks, the fund isn't overweight. What I mean is, for investors like myself who are long the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, we hold quite a bit of the "Mag 7". This has been a rewarding play for the most part over the last year and a half. But even the best of things take a case (or worse, reverse).

The challenge is to decide whether or not to buy into the Mag 7's correction or continue to diversify. I see merit in diversifying - hence my bull case for RSP. One of the central reasons is that the Mag 7 is expected to see its incredible earnings growth slow a bit in the quarters to come:

Mag 7 Earnings Growth (and forecasted growth) (Bloomberg)

Of course, double-digit earnings growth is nothing to sneeze at. I'm not going to sit here and say investors need to sell off their holdings or expect the worst from that basket of securities. These are very profitable companies. Even with the expected decline in earnings growth, that growth is still quite impressive.

But we have to remember that expectations are lofty. So stocks like the Mag 7 and other high-flyers are susceptible to corrections more so than others if reality falls short of expectations. Seeing earnings growth decline is likely to give pause to some investors and could even push valuations down a bit - or at least keep them from shooting higher.

The bottom line for me is that if the backdrop for the Mag 7 and other overweight stocks in the S&P 500 was extremely bullish, I would be lukewarm on RSP. But the fact is that the winning play in 2024 has started to turn around and earnings expectations suggest to me that a sudden shift back to new highs will be difficult for that group. This supports going long a fund such as RSP at the expense of adding more to my market-cap weighted S&P 500 funds.

Equal Weight Is Markedly Cheaper

Another common-sense reason for buying RSP at this juncture has to do with valuation. I would not suggest RSP is "cheap" here - but it does depend on how you look at it. In isolation, a P/E ratio of just under 18 does not suggest an immense value. But if we compare it to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) which has a P/E ratio over 27, the relative cheapness becomes apparent:

Current P/E - RSP (Invesco) Current P/E - VOO (Vanguard)

This is a very straightforward metric. But I find it important, especially in an environment where volatility is on the rise:

VIX Index (Yahoo Finance)

When we see spikes in volatility after a lull period, investors often move to safer, more defensive options. Funds with lower multiples like RSP can fit this bill. To me, this is all the more reason to be amplifying my position in equal weight funds, rather than chasing other, pricer options.

This Isn't A Risk-Free Option

I would be remiss if I did not discuss some risks here. While I think RSP presents a relative value and provides an easy way to diversify, that doesn't mean this is a free lunch. No equity ETF is without risk and that includes an equal weight fund. While it removes some concentration risk, investors are still getting specific sector exposure and are exclusively owning US companies. That presents risks in and of itself that should not be ignored.

One of these has to do with the softening consumer picture. RSP has over 17% of its assets exposed to either the Consumer Discretionary or Consumer Staples sectors. That makes this fund heavily reliant on the health of the US consumer:

RSP's Sector Weightings (Invesco)

So why is this a risk right now? The rationale behind my caution has to do with consumer delinquency figures. Many US households continue to struggle with the high cost of living, inflation, and a weaker labor market. The net result has been an uptick in delinquency levels. This is especially true for debts held on credit cards and auto loans:

Percent of Loan Balances 90+ Days Delinquent (By Loan Type) (S&P Global)

The point I am making here is that the macro-environment continues to be challenging for US consumers and that is not something that is going to change overnight. Delinquency levels are rising and that represents some cracks on the surface that could ultimately wind up hurting corporate earnings in Consumer-oriented sectors. This is an area that makes up a good chunk of RSP's overall exposure, so readers would be wise to consider this reality before committing fresh cash to this fund.

Bottom Line

RSP has been pumping out some reasonable gains and I expect that to continue. Beyond gains in isolation, I see merit to owning equal weight because of its diversification benefit and the valuation gap between market-cap at the moment. I would stress this very important thematic idea because it simply helps to round out a portfolio. I own quite a bit of the S&P 500, which means my exposure to the Mag 7 is amplified. But RSP, which by its nature limits exposure to any one individual holding, doesn't have this concentration:

Top Holdings in Each Index (Morningstar)

I believe this visual says a lot for those who want to keep their portfolio in balance. With the Mag 7 expected to see earnings growth soften in the next few quarters, my premise is the time is ripe to add to equal weight as a broad market equity hedge. Therefore, I am keeping my "buy" rating in place for RSP and would suggest to my followers they give the idea some thought at this time.