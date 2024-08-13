Schedivy Pictures Inc.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) rose 15% on Friday after it announced its Q2 results and raised guidance. Though it did sell off for most of the day after it hit $16 in early morning trading. The company beat analyst expectations on revenue by nearly $6 million; however, its net loss of $0.35 EPS missed expectations by $0.05. Interestingly, the company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $2 million from $51 to $54 million to $53 to $56 million despite leaving revenue guidance flat. Revenue growth is impressive, and I don't dislike the long-term future of the company. However, I think it is being buoyed in part by an aggressive stock buyback program. While it's claiming past buybacks are from operating cash flow, it's actually using debt to finance them. I don't think that's the right move for a company with strong revenue growth but precarious earnings power at the moment while debt is expensive. Shareholders should consider selling their stake on any hype of further stock buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth for the quarter was up an impressive 59% from $48 million to $76.5 million. However, when excluding the revenue from Performance Designed Products, a recent acquisition, organic revenue growth was up a more tepid 15%. Gross margins have drastically improved to $23.1 million in Q2 from $11.9 million in Q2 2023 and $17.8 million in Q1 2024. This improved gross margin has resulted in the operating loss shrinking to $4.1 million for Q2 2024. Compared to $15.8 million in Q2 2023. HEAR appears to be headed in the right direction, accelerated by the PDP acquisition. But the stock buyback program has made it harder to garner consistent profits.

HEAR spent $15.2 million to repurchase 952,000 shares during the second quarter. This comes out to an average cost of just under $16. As seen in the price chart above, these shares were purchased pretty close to the 52-week high. I think had the company waited for a more opportune time during the quarter, it could have spent less money for the same amount of shares. The company has another $31.4 million remaining in the repurchase program, which expires on April 9, 2025.

I take issue with the following comment in the Q2 press release:

We're particularly pleased with our ability to generate strong cash flow from operations, which has allowed us to repurchase approximately $15 million of our stock this quarter-the largest repurchase in our history. This action underscores our confidence in Turtle Beach's trajectory and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

While it's true that HEAR generated positive cash flow from operations, I would not consider it to be sustainable enough to support a stock buyback program. When reviewing the cash flow statement, operating cash flow was $14.6 million for the first half of 2024, down from $24.2 million for the first half of 2023. The operating cash flow isn't positive due to operations, but from changes in working capital line items. Primarily from a $32.6 million delta in accounts receivable.

The cash flow from financing activities section of the cash flow statement tells us a clearer story. The net borrowings increased by $74 million. Mostly to support the acquisition and growing inventories, but adding a $15.2 million cash outflow for buying back stock seems ill-timed. The increased borrowing resulted in a $2.2 million increase in interest expense. Net loss for the quarter was $7.5 million, with the new interest expense being the largest source of the delta between the net loss and operating loss.

Working capital has eroded from $68.5 million at the end of 2023 to $40.4 million at the end of June 2024, with another $46 million in long-term debt added to the balance sheet since then. I feel this is not a company that should be spending its remaining working capital on a stock repurchase plan. At least not until it can show consistent profits. Should HEAR decide to push forward with this plan, investors need to seriously consider selling into the hype. Under this scenario, HEAR's financial flexibility in the face of a recent acquisition and the need to grow the business would be significantly impaired.

An aggressive stock repurchase program that used up the remaining $31.4 million would like to net around another 2 million shares. The stock normally trades less than 200,000 shares in a day, so a repurchase plan of this size taken over a few days would have a notable impact on liquidity. Investors would have an opportunity to get out at a good price on a company that has a quickly eroding balance sheet. It seems like a no-brainer decision to me.

I am currently neutral on HEAR in expectation of the stock repurchase plan. This is not a stock to short, but rather one that investors who already own it should consider taking profits once the opportunity arises.